US Secretly Built $21 Trillion Underground City For The Rich And Powerful, Former Official Claims

A former public official has made the stunning claim that the US government has secretly built a $21 trillion underground city to prepare for a “near-extinction event.”

Catherine Austin Fitts has estimated that 170 secret underground bases have been built across the country, all interconnected with a transportation network.

Fitts served as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development during President George H. W. Bush’s administration from 1989 to 1990.

Fitts said she reached this conclusion when she investigated after reading a report that cited $21 trillion in "unauthorized spending."

Fitts alleged that the structure was constructed in preparation for an apocalyptic event.

Catherine Austin Fitts claimed that the United States government has secretly built hundreds of interconnected underground bases



Image credits: Tucker Carlson

Image credits: Tucker Carlson

Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, she cited a 2017 report by Mark Skidmore, a Michigan State University economist.

The report stated that Skidmore and a group of scholars had uncovered $21 trillion in “unauthorized spending in the departments of Defense and Housing and Urban Development for the years 1998-2015.”

“Given the Army’s $122 billion budget, that meant unsupported adjustments were 54 times spending authorized by Congress,” it noted.

“Typically, such adjustments in public budgets are only a small fraction of authorized spending.”

Image credits: PhotoSpirit/Adobe Stock

Fitts told the former Fox News host that she spent years researching where the $21 trillion had gone.

She claimed that she found evidence pointing to an “extraordinary number of underground bases and supposedly, transportation systems” that were part of a city infrastructure.



Some of these bases may have been constructed below oceans, Fitts said.

“We systematically went through and tried to estimate our guess — this is totally a guess — of how many underground bases [there are], both underground in the United States, but also underground under the ocean around the United States.

“And our estimate was 170 with a transportation network connecting them.”

Image credits: SAFE

“I’m convinced that this energy exists. If you look at a lot of the really fast ships, flying around the planet, they’re not using classical electricity.”



Asked about the purpose of the secret bases, the 74-year-old said they were designed for a “near-extinction event,” but could also be used to carry out “secret” government projects.

“If you’re doing a secret space program, you need to platform it from things that can’t be seen.

“But I think if you’re worried about a near extinction event, you know.”

Image credits: SAFE

Responding to the allegations, the host claimed that he knew a contractor who worked on one of the supposed underground bases in Washington, D.C.

“I remember him telling me about a power box, like a transformer box, on Constitution Ave. He told me [that] was actually the exit, the egress from the White House,” Carlson stated.

“And I thought, that’s kind of crazy in the middle of this big city where I live. You could build something like that without me knowing it.”

Image credits: SAFE

Though the US government has not addressed Fitts’ claims, the prospect of the end of the world remains a significant concern for many Americans.

In recent years, preparation for a cataclysmic event has evolved into a lucrative “panic industry,” a trend partly accelerated by the pandemic.

For instance, the Virginia-based company SAFE (Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments) announced the creation of a luxury doomsday bunker where people can sign up to become members for $25 million.

The underground structure will include a wellness program and “AI-powered medical care” as part of the company’s efforts to “blend protection and luxury.”

The claims come amid a growing and lucrative “panic industry” focused on doomsday bunkers

Image credits: SAFE

SAFE said it hopes to build the structures in all 50 states but began with Virginia due to its proximity to the US capital.

To keep non-members away from the luxury apocalypse bunker, Al Corbi, the president of the company, said he’s working on adding flames around the structure.

“We wound up literally building a 30-ft-deep lake [around the compound] skimmed with a lighter-than-water flammable liquid that can transform into a ring of fire,” Corbi told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The only access to the island is a swing bridge.”

Fitts speculated that the alleged underground structures were designed for a “near-extinction event” or to carry out “secret” government projects

Image credits: Hillsdale College

On YouTube, several users share “tours” of their doomsday bunkers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly been constructing a 5,000-sqft self-sufficient underground shelter on his 1,400-acre compound in Hawaii.

Ron Hubbard, the chief executive of Atlas Survival Shelters, builds bunkers that include parking spaces, gyms, and greenhouses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tucker Carlson (@tuckercarlson)

But it isn’t only millionaires who want to protect themselves from the worst-case scenario. The CEO said Americans of all backgrounds are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of an approaching apocalypse.

“Now we sell a bunker that’s only $20,000,” Hubbard told The New York Times.

“They’re for the guys making $60,000 a year. They drive Chevy pickup trucks, not Ferraris.”

Those who seek his services cite fears of pandemics, nuclear war, financial collapse, and civil unrest as their motivation for having the bunkers built.

While some people believed the former US government worker’s claims, others remained skeptical

