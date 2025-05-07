Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

US Secretly Built $21 Trillion Underground City For The Rich And Powerful, Former Official Claims
Former official in glasses discussing US secret $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful during interview.
News, US

US Secretly Built $21 Trillion Underground City For The Rich And Powerful, Former Official Claims

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A former public official has made the stunning claim that the US government has secretly built a $21 trillion underground city to prepare for a “near-extinction event.”

Catherine Austin Fitts has estimated that 170 secret underground bases have been built across the country, all interconnected with a transportation network.

Fitts served as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development during President George H. W. Bush’s administration from 1989 to 1990.

Highlights
  • Catherine Austin Fitts, worked under the first Bush administration, claimed that the US has built an underground city.
  • Fitts said she reached this conclusion when she investigated after reading a report that cited $21 trillion in "unauthorized spending."
  • Fitts alleged that the structure was constructed in preparation for an apocalyptic event.
RELATED:

    Catherine Austin Fitts claimed that the United States government has secretly built hundreds of interconnected underground bases
    Former official in a red jacket speaking into a microphone about a $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    Image credits: Tucker Carlson

    Man in a checkered shirt speaking into a microphone during a discussion about US secret $21 trillion underground city claims.

    Image credits: Tucker Carlson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, she cited a 2017 report by Mark Skidmore, a Michigan State University economist.

    The report stated that Skidmore and a group of scholars had uncovered $21 trillion in “unauthorized spending in the departments of Defense and Housing and Urban Development for the years 1998-2015.”

    “Given the Army’s $122 billion budget, that meant unsupported adjustments were 54 times spending authorized by Congress,” it noted.

    “Typically, such adjustments in public budgets are only a small fraction of authorized spending.”

    Fitts served as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development during President George H. W. Bush’s administration

    Front view of the White House with flag, representing US secret $21 trillion underground city claims by former official.

    Image credits: PhotoSpirit/Adobe Stock

    Fitts told the former Fox News host that she spent years researching where the $21 trillion had gone.

    She claimed that she found evidence pointing to an “extraordinary number of underground bases and supposedly, transportation systems” that were part of a city infrastructure.

    Some of these bases may have been constructed below oceans, Fitts said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We systematically went through and tried to estimate our guess — this is totally a guess — of how many underground bases [there are], both underground in the United States, but also underground under the ocean around the United States. 

    “And our estimate was 170 with a transportation network connecting them.”

    Luxurious multi-level underground city interior built secretly for the rich and powerful in the US, with modern furnishings and lighting.

    Image credits: SAFE

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Nicholas Geraci expressing concern about debt, related to claims of a $21 trillion underground city for the rich.

    Comment saying 21 trillion spent questioned, hinting at secrets behind US underground city for the rich and powerful.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating they built an underground city for the rich, linked to US secret $21 trillion project claims.
    The former Housing and Urban Development worker claimed that the government found a way to power the alleged underground network.

    “I’m convinced that this energy exists. If you look at a lot of the really fast ships, flying around the planet, they’re not using classical electricity.”

    Asked about the purpose of the secret bases, the 74-year-old said they were designed for a “near-extinction event,” but could also be used to carry out “secret” government projects.

    “If you’re doing a secret space program, you need to platform it from things that can’t be seen.

    “But I think if you’re worried about a near extinction event, you know.”

    She cited a report by Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore stating $21 trillion in “unauthorized spending” by the government

    Luxurious underground living room with modern furnishings, a chandelier, and fireplace in a secret US city for the rich and powerful.

    Image credits: SAFE

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Responding to the allegations, the host claimed that he knew a contractor who worked on one of the supposed underground bases in Washington, D.C.

    “I remember him telling me about a power box, like a transformer box, on Constitution Ave. He told me [that] was actually the exit, the egress from the White House,” Carlson stated.

    “And I thought, that’s kind of crazy in the middle of this big city where I live. You could build something like that without me knowing it.”

    Luxurious underground medical facility with advanced imaging equipment, linked to secret US $21 trillion city for the rich and powerful.

    Image credits: SAFE

    Though the US government has not addressed Fitts’ claims, the prospect of the end of the world remains a significant concern for many Americans.

    In recent years, preparation for a cataclysmic event has evolved into a lucrative “panic industry,” a trend partly accelerated by the pandemic.

    For instance, the Virginia-based company SAFE (Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments) announced the creation of a luxury doomsday bunker where people can sign up to become members for $25 million.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The underground structure will include a wellness program and “AI-powered medical care” as part of the company’s efforts to “blend protection and luxury.”

    The claims come amid a growing and lucrative “panic industry” focused on doomsday bunkers

    Luxurious high-tech underground medical room with advanced imaging devices in secret US $21 trillion city for the rich and powerful.

    Image credits: SAFE

    SAFE said it hopes to build the structures in all 50 states but began with Virginia due to its proximity to the US capital.

    To keep non-members away from the luxury apocalypse bunker, Al Corbi, the president of the company, said he’s working on adding flames around the structure.

    “We wound up literally building a 30-ft-deep lake [around the compound] skimmed with a lighter-than-water flammable liquid that can transform into a ring of fire,” Corbi told The Hollywood Reporter.

    “The only access to the island is a swing bridge.”

    Fitts speculated that the alleged underground structures were designed for a “near-extinction event” or to carry out “secret” government projects

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Former official with glasses and beige blazer discussing US secretly built $21 trillion underground city claims.

    Image credits: Hillsdale College

    On YouTube, several users share “tours” of their doomsday bunkers.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly been constructing a 5,000-sqft self-sufficient underground shelter on his 1,400-acre compound in Hawaii.

    Ron Hubbard, the chief executive of Atlas Survival Shelters, builds bunkers that include parking spaces, gyms, and greenhouses.

    But it isn’t only millionaires who want to protect themselves from the worst-case scenario. The CEO said Americans of all backgrounds are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of an approaching apocalypse.

    “Now we sell a bunker that’s only $20,000,” Hubbard told The New York Times.

    “They’re for the guys making $60,000 a year. They drive Chevy pickup trucks, not Ferraris.”

    Those who seek his services cite fears of pandemics, nuclear war, financial collapse, and civil unrest as their motivation for having the bunkers built.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some people believed the former US government worker’s claims, others remained skeptical

    Comment by Lemon Breeland saying And we paid for it, referencing US secretly built $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    Jennifer Ramirez questions the source of funneled money, asking if it came from taxpayers related to the underground city claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Nicky Williams stating "I mean is anyone surprised?" about US secretly built $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    Comment by Jakob Hayden stating he thought the secret $21 trillion underground city for the rich was common knowledge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Aaron Boehm expressing skepticism about government spending, related to $21 trillion underground city claims.

    Comment from Kris Franklin expressing doubt about how a $21 trillion underground city for the rich could remain a secret.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Tracy Howell reading It won't save them, discussing claims about a $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    Comment by Nick Lapointe discussing the blurred line between reality and shows in a social media thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing underground bases built for the rich and powerful in the US.

    Comment from Mahima Shetty questioning spending money on ultra rich and powerful people, related to US secret underground city claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about the rich living in a tomb, questioning who they will impress, related to underground city claims.

    Comment by Eric Fischer claiming a former US housing official said the US secretly built a $21 trillion underground city.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Michelle Harris discussing skepticism about the elite related to a secret underground city claim.

    Comment on social media about US secretly built underground city for the rich and powerful, discussing future knowledge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Asil Sohail about the secret $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment referring to a conspiracy theory about a $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment questioning the conspiracy theory about a secret $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    Screenshot of a social media comment disputing the secrecy of a $21 trillion underground city built for the rich and powerful.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by David Raasch discussing the challenge of keeping a secret $21 trillion underground city for the rich and powerful.

    Comment by Alan Rorke questioning how US secretly built $21 trillion underground city remains unknown despite large workforce needed.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's been speculation and conspiracy theories on this subject for many years. No doubt there ARE underground bases/facilities but the scale of this is hard to believe. But it's one of those stories that's SO strange it could actually be true..

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nutjob. Imagine the number of people involved who would all have had to keep it secret for all these years, just like many other lunatic conspiracy theories.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course, they would have to include many females of breeding age, and not from the same genetic block either, otherwise babies would be, let me say, not viable as future leaders to lead their people into a new world and reinvent the wheel for the fifth time. Not so seriously, they might sit in their little man cave and realise there is nobody to cook their food or make their beds and no way of contacting the outside world and mutter s h i t.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's been speculation and conspiracy theories on this subject for many years. No doubt there ARE underground bases/facilities but the scale of this is hard to believe. But it's one of those stories that's SO strange it could actually be true..

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nutjob. Imagine the number of people involved who would all have had to keep it secret for all these years, just like many other lunatic conspiracy theories.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course, they would have to include many females of breeding age, and not from the same genetic block either, otherwise babies would be, let me say, not viable as future leaders to lead their people into a new world and reinvent the wheel for the fifth time. Not so seriously, they might sit in their little man cave and realise there is nobody to cook their food or make their beds and no way of contacting the outside world and mutter s h i t.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda