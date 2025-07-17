ADVERTISEMENT

Some days it feels as if the difficulty of this game we call life was set to gruesome. All the traffic lights you approach turn red, every call you receive brings bad news, and to top it all off, the basketball team you've been supporting since you were little loses after a buzzer-beater.

But then, out of nowhere, a song you love comes on the radio, the server gives you a free pastry with your coffee, and on your way home, you run into someone who makes you laugh so hard you forget how heavy everything felt.

Call it fate, coincidence, or just luck, but sooner or later, your time will come.

#1

I Hit The Karma Lottery And Was Given A Free Flight On A Private Jet To Get My Dog Out Of State From A Bad Foster Situation

Dog sitting inside private jet, showcasing amazing luck and luxury in a comfortable plush leather cabin.

I had to leave my dog in Florida when my health suddenly went south and I moved back in with my parents in PA. A friend was taking care of her until I got healthy again and I went to visit her this last week. She was living in a c***k house, didn't have dog food, covered in fleas, and my friend is now an addict. Through unbelievable luck, connections, and happenstance I got a private flight back with just me and her a day before I was actually due to fly back alone.
Today has been so surreal and I keep looking at the pictures because I just can't believe it happened!

blahblahblahokay Report

earonn avatar
Earonn -
Earonn -
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To allow a dog with a very recent flea treatment in your jet (or car) is really very generous. It's nice to be reminded that money doesn't always ruin the character.

    #2

    My Sweet Girl Is Cancer Free

    Young girl in patterned hospital gown smiling, showing unbelievable luck and resilience during medical treatment.

    Postremedial Report

    #3

    176 Animals Are Sleeping In A Home Tonight. Clearing The Shelter Was Successful

    Narrow walkway between chain-link fences under an overhead cover showing amazing luck in a unique setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #4

    I Successfully Had 4 Brain Tumors Removed A Few Days Ago

    Young person in a hospital bed smiling, connected to medical equipment, showing amazing luck in recovery.

    I started getting migraines out of the blue about a year ago - they started getting worse and I kept complaining to my doctors so they finally ordered an MRI just to rule out any other causes last month.
    Well, turns out I had at least 12 tumors, mostly meningiomas, and they suspect I have a rare genetic mutation called Neurofibromatosis Type 2. It’s actually a bit of a miracle that I had no other symptoms outside of headaches. Most people with NF2 have lost their hearing, have vision issues, and seizures by my age.
    The good news is I likely have a “mosaic” form of the condition, meaning the mutation is only in some of my cells and not all of them. It essentially means I have a “milder” presentation of it. Even though I have a lot of tumors, they’re actually all on the left side of my brain only and I currently don’t have any spinal tumors. I will likely go deaf in my left ear in the next 10-15 years, and will probably need more brain surgeries over the course of my life but other than that I should be able to live relatively healthily and normally.

    lanelovezyou Report

    #5

    I Have To Gush - Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me

    Modern wooden coffee table with glass top in a living room, showcasing people experiencing unbelievable luck moments.

    I saw a mid century coffee table at an estate sale going for $1800. My boyfriend said he could probably make it for me and he just finished. How lucky am I?!

    East-Key-3096 Report

    #6

    $2. The Lady Had Absolutely No Idea Who These People Are

    Framed signed photo of three actors as young characters, showcasing people experiencing unbelievable luck in collectibles.

    reddit.com Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I almost feel bad for the person who sold it, but it wouldn't have been hard to find out who these people were.

    #7

    Lucky

    Aerial view of people experiencing unbelievable luck as a fallen tree misses all parked cars covered in snow.

    pupsikandr Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🚗🌳🚗? I don't understand the tree though, did it split in half?

    #8

    I Was Lucky Enough To Spot And Photograph This Beautiful Dactylotum Bicolor (Rainbow Grasshopper) Today

    Colorful grasshopper resting on rocky ground, showcasing amazing details of nature's unbelievable luck in camouflage.

    icspn Report

    From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To Surgical Assistant (40)

    Two men smiling in casual and medical attire, representing people experiencing unbelievable luck moments.

    Was roaming the streets and eating scraps for years, with my only goals in life being finding a place to s**t and a bench to loiter on. Couldn't find a job no matter how hard I tried, and not having any skills in life or family (was raised in foster care) surely didn't help. One day while looking for a restroom to relieve myself, I stumbled across a college that just so happened to have an open house enrollment going on, and figured that was the perfect excuse to enter the building and freeload off their toilets. Little did I know however, was that the universe had other plans for me. A guidance counselor had approached me and asked if I was here for open house. Being embarrassed to admit my true intentions, I told him I was and ended up joining him as he regaled the countless opportunities presented before me. I was intrigued by their surgical technology program, and decided to give it a shot. Needless to say, I had finally found my passion in life. Went to school for 18 months, plus an additional 4 months of internships, all while homeless. Upon graduation, I was offered a permanent job at the hospital I interned at, and after 4 years, had enough cases to take the CSFA exam. I have been a surgical assistant since, and remind myself everyday just how fortunate my life turned out. Now that I'm an old man, I feel I have enough experience to encourage others that it's never too late in life to strive for better. You just have to have patience, persistence, and passion. Happy Holidays y'all!

    Man-Tax Report

    #10

    My Parking Shelter Collapsed Under The Weight Of Snow, But My Car Was Untouched

    Car trapped under a collapsed roof in snowy parking lot, showing people experiencing unbelievable luck moments.

    ScarilySmug , ScarilySmug Report

    #11

    An IVF Miracle And A Sight I Never Thought I'd Get To See

    Baby and dog lying on a blanket near a Christmas tree, capturing a moment of amazing luck and calm warmth indoors.

    One egg retrieved, to a day 5 embryo, to PGT grade 4BB, to a successful implantation, to an emergency vacuum assisted birth, to a cranial hematoma, to a healthy Christmas baby. We've never been so grateful.

    HarperLouz Report

    #12

    We Won The Grand

    Person’s back facing a slot machine showing a jackpot handpay win of $169,477, capturing unbelievable luck moment.

    Designer-Raisin-4980 Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take the money, leave immediately, and never gamble again!

    #13

    My 9 Year Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder

    Binder open on a wooden table displaying pressed four-leaf clovers symbolizing unbelievable luck and good fortune.

    The_Littlest_Teapot Report

    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are my eyes that bad or can‘t I count? I see at least 3 3 leave clovers

    #14

    As A Tall Man, This Was Like Winning The Lottery

    Person enjoying extra legroom on an airplane seat, showcasing unbelievable luck and comfort during travel.

    mrblahblahblah Report

    #15

    Look At All My Pot Pies I Got For Free

    Stacked frozen pies neatly arranged inside a freezer, showcasing amazing luck in food storage and organization.

    The place I work at updated their recipe for our pot pies and they can’t sell these older ones. So today the owner let me take 28 of them for free. I feel like I won the lottery. This will keep me fed for days. They also allow us to purchase eggs from the farm they purchase from. 4 doll hairs for a dozen! It’s a small business and I’m feeling really lucky to be apart of their team.

    TwoPairsOfLips Report

    #16

    My Dogs Cancer Removal Surgery Is Fully Funded In Two Days

    Happy dog inside a wooden crate outdoors, capturing an amazing moment of unbelievable luck and joy.

    I started a fundraiser for my dogs tumor removal. Insurance won’t cover the pre existing condition. And my friends and family have basically funded her gofundme in two days. I know every person who donated I feel so loved and so grateful to everyone in my life. Its not everyday your community shows up in such a visible and impactful way. I am so lucky, and appreciative. Not only do the people in my life love me, but they love me enough to care about my dog! How incredible! I was expecting this to take months with donors i didnt even know But no I am loved, and i will always have people in my life to help me when i need help.

    booboo_bunny Report

    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, look, we need to Luigi the CEOs of animal health insurance companies, too!

    #17

    Told My Coworker Who Thrifts To Keep An Eye Out For Taylor Swifts 1st Album For My Fiancé. Dude Comes In With This Today: $1.99 Price Tag

    Autographed Taylor Swift CD case, an amazing photo of people experiencing unbelievable luck with rare memorabilia.

    Once I told him that was an $800 plus CD he kept it of course lol. Incredible luck on his end.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    7 Years Ago My Ex Slammed My Face Into A Bathroom Counter And Damaged All My Front Teeth. Last Week My Dentist Fixed Them All Free Of Charge

    Young woman with purple and blue hair smiling outdoors with bleachers in the background, capturing unbelievable luck moment.

    abortionlasagna Report

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So for 7 years she had to walk around with smashed teeth? I'd like a word with the guy

    #19

    Decided To Go Planespotting During A Long Sit Between Flights, Was Lucky Enough To Get A Shot With The Plane I Was Flying Later That Day

    Man celebrating unbelievable luck standing under a low-flying Delta airplane with arms raised in a park.

    therocketflyer Report

    #20

    I Was Lucky Enough To Catch This Picture Of A Sailboat During Sunset From My Hotel Room

    Sailboat sailing into the sunset on calm water, capturing an amazing moment of unbelievable luck and peaceful beauty.

    Anduin_Rexhearth Report

    Bed Of Four Leaf Clovers I Found

    Close-up of four-leaf clovers on the ground representing amazing luck in people experiencing unbelievable luck.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    Very Lucky Monday Morning So Far

    Car tire dangerously close to a nail in asphalt, showcasing unbelievable luck in avoiding a flat tire incident.

    kr8zytiger Report

    #23

    $45 For A Smeg? My Lucky Day

    White SMEG coffee maker with a $44.99 price tag, showing unbelievable luck in finding a high-value appliance.

    ZeFronk93 Report

    #24

    I Am The Luckiest Person Alive

    Grandfather clock and keyboard left on curb with free sign, capturing amazing photos of people experiencing unbelievable luck.

    ohmojave Report

    #25

    My Virgin Flight From SFO To LHR Got Cancelled But I Got Business On The BA A380 So I’d Call It A Win

    Airplane first-class seat with a meal tray featuring vegetables, bread, and fish, showcasing unbelievable luck travel experience.

    OddAd6143 Report

    #26

    Caught This Today. Feeling Lucky

    Rare blue lobster among many regular lobsters showcasing unbelievable luck in a natural seafood market setting.

    Le_D_drawer Report

    #27

    My Daughter Won A Medal At The Special Olympics. There Was A Time Where Doctors Told Us She Wouldnt Survive Infancy. Very Happy Weekend

    Young athlete with medal celebrating unbelievable luck at Special Olympics event, supported by a smiling caregiver.

    beefchariot Report

    #28

    The Driver Of This Car Is Really Lucky To Be Alive And Uninjured

    Black car with a large metal sheet through the windshield, showing unbelievable luck in avoiding serious injury.

    DrunkAzSkunk Report

    #29

    Found A Hot Tub And Steam Room Behind A Basement Wall

    Hole in the wall narrowly misses bathtub, showing unbelievable luck captured in amazing photos of people experiencing luck.

    Ron_Qwanson , Ron_Qwanson Report

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2 questions. Why was it hidden. And did the Kool aid man visit or where you just angry when you found this.

    #30

    I Battled Leukemia + Chronic Disease For 19 Years, Today I Won

    Person sitting on grass wearing colorful bead necklaces in front of a vibrant mural, representing unbelievable luck.

    The beads around my neck are a program known as “beads of courage”, each bead represents a medical thing that has occurred to me, some are for chemo, others feeding tube changes, ICU stays, seizures, therapy, clinic visits, etc (the list goes on). My strand is currently 7 feet long and nearly 3 pounds, and I decided that when my fight against these disease was done I wanted to take pictures to celebrate- so here’s my favorite one! Here’s to no more beads!

    RandomFandomCheese Report

    #31

    Picked These Up From A Thrift Store For $10 A While Back Because We Liked The Set. Turns Out They’re Actually Authentic Jade

    Set of four polished stone cups in a luxury box with Chinese calligraphy, symbolizing amazing luck and rare fortune.

    not_ansem Report

    #32

    I Won A Real Sword At Church

    Person holding a medieval sword indoors on a carpeted floor, showcasing unbelievable luck with a rare find.

    Boidoy Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strange people in churches distributing real swords is no basis for a system of government . . . .

    #33

    I Haven’t Even Opened This Up Entirely But I Think I Got Hella Lucky?

    Wooden spice rack hidden in a box of spice jars, an amazing photo of people experiencing unbelievable luck with finds.

    Only $24! I couldn’t believe it. Was out the door with with it before even really looking at it lol. It’s a complete set.

    franciswellington Report

    #34

    I Won A Switch From A Lunchables Sweepstakes, And It Came In Today! I've Never Won Anything Like This In My Life

    Letter announcing Nintendo prize win and unboxing of Nintendo Switch showing unbelievable luck in a lucky sweepstakes win.

    greencloud7 Report

    #35

    A Letter From My Anonymous Kidney Donor

    Hand holding a letter from a kidney donor expressing well wishes, a moment of unbelievable luck and hope.

    TravusHertl Report

    #36

    Found My Old Favorite Sweater In My Current Size

    Two colorful sweaters with cow and landscape patterns, showing amazing photos of people experiencing unbelievable luck.

    Got the (top) sweater years ago from my partner, but it shrunk in the wash (we were foolish to throw wool in a machine!)
    Cut to the other day at the thrift store, I find a replica in my size thats not gonna shrink! What luck!

    AndieHuman Report

    #37

    Ordered One CPU And One GPU, Amazon Can’t Count. My Lucky Day I Guess

    Two AMD Ryzen 5 319 Series processors placed on top of AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card boxes showing unlucky purchase timing.

    Frequent-Remove69 Report

    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Generally I believe in being honest if sent too much (or given the wrong change in a shop), but fūck Jeff Bezos

    #38

    If You Ever Meet Steve Martin By Chance, He Gives You A Card As Proof You Met Him

    Hand holding a signed card certifying a personal encounter, showcasing unbelievable luck in meeting someone famous.

    Monkeytitan Report

    #39

    I Finally Got Lucky. I Ordered One Bottle Of Ouai Hair Oil During The Sephora Sale And They Sent Me Twelve

    Box filled with several bottles of Ouai hair care products, an example of people experiencing unbelievable luck.

    nourishplants Report

    #40

    So I Visited A Mine With My Family To Look For Different Minerals And I Was Lucky Enough To Dig Out This Beautiful Green Amethyst

    Hand holding a sparkling green crystal, one of the amazing photos showing people experiencing unbelievable luck.

    RTM_CHUYSAITO Report

    #41

    I Won Every Prize On This Lottery Ticket

    Scratch-off lottery ticket showing multiple matching numbers, highlighting incredible luck and winning potential.

    _strangetrails Report

    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so $185 , wonder how the heck you could ever win 150K this way , but then I never pay scratch offs

    This Fella Arrived On My Balcony And Now We Are Friends

    Person experiencing unbelievable luck with a small bird perched on head, next to an image of the same bird on a railing outdoors.

    Hi everybody, i am updating in a new post to put some more photos and to expand a bit. Basically the weekend went great, I purchased a couple more things for his little cage and he is enjoying it, like the rope perch. I put and old sock inside as a plaything but it seemed to me he was attacking it, so to let him relaxed I swapped it woth a piece of paperel, will see what will come! We have a lot of fun together, his favourite thing to do is sitting on my shoulder playing with my hair sometimes deafining me with a chirp just beside my ear. In the morning when I open his cage I sing to him "who let the birb out, who who who" and he sometimes answers vocalizing a bit - very cute. But the cutest thing is that he loves cuddles and scratches, if I extend a finger to pet his head he lowers his head to have more and closes his little eyes in bliss, too too cute. He is also a bit of a weirdo, for example when he roams freely sometimes he takes little strolls on the floor and to my inexperienced eye a walking bird is hilarious! In the photos you can see the food I am giving him with ingredients, so you can suggest me anything better if needed. I also try to give him fresh fruit but this cute dude seems to like only apples and just a little bit carrots. I have tried with bananas, strawberries, blueberries. He seems visually upset by the berries! On the previous owners hunt no updates, no one in the neighborhood has info. I even created a fb account to scan local lost pets groups and no one is looking for a lovebird. So the plan is to look for the owners for a few more days. Luckly in one month and a half I will move to an apartment that's double the size of the current one and there I want to buy a luxury cage, huge one, do you have any specific suggestion?

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Someone Just Left A Perfectly Functioning Ps1 And Ps2 In The Trash Across My House

    Vintage Sony PlayStation console and accessories on a tiled floor, showcasing retro gaming equipment and unbelievable luck setup.

    SnooRecipes3515 Report

    #44

    Knee Pad Catches Small Splinter

    Close-up of a person’s knee pad with a cracked wooden stick stuck in it at a skatepark, showing unbelievable luck.

    wilpoptires Report

    #45

    Almost Got Impaled Tonight

    Tree branch pierces ceiling and lands on office chair in a room, showing amazing luck from avoiding injury or damage.

    rodlo00 Report

    My Lucky Day

    Hand holding a $50 Amazon gift card, symbolizing people experiencing unbelievable luck in amazing photos.

    Went to order a pizza and discovered I had a free order to use. Went to a trivia night with my sister-in-law and her boyfriend on a whim and we each won $50 to Amazon as the grand prize.

    nova_mjohnson Report

    This Win Took Me Less Than 6 Months To Manifest

    Screenshot of a lottery win notification showing $25,417 prize, illustrating people experiencing unbelievable luck.

    Prestigious-Cow-6336 Report

    #48

    This Might Be The Luckiest Day Ever For This Taco Bell Lover. I Won

    Notification of winning an Xbox One X prize bundle, showcasing people experiencing unbelievable luck moments.

    illusivesamurai Report

    #49

    Welp, I Almost Fell Into A Sinkhole Under My Porch.

    Large hole in snowy ground revealing hidden underground space with tree roots, showcasing unbelievable luck in discovering it.

    I caught myself on the edge of the hole, from my chest down was just dangling beneath me. Below the opening the hole is about 10’ wide and 15’ deep. Fun fact I watched the movie journey to the center of the earth yesterday.

    Punk_Chachi Report

    I Hit A Ticket Jackpot And Started Redeeming The Tickets Before They Finished Dispensing

    Man experiencing unbelievable luck collecting an extremely long ticket from arcade machines inside a colorful game room.

    NotVerySmarts Report

    #51

    The First Time I’ve Ever Won Anything Before And I Won Twice! I Won My College’s Best Director And Audience Choice Best Project Award

    Young man smiling and holding two certificates, representing people experiencing unbelievable luck and achievement.

    o_townsend25 Report

    #52

    The Ramp The Firefighters Are Building For My Wife Who Has ALS

    Wooden ramp built alongside stairs outside house, illustrating unexpected luck in home accessibility setup.

    My wife was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2024. I won’t go into details but f this fing disease. She is the nicest person you could ever meet, I feel lucky to know her let alone marry her. We have 2 kids/teens and we live on the north shore of Mass. Make no mistake this disease is devastating, but the kindness. support and generosity we have received from the community has been overwhelming. In a good way. I will spend the rest of my life trying to pay everyone back. This ramp is an example ,some firefighters from Lynn and some people from our town decided the fundraise and build a much needed ramp for our house. Even in the worst of times there is still good in this world, I’m looking at it right now out my front window, all I can say is thank you and I will be paying this back in one way or another.

    hobbyman41 Report

    His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts

    Two adorable kittens showing unbelievable luck, one sleeping on a colorful keyboard and the other resting in a person's arms.

    I’m blessed to have found this guy in our local shelter. He’s the first cat we’ve ever had. We’re currently fostering him, but I’m pretty sure we’re set on adopting him. We love him too much. I hope these photos of our cutie patootie brighten your day.

    autoboyluna Report

    After Years Of Not Believing She Could Have Children, My Partner Did 2 Tests Today

    Positive pregnancy test showing a clear line, capturing a moment of unbelievable luck and life-changing news.

    For the whole of her adult life, she's been told by doctors she couldn't fall pregnant and have kids... So, looks like we've got an unexpected miracle on the way in 8 months.

    EmployeeLopsided2170 Report

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get her in to see an OB ASAP. Depending on why she was supposed to be unable to get pregnant, the pregnancy and even her life might be at risk. Uterine abnormalities, for example, greatly increase her risk of ectopic pregnancy.

    I Just Pulled A God Pack

    Collection of rare Pokémon cards displayed on someone's lap, showcasing amazing luck in acquiring valuable cards.

    So my bf and I went to our LCS since they said they were getting some new stock today. Ended up getting a booster bundle of prismatic and usually I'm super eh on prismatic for multiple reasons, but I didn’t say anything this time when he wanted to test our luck. I literally said “cant wait to pull a pokeball” as we walked out. We go to a spot by the water, I grab the second pack in the box and the first card I was like “huh this feels thick.. oh its just a holo energy.” Next card: master ball eevee. Maybe I just did the card trick wrong? Bf goes NO THATS THE F**KING GOD PACK. Next card: Leafeon. AND THEY JUST KEPT COMING I literally froze I'm still so in shock.

    Adventurous-Bat1257 Report

    janeg1212_1 avatar
    Jane Griffin
    Jane Griffin
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t know what any of this means but I’m happy for you!!!

    Just Won The TGTG Lottery. 4€ At A Local Bakery

    Assorted desserts including cannoli, macarons, and cake slices on a scale representing unbelievable luck moment.

    AvoidingCape Report

    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess they mean the app TooGoodToGo where you can buy food for a reduced price before it gets thrown away. Baked goods at the end of the day, stuff approaching it's shelf life, leftover buffet food from hotels and restaurants etc. I absolutely love it!

    #57

    My Lucky Day

    Small orange lucky duckies with a fortune note indicating warm colors mean good luck in an amazing luck moment.

    brass1rabbit Report

    killerkittens avatar
    Amy S
    Amy S
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to think there are no cool coloured ducks.

    I Had A Lucky Day At The Beach. I Found A Shark Fin Sea Glass, It Glows. A Massive Lilac Piece, Multi Coloured Bonfire Glass And My Biggest UG Chunk

    Hand holding colorful sea glass and stones, showcasing amazing luck with rare collectible pieces found on the beach.

    Tofu4lyfe Report

    #59

    Lucky Shot Of A Bird Surrounded By Sakura

    Bird perched on a cherry blossom tree branch under blue sky capturing amazing luck in nature's beauty.

    Okashi_dorobou Report

    My Girlfriend Just Got This For Free From Her Work. Did I Hit The Jackpot?

    Open cardboard box containing a rare LEGO Star Wars set, showcasing amazing luck captured in the photo.

    My girlfriend sent me a text today that she just got this from her work… for free? I am shocked and wondering how significant this is. How quickly do I need to wife her up?

    Borkitt Report

    #61

    Just A Little Shark Bite (Galveston, Texas)

    Close-up of a person’s back showing unusual skin marks and water droplets, illustrating unbelievable luck moments.

    zsreport Report

    Won The Lottery Today

    Clear bag holding granola and freeze-dried strawberries, showing an example of unbelievable luck in food packaging.

    hiloai Report

    #63

    Lucky Day, We Got All These For Free

    Person reading a book surrounded by a large stack of books, capturing amazing photos of people experiencing unbelievable luck.

    aliceblueawe Report

    My Neighbors Were Getting Rid Of This Chair

    Vintage wooden rocking chair with woven cane seat and backrest placed indoors near window, showcasing amazing luck find.

    I got crazy lucky. My neighbors are cleaning out their house, they have a big dumpster out there, but they put this on the corner since it’s in such good shape.

    bapants Report

    #65

    Quick Thinking Daughter

    Man and girl smiling behind a decorated cake, captured in a candid moment of unbelievable luck and happiness.

    (Warnerton) June 18, 2025—Yesterday afternoon, Washington Parish Deputy Sheriffs received a request for assistance from the Franklinton Fire Department (FFD) after a man was reportedly injured while kayaking in the Bogue Chitto River about 8 miles north of Franklinton. The initial call came from the injured man’s daughter, aged 10, who stated that her father had hit his head and was bleeding badly. She had moved him to a nearby sandbar before kayaking downstream and finding high ground at the Warnerton Bridge on LA-438 to call 911.

    Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene first and attempted to wade upstream with the daughter to find her father. They requested EMS and assistance from FFD, and shortly afterward had to abort their mission due to the strong currents and deep water. FFD then called on WPSO for a boat, and one of our Captains quickly responded and launched into the river with the assistance of a WPSO Lieutenant. The injured man was found about ¼ mile upriver from the bridge and rescued from the sandbar before being handed over to EMS personnel for treatment.

    During times of excess rain, the rivers and creeks of Washington Parish can become extremely dangerous as water levels rise and currents increase, often submerging logs that are visible when the water is low. We ask that everyone exercise caution on the waterways and if possible, carry emergency radios. Some of the more rural parts of our Parish have limited cell service, and having a radio that can reach nearby emergency response personnel makes it easier to contact us, and easier to find you when help is needed.

    Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Report

    Buddy Got Lucky Today. A Piece Of Steel (Almost) Through His Windshield

    View from inside a car showing unbelievable luck as a license plate narrowly misses hitting the driver through a shattered windshield.

    Puppyismycat Report

    #67

    Boyfriend Took Me On My First Ever Backpacking Trip This Weekend, Im Seriously So Lucky To Have Him

    Two people sitting on a cliff above a turquoise pool and waterfall, capturing amazing moments of unbelievable luck.

    aprlrobertaludgte Report

    #68

    Was Just In The Shop For An Oil Leak Diagnosis, Customer Was In The Office Ready To Pick It Up. Unlucky But Also Very Lucky

    Black Jeep under a fallen tree trunk between two cars, capturing people experiencing unbelievable luck outdoors.

    Dat620Sun Report

    #69

    My Wife And I Were Fortunate Enough To Watch Tonight’s Episode Be Filmed

    Group of people smiling in a bar setting, showcasing a moment of unbelievable luck and joyful connection.

    Stuckygm Report

    I Hit The Jackpot On The Weekend

    Box of vintage Nintendo GameCube console, multiple controllers, and game discs showcasing amazing photos of unbelievable luck.

    I picked up this bundle on Sunday from marketplace, paid 100$CAD for it, it includes mario sunshine, mario kart double dash, zelda twilight princess, mario strikers (which I've been playing non-stop, super fun) 2 copies of mario party 7, street v3, sonic heros, super monkey ball 2, battle for volcano Island, TMNT mutant melee, hello kitty, bratz over the hedge, cars, lego star wars 2, and harvest moon. 2 memory cards, microphone, and 4 controllers and it also comes with The Oregon Trail handheld. I've been wanting to pick a gamecube up for a while but I couldn't find any good deals until this showed up, I was first to message, so the person that posted it gave me the opportunity to pick it up.

    tacos_in_the_oven Report

    #71

    I Think I Hit The Campsite Lottery. Here Is My Current View

    Scenic mountain landscape with pine trees and a winding river, capturing the essence of unbelievable luck in nature.

    crazydaisy22 Report

    Whirlpool Dryer That Wasn’t On, Burst Into Flames And Almost Burned My Business To The Ground

    Burnt and melted front-load washer parts on the floor showing unbelievable luck in avoiding injury from fire damage.

    After checking the dryer before leaving at 6pm and remembering it was completely off, it burst into flames at 7:30pm. Smoked until 12am and then self extinguished. All caught on security camera.

    Been cleaning the entire building for smoke and soot damage for a week and it still stinks. Lost a ton of opened boxes in my warehouse.

    Whirlpools response was that it wasn’t their fault and they would give me a replacement unit. Which I have refused since everyone from the appliance surveyor to the laundromat doing my emergency towels that Whirlpool machines frequently do this. And they wouldn’t have a Whirlpool machine in their own homes.

    I got lucky and didn’t lose everything in this fire. If you have a Whirlpool machine- save yourself and what you love.

    PrincessSnackenroo Report

    #73

    My Ex GF Used To Throw Away My Playing Cards Bc She Was Annoyed. My Fiancé Gifted Me My First Ever Display Case For Our 6 Year Anniversary

    Collection of vintage and themed playing cards displayed in a frame, showcasing unbelievable luck moments.

    Ace-a-Nova1 Report

    Went To Withdraw Cash And Not Only Did I Meet Ab, I Also Happened To Find 440 Dollars Sitting In The ATM After This Picture

    Two people smiling and enjoying a day out, captured in one of the amazing photos of people experiencing unbelievable luck

    etherealthea Report

    #75

    Wasn’t Expecting To Find This Today In My Size And Only Pair Left

    Rare Nike Air sneakers held by a person in a store, showcasing unbelievable luck with a hidden price tag.

    unholy_moonlight Report

    #76

    This Piece Of Metal Flew Threw My Dad's Windshield Going 75 Mph. He Was Not Hurt

    Car windshield cracked by a sharp object that narrowly missed the person holding the rusty blade, showing unbelievable luck.

    rocket_face Report

    #77

    Recently Had A Work Related Event And Won A Ton Of Balls

    Two men smiling by a claw machine, one holding colorful balls, showing amazing luck at an arcade game.

    MentalSalad Report

    Won A Lucky Seat And Got To See Hamilton Live For The First Time

    Hand holding two Hamilton theater tickets for May 10, 2025, showing unbelievable luck with last-minute seat availability.

    dee_tee_vee Report

    panda_34 avatar
    Oliver
    Oliver
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The lottery in the app is no joke. I saw it six times (won four).

    #79

    I Was Lucky To Spot This Pod Of Cuvier’s Beaked Whales Yesterday. These Rarely-Seen Whales Can Dive For Over Three Hours And To Depths Of Nearly 3000m

    Dolphin swimming close to the surface in the ocean, captured in an amazing photo showing unbelievable luck in nature.

    AbiSquid Report

    #80

    A Few Public Land I've Been Lucky Enough To Visit That Could Soon Be Sold (These Exact Spots)

    Collage of amazing nature scenes including mountains, forest waterfall, and sunset, showcasing unbelievable luck in outdoor moments.

    Ace_of_Clubs Report

    #81

    Talking Close Calls With Nail Guns. Did This A Week Or So Ago. Fortunately It Only Stuck Me A 1/4" Deep Or So

    Gloved hand holding a nail perfectly balanced through a worn spot, showing unbelievable luck at a construction site.

    kauto Report

    Lucky Shot In Niagara Falls

    Vivid rainbow arching over a river with a boat, city skyline, and lush greenery capturing unbelievable luck moment.

    existentialcriisis Report

