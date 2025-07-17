Call it fate, coincidence, or just luck, but sooner or later, your time will come.

But then, out of nowhere, a song you love comes on the radio, the server gives you a free pastry with your coffee, and on your way home, you run into someone who makes you laugh so hard you forget how heavy everything felt.

Some days it feels as if the difficulty of this game we call life was set to gruesome. All the traffic lights you approach turn red, every call you receive brings bad news, and to top it all off, the basketball team you've been supporting since you were little loses after a buzzer-beater.

#1 I Hit The Karma Lottery And Was Given A Free Flight On A Private Jet To Get My Dog Out Of State From A Bad Foster Situation Share icon I had to leave my dog in Florida when my health suddenly went south and I moved back in with my parents in PA. A friend was taking care of her until I got healthy again and I went to visit her this last week. She was living in a c***k house, didn't have dog food, covered in fleas, and my friend is now an addict. Through unbelievable luck, connections, and happenstance I got a private flight back with just me and her a day before I was actually due to fly back alone.

Today has been so surreal and I keep looking at the pictures because I just can't believe it happened!



#2 My Sweet Girl Is Cancer Free Share icon

#3 176 Animals Are Sleeping In A Home Tonight. Clearing The Shelter Was Successful Share icon

#4 I Successfully Had 4 Brain Tumors Removed A Few Days Ago Share icon I started getting migraines out of the blue about a year ago - they started getting worse and I kept complaining to my doctors so they finally ordered an MRI just to rule out any other causes last month.

Well, turns out I had at least 12 tumors, mostly meningiomas, and they suspect I have a rare genetic mutation called Neurofibromatosis Type 2. It’s actually a bit of a miracle that I had no other symptoms outside of headaches. Most people with NF2 have lost their hearing, have vision issues, and seizures by my age.

The good news is I likely have a “mosaic” form of the condition, meaning the mutation is only in some of my cells and not all of them. It essentially means I have a “milder” presentation of it. Even though I have a lot of tumors, they’re actually all on the left side of my brain only and I currently don’t have any spinal tumors. I will likely go deaf in my left ear in the next 10-15 years, and will probably need more brain surgeries over the course of my life but other than that I should be able to live relatively healthily and normally.



#5 I Have To Gush - Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me Share icon I saw a mid century coffee table at an estate sale going for $1800. My boyfriend said he could probably make it for me and he just finished. How lucky am I?!



#6 $2. The Lady Had Absolutely No Idea Who These People Are Share icon

#7 Lucky Share icon

#8 I Was Lucky Enough To Spot And Photograph This Beautiful Dactylotum Bicolor (Rainbow Grasshopper) Today Share icon

#9 From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To Surgical Assistant (40) Share icon Was roaming the streets and eating scraps for years, with my only goals in life being finding a place to s**t and a bench to loiter on. Couldn't find a job no matter how hard I tried, and not having any skills in life or family (was raised in foster care) surely didn't help. One day while looking for a restroom to relieve myself, I stumbled across a college that just so happened to have an open house enrollment going on, and figured that was the perfect excuse to enter the building and freeload off their toilets. Little did I know however, was that the universe had other plans for me. A guidance counselor had approached me and asked if I was here for open house. Being embarrassed to admit my true intentions, I told him I was and ended up joining him as he regaled the countless opportunities presented before me. I was intrigued by their surgical technology program, and decided to give it a shot. Needless to say, I had finally found my passion in life. Went to school for 18 months, plus an additional 4 months of internships, all while homeless. Upon graduation, I was offered a permanent job at the hospital I interned at, and after 4 years, had enough cases to take the CSFA exam. I have been a surgical assistant since, and remind myself everyday just how fortunate my life turned out. Now that I'm an old man, I feel I have enough experience to encourage others that it's never too late in life to strive for better. You just have to have patience, persistence, and passion. Happy Holidays y'all!



#10 My Parking Shelter Collapsed Under The Weight Of Snow, But My Car Was Untouched Share icon

#11 An IVF Miracle And A Sight I Never Thought I'd Get To See Share icon One egg retrieved, to a day 5 embryo, to PGT grade 4BB, to a successful implantation, to an emergency vacuum assisted birth, to a cranial hematoma, to a healthy Christmas baby. We've never been so grateful.



#12 We Won The Grand Share icon

#13 My 9 Year Old Nephew Has Found Over 1500 "Lucky" Four Leaf Clovers And Keeps Them In A Big Binder Share icon

#14 As A Tall Man, This Was Like Winning The Lottery Share icon

#15 Look At All My Pot Pies I Got For Free Share icon The place I work at updated their recipe for our pot pies and they can’t sell these older ones. So today the owner let me take 28 of them for free. I feel like I won the lottery. This will keep me fed for days. They also allow us to purchase eggs from the farm they purchase from. 4 doll hairs for a dozen! It’s a small business and I’m feeling really lucky to be apart of their team.



#16 My Dogs Cancer Removal Surgery Is Fully Funded In Two Days Share icon I started a fundraiser for my dogs tumor removal. Insurance won’t cover the pre existing condition. And my friends and family have basically funded her gofundme in two days. I know every person who donated I feel so loved and so grateful to everyone in my life. Its not everyday your community shows up in such a visible and impactful way. I am so lucky, and appreciative. Not only do the people in my life love me, but they love me enough to care about my dog! How incredible! I was expecting this to take months with donors i didnt even know But no I am loved, and i will always have people in my life to help me when i need help.



#17 Told My Coworker Who Thrifts To Keep An Eye Out For Taylor Swifts 1st Album For My Fiancé. Dude Comes In With This Today: $1.99 Price Tag Share icon Once I told him that was an $800 plus CD he kept it of course lol. Incredible luck on his end.



#18 7 Years Ago My Ex Slammed My Face Into A Bathroom Counter And Damaged All My Front Teeth. Last Week My Dentist Fixed Them All Free Of Charge Share icon

#19 Decided To Go Planespotting During A Long Sit Between Flights, Was Lucky Enough To Get A Shot With The Plane I Was Flying Later That Day Share icon

#20 I Was Lucky Enough To Catch This Picture Of A Sailboat During Sunset From My Hotel Room Share icon

#21 Bed Of Four Leaf Clovers I Found Share icon

#22 Very Lucky Monday Morning So Far Share icon

#23 $45 For A Smeg? My Lucky Day Share icon

#24 I Am The Luckiest Person Alive Share icon

#25 My Virgin Flight From SFO To LHR Got Cancelled But I Got Business On The BA A380 So I’d Call It A Win Share icon

#26 Caught This Today. Feeling Lucky Share icon

#27 My Daughter Won A Medal At The Special Olympics. There Was A Time Where Doctors Told Us She Wouldnt Survive Infancy. Very Happy Weekend Share icon

#28 The Driver Of This Car Is Really Lucky To Be Alive And Uninjured Share icon

#29 Found A Hot Tub And Steam Room Behind A Basement Wall Share icon

#30 I Battled Leukemia + Chronic Disease For 19 Years, Today I Won Share icon The beads around my neck are a program known as “beads of courage”, each bead represents a medical thing that has occurred to me, some are for chemo, others feeding tube changes, ICU stays, seizures, therapy, clinic visits, etc (the list goes on). My strand is currently 7 feet long and nearly 3 pounds, and I decided that when my fight against these disease was done I wanted to take pictures to celebrate- so here’s my favorite one! Here’s to no more beads!



#31 Picked These Up From A Thrift Store For $10 A While Back Because We Liked The Set. Turns Out They’re Actually Authentic Jade Share icon

#32 I Won A Real Sword At Church Share icon

#33 I Haven’t Even Opened This Up Entirely But I Think I Got Hella Lucky? Share icon Only $24! I couldn’t believe it. Was out the door with with it before even really looking at it lol. It’s a complete set.



#34 I Won A Switch From A Lunchables Sweepstakes, And It Came In Today! I've Never Won Anything Like This In My Life Share icon

#35 A Letter From My Anonymous Kidney Donor Share icon

#36 Found My Old Favorite Sweater In My Current Size Share icon Got the (top) sweater years ago from my partner, but it shrunk in the wash (we were foolish to throw wool in a machine!)

Cut to the other day at the thrift store, I find a replica in my size thats not gonna shrink! What luck!



#37 Ordered One CPU And One GPU, Amazon Can’t Count. My Lucky Day I Guess Share icon

#38 If You Ever Meet Steve Martin By Chance, He Gives You A Card As Proof You Met Him Share icon

#39 I Finally Got Lucky. I Ordered One Bottle Of Ouai Hair Oil During The Sephora Sale And They Sent Me Twelve Share icon

#40 So I Visited A Mine With My Family To Look For Different Minerals And I Was Lucky Enough To Dig Out This Beautiful Green Amethyst Share icon

#41 I Won Every Prize On This Lottery Ticket Share icon

#42 This Fella Arrived On My Balcony And Now We Are Friends Share icon Hi everybody, i am updating in a new post to put some more photos and to expand a bit. Basically the weekend went great, I purchased a couple more things for his little cage and he is enjoying it, like the rope perch. I put and old sock inside as a plaything but it seemed to me he was attacking it, so to let him relaxed I swapped it woth a piece of paperel, will see what will come! We have a lot of fun together, his favourite thing to do is sitting on my shoulder playing with my hair sometimes deafining me with a chirp just beside my ear. In the morning when I open his cage I sing to him "who let the birb out, who who who" and he sometimes answers vocalizing a bit - very cute. But the cutest thing is that he loves cuddles and scratches, if I extend a finger to pet his head he lowers his head to have more and closes his little eyes in bliss, too too cute. He is also a bit of a weirdo, for example when he roams freely sometimes he takes little strolls on the floor and to my inexperienced eye a walking bird is hilarious! In the photos you can see the food I am giving him with ingredients, so you can suggest me anything better if needed. I also try to give him fresh fruit but this cute dude seems to like only apples and just a little bit carrots. I have tried with bananas, strawberries, blueberries. He seems visually upset by the berries! On the previous owners hunt no updates, no one in the neighborhood has info. I even created a fb account to scan local lost pets groups and no one is looking for a lovebird. So the plan is to look for the owners for a few more days. Luckly in one month and a half I will move to an apartment that's double the size of the current one and there I want to buy a luxury cage, huge one, do you have any specific suggestion?



#43 Someone Just Left A Perfectly Functioning Ps1 And Ps2 In The Trash Across My House Share icon

#44 Knee Pad Catches Small Splinter Share icon

#45 Almost Got Impaled Tonight Share icon

#46 My Lucky Day Share icon Went to order a pizza and discovered I had a free order to use. Went to a trivia night with my sister-in-law and her boyfriend on a whim and we each won $50 to Amazon as the grand prize.



#47 This Win Took Me Less Than 6 Months To Manifest Share icon

#48 This Might Be The Luckiest Day Ever For This Taco Bell Lover. I Won Share icon

#49 Welp, I Almost Fell Into A Sinkhole Under My Porch. Share icon I caught myself on the edge of the hole, from my chest down was just dangling beneath me. Below the opening the hole is about 10’ wide and 15’ deep. Fun fact I watched the movie journey to the center of the earth yesterday.



#50 I Hit A Ticket Jackpot And Started Redeeming The Tickets Before They Finished Dispensing Share icon

#51 The First Time I’ve Ever Won Anything Before And I Won Twice! I Won My College’s Best Director And Audience Choice Best Project Award Share icon

#52 The Ramp The Firefighters Are Building For My Wife Who Has ALS Share icon My wife was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2024. I won’t go into details but f this fing disease. She is the nicest person you could ever meet, I feel lucky to know her let alone marry her. We have 2 kids/teens and we live on the north shore of Mass. Make no mistake this disease is devastating, but the kindness. support and generosity we have received from the community has been overwhelming. In a good way. I will spend the rest of my life trying to pay everyone back. This ramp is an example ,some firefighters from Lynn and some people from our town decided the fundraise and build a much needed ramp for our house. Even in the worst of times there is still good in this world, I’m looking at it right now out my front window, all I can say is thank you and I will be paying this back in one way or another.



#53 His Name Is Wilfred And He Just Stole My Entire Family’s Hearts Share icon I’m blessed to have found this guy in our local shelter. He’s the first cat we’ve ever had. We’re currently fostering him, but I’m pretty sure we’re set on adopting him. We love him too much. I hope these photos of our cutie patootie brighten your day.



#54 After Years Of Not Believing She Could Have Children, My Partner Did 2 Tests Today Share icon For the whole of her adult life, she's been told by doctors she couldn't fall pregnant and have kids... So, looks like we've got an unexpected miracle on the way in 8 months.



#55 I Just Pulled A God Pack Share icon So my bf and I went to our LCS since they said they were getting some new stock today. Ended up getting a booster bundle of prismatic and usually I'm super eh on prismatic for multiple reasons, but I didn’t say anything this time when he wanted to test our luck. I literally said “cant wait to pull a pokeball” as we walked out. We go to a spot by the water, I grab the second pack in the box and the first card I was like “huh this feels thick.. oh its just a holo energy.” Next card: master ball eevee. Maybe I just did the card trick wrong? Bf goes NO THATS THE F**KING GOD PACK. Next card: Leafeon. AND THEY JUST KEPT COMING I literally froze I'm still so in shock.



#56 Just Won The TGTG Lottery. 4€ At A Local Bakery Share icon

#57 My Lucky Day Share icon

#58 I Had A Lucky Day At The Beach. I Found A Shark Fin Sea Glass, It Glows. A Massive Lilac Piece, Multi Coloured Bonfire Glass And My Biggest UG Chunk Share icon

#59 Lucky Shot Of A Bird Surrounded By Sakura Share icon

#60 My Girlfriend Just Got This For Free From Her Work. Did I Hit The Jackpot? Share icon My girlfriend sent me a text today that she just got this from her work… for free? I am shocked and wondering how significant this is. How quickly do I need to wife her up?



#61 Just A Little Shark Bite (Galveston, Texas) Share icon

#62 Won The Lottery Today Share icon

#63 Lucky Day, We Got All These For Free Share icon

#64 My Neighbors Were Getting Rid Of This Chair Share icon I got crazy lucky. My neighbors are cleaning out their house, they have a big dumpster out there, but they put this on the corner since it’s in such good shape.



#65 Quick Thinking Daughter Share icon (Warnerton) June 18, 2025—Yesterday afternoon, Washington Parish Deputy Sheriffs received a request for assistance from the Franklinton Fire Department (FFD) after a man was reportedly injured while kayaking in the Bogue Chitto River about 8 miles north of Franklinton. The initial call came from the injured man’s daughter, aged 10, who stated that her father had hit his head and was bleeding badly. She had moved him to a nearby sandbar before kayaking downstream and finding high ground at the Warnerton Bridge on LA-438 to call 911.



Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene first and attempted to wade upstream with the daughter to find her father. They requested EMS and assistance from FFD, and shortly afterward had to abort their mission due to the strong currents and deep water. FFD then called on WPSO for a boat, and one of our Captains quickly responded and launched into the river with the assistance of a WPSO Lieutenant. The injured man was found about ¼ mile upriver from the bridge and rescued from the sandbar before being handed over to EMS personnel for treatment.



During times of excess rain, the rivers and creeks of Washington Parish can become extremely dangerous as water levels rise and currents increase, often submerging logs that are visible when the water is low. We ask that everyone exercise caution on the waterways and if possible, carry emergency radios. Some of the more rural parts of our Parish have limited cell service, and having a radio that can reach nearby emergency response personnel makes it easier to contact us, and easier to find you when help is needed.

#66 Buddy Got Lucky Today. A Piece Of Steel (Almost) Through His Windshield Share icon

#67 Boyfriend Took Me On My First Ever Backpacking Trip This Weekend, Im Seriously So Lucky To Have Him Share icon

#68 Was Just In The Shop For An Oil Leak Diagnosis, Customer Was In The Office Ready To Pick It Up. Unlucky But Also Very Lucky Share icon

#69 My Wife And I Were Fortunate Enough To Watch Tonight’s Episode Be Filmed Share icon

#70 I Hit The Jackpot On The Weekend Share icon I picked up this bundle on Sunday from marketplace, paid 100$CAD for it, it includes mario sunshine, mario kart double dash, zelda twilight princess, mario strikers (which I've been playing non-stop, super fun) 2 copies of mario party 7, street v3, sonic heros, super monkey ball 2, battle for volcano Island, TMNT mutant melee, hello kitty, bratz over the hedge, cars, lego star wars 2, and harvest moon. 2 memory cards, microphone, and 4 controllers and it also comes with The Oregon Trail handheld. I've been wanting to pick a gamecube up for a while but I couldn't find any good deals until this showed up, I was first to message, so the person that posted it gave me the opportunity to pick it up.

#71 I Think I Hit The Campsite Lottery. Here Is My Current View Share icon

#72 Whirlpool Dryer That Wasn’t On, Burst Into Flames And Almost Burned My Business To The Ground Share icon After checking the dryer before leaving at 6pm and remembering it was completely off, it burst into flames at 7:30pm. Smoked until 12am and then self extinguished. All caught on security camera.



Been cleaning the entire building for smoke and soot damage for a week and it still stinks. Lost a ton of opened boxes in my warehouse.



Whirlpools response was that it wasn’t their fault and they would give me a replacement unit. Which I have refused since everyone from the appliance surveyor to the laundromat doing my emergency towels that Whirlpool machines frequently do this. And they wouldn’t have a Whirlpool machine in their own homes.



I got lucky and didn’t lose everything in this fire. If you have a Whirlpool machine- save yourself and what you love.

#73 My Ex GF Used To Throw Away My Playing Cards Bc She Was Annoyed. My Fiancé Gifted Me My First Ever Display Case For Our 6 Year Anniversary Share icon

#74 Went To Withdraw Cash And Not Only Did I Meet Ab, I Also Happened To Find 440 Dollars Sitting In The ATM After This Picture Share icon

#75 Wasn’t Expecting To Find This Today In My Size And Only Pair Left Share icon

#76 This Piece Of Metal Flew Threw My Dad's Windshield Going 75 Mph. He Was Not Hurt Share icon

#77 Recently Had A Work Related Event And Won A Ton Of Balls Share icon

#78 Won A Lucky Seat And Got To See Hamilton Live For The First Time Share icon

#79 I Was Lucky To Spot This Pod Of Cuvier’s Beaked Whales Yesterday. These Rarely-Seen Whales Can Dive For Over Three Hours And To Depths Of Nearly 3000m Share icon

#80 A Few Public Land I've Been Lucky Enough To Visit That Could Soon Be Sold (These Exact Spots) Share icon

#81 Talking Close Calls With Nail Guns. Did This A Week Or So Ago. Fortunately It Only Stuck Me A 1/4" Deep Or So Share icon

