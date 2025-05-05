Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Wonders What To Do When Her Friend Just Invites Herself To Her Solo Holiday
Woman in yellow dress with suitcase at airport watching plane, reflecting on solo holiday plans and unexpected friend visits
24
Friends, Relationships

Woman Wonders What To Do When Her Friend Just Invites Herself To Her Solo Holiday

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

5

Everyone’s travel preferences are different, which is probably why everyone has that one (or even several) dream trips they’ve been thinking about for awhile. Sometimes that involves being totally alone, no added stress of matching interests and schedules. But what should someone do when it turns out that a friend desperately wants to come with you?

A woman asked the internet for advice on what to do when she learned her friend had just invited herself to join a solo trip to Portugal she was planning. Every move she made to dissuade her didn’t land, so finally she decided to ask netizens what to do and if she was even being unreasonable in the first place.

RELATED:

    Telling a friend “no” can be complicated

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So one woman turned to people online for advice when her friend invited herself on her trip

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: OrtsandNoughts

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Bluewater Sweden / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Solo travel is a way to just focus on yourself and your needs

    Planning a solo trip is all about tailoring every detail to your own pace, interests, and need for discovery. Traveling in a group can be fun, but it often comes with all sorts of complications. One person sleeps in, one is always late, one is a picky eater and so on. So when a friend announces they’re tagging along without actually checking in, it can feel like someone has wandered onto your carefully charted and personalized map. The first step is to take a breath and make sure you understand exactly what happened, sometimes it’s a simple miscommunication rather than a deliberate assumption.

    Once you’ve clarified the situation in your own mind, think about why you chose to travel alone in the first place. Perhaps it’s the solitude you crave, the opportunity for uninterrupted reflection, or the freedom to follow whims without compromise. Pinning down your personal reasons will help you explain your perspective clearly and honestly to your friend. Some folks might struggle to understand that even their friends need alone time and it’s very probably not personal. Unfortunately, the internet is full of stories that do show why some folks might not take it the right way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Having that conversation sooner rather than later is key. A quick, direct chat, ideally in person or over the phone, gives you room to adjust bookings if necessary and prevents awkward last-minute changes. When you talk, frame your words around your needs: “I’m really looking forward to this time alone to reflect,” or “This itinerary is structured around my own interests, and I don’t want to lose that flexibility.” By using “I” statements, you keep the focus on your plans rather than on any perceived misstep by your friend. The fact is, if you let it get to the stage where your friend has already bought tickets, you’ve waited all too long.

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Honesty is important, but it’s also good to be sensitive

    If you value the friendship but still want to keep this trip solo, offer an alternative outing. Suggest a weekend getaway or a shorter adventure that suits you both. This shows you appreciate their enthusiasm and enjoy their company, just not on this particular journey. If you truly need the trip to be alone, be firm and kind in your boundary-setting: “I hope you understand, I really need this time to travel solo.” The truth is, if your friend does feel like they are getting enough of your attention, they should understand. At the same time, it’s true, sometimes people have abandonment issues and might struggle.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many of the readers suggested this, to be clear that this is and should be a solo trip, but that you can do more together in the future. Unfortunately, time is of the essence, since it gets a lot harder to cancel things the closer you get to them. In this case, perhaps in the worst scenario, the friend can go on the trip and both can just do things separately.

    Your friend might feel disappointed or even a little hurt, and that’s okay. Give them space to process, and stay calm if they react emotionally. Remember that their impulse likely sprang from excitement rather than disregard for your plans. Once you’ve made your position clear, wrap up any logistical changes, cancel that extra hotel bed or amend your restaurant reservations, then refocus on the adventure ahead.

    Solo travel is a form of self-care, a chance to disconnect and recharge on your own terms. Protecting that intention isn’t selfish; it’s essential. By approaching the situation with honesty, respect, and a dash of empathy, you’ll keep your travel dreams intact, and preserve the friendship for the many journeys you might take together in the future. The fact is that forcing yourself to have this trip the way you don’t want it will just breed resentment. If she wants to preserve this friendship, it’s important to realize that short term discomfort is still a better option than secretly hating her forever.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers did their best to suggest some ways to approach her problem

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    5

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't really understand why OP doesn't just say: 'no thanks. Not because of you, but i actually love going on my own.' If the friend can't handle such an easy thing, she is not a real friend.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people are scared of confrontation, although I think it's ridiculous to call a refusal a confrontation, myself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP, like anyone else who has been in a similar situation made it more complicated by not saying no when first approached. If you let it go on and say no after a while you'll be accused of leading them on. OP needs to make sure to tell the "friend" as soon as possible that while she appreciates the thought she really needs some alone time, and that perhaps they can do this some other time. Or the "friend" will have already booked

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't really understand why OP doesn't just say: 'no thanks. Not because of you, but i actually love going on my own.' If the friend can't handle such an easy thing, she is not a real friend.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of people are scared of confrontation, although I think it's ridiculous to call a refusal a confrontation, myself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    royalstray avatar
    Royal Stray
    Royal Stray
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP, like anyone else who has been in a similar situation made it more complicated by not saying no when first approached. If you let it go on and say no after a while you'll be accused of leading them on. OP needs to make sure to tell the "friend" as soon as possible that while she appreciates the thought she really needs some alone time, and that perhaps they can do this some other time. Or the "friend" will have already booked

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda