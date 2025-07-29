ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know about you, but when I hear the term "true crime," I usually think of TV shows and books. However, there are other interesting ways to get inside the minds of the perpetrators and investigate their motives. One of the wildest? Reddit Ask Me Anythings, or AMAs.

Two users, GoingtoThrow789 and Groovyhans, opened up about their past lives as criminals—one a former home burglar trying to rebuild her life, the other an unapologetic professional thief with stories that sound straight out of a heist movie. We pulled the juiciest, most revealing Q&As from their threads and invite you to learn more about the tricks of their trade and how to protect yourself from them.

#1

Comment thread from former home burglars sharing personal stories and answering people's questions about their experiences.

GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #2

    Former home burglars answering questions about how they chose targets and avoided security measures in a Reddit AMA.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have cattle dogs. Unless you break in while holding a ball that you're prepared to throw for the next 4-6 hours, you're in for a world of trouble.

    #3

    Reddit thread showing a former home burglar answering questions about how they got caught during a security camera scan.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #4

    Reddit thread showing former home burglar answering questions on defending homes from break-ins with lethal force.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #5

    Reddit thread with former home burglars answering questions about protecting homes and cars from theft.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #6

    Reddit conversation where former home burglars discuss burglary tips and home security advice during an AMA session.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #7

    Reddit Q&A thread where former home burglars answer questions about common hiding spots for valuables.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before I had a bank account, I used to stash my cash in the center of my ceiling fan, which was always running.

    #8

    Reddit Q&A screenshot showing former home burglar discussing risks and decisions about safes during burglaries.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #9

    Reddit conversation showing former home burglar answering questions about the most expensive items stolen and earnings per house.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #10

    Reddit users in a former home burglars AMA discuss regrets and lessons learned about stolen sentimental items.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    lucyroobies avatar
    LucyAnn
    LucyAnn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is P A W N being censored? It doesn't look like the OP is misspelling it. Yet another example of BP's bonkers censoring of completely inoffensive words

    #11

    Reddit Q&A with former home burglars sharing tips on keeping valuables safe and handling unlocked safes.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #12

    Reddit Q&A showing former home burglars discussing their biggest scores and fencing stolen electronics and jewelry.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #13

    Reddit Q&A with former home burglars answering questions about prison system and life after incarceration.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #14

    Reddit user asks about dogs as deterrents; former home burglar explains dogs can be ineffective if restrained during breaks.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dog of my uncle weed because out of happiness that a burgelar paid a visit to the house.

    #15

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where former home burglars answer questions about breaking into locked doors.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #16

    Reddit conversation where former home burglars answer personal questions about their past and parenting challenges.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #17

    Excerpt from a former home burglar explaining prison rehabilitation and suggestions for US prison reform in an AMA thread.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #18

    Reddit conversation showing a former home burglar answering questions about guilt and making the world better.

    groovyhans Report

    #19

    Screenshot of an online conversation with former home burglars sharing personal regrets and responses in a Q&A format.

    groovyhans Report

    #20

    Reddit thread where former home burglars answer questions about homelessness and burglary in an AMA format.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #21

    Reddit thread of former home burglars answering questions about guilt and their past actions in a candid online discussion.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #22

    Reddit thread with former home burglars answering questions about best places to hide valuables and most looted rooms.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #23

    Reddit Q&A screenshot of former home burglar discussing weapons and plans if caught inside a house during a burglary.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a former home burglar answering questions about preventing break-ins and home security advice.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #25

    Chat exchange with former home burglars answering questions about their experiences and getting caught.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #26

    Reddit exchange where former home burglars discuss tips on choosing neighborhoods and entering homes during an AMA session.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #27

    Reddit conversation from former home burglars answering questions about experiences and fears during break-ins.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #28

    Reddit thread showing former home burglars answering unusual questions about their theft experiences.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #29

    Reddit conversation showing former home burglars discussing their thoughts and experiences in an ask me anything session.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #30

    Reddit conversation where former home burglars discuss myths about using dogs to prevent home robberies.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #31

    Reddit conversation showing a user asking about a husband knowing of a former home burglar's past.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #32

    Reddit conversation with former home burglars answering unusual items taken besides food or money.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #33

    Reddit conversation showing a former home burglar answering questions about regret and apologizing to victims.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #34

    Reddit thread showing a former home burglar answering questions about break-in methods and experiences.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #35

    Reddit AMA discussion with former home burglars answering questions about sentencing and burglary experiences.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #36

    Reddit Q&A where former home burglars share tips on targeting victims and how to avoid becoming one.

    groovyhans Report

    #37

    Reddit conversation showing former home burglars answering questions about their experience and getting caught by chance.

    groovyhans Report

    #38

    Reddit Ask Me Anything thread featuring former home burglars sharing valuable stolen items and tactics.

    groovyhans Report

    #39

    Reddit user answers questions about adjusting to real world during pandemic in former home burglars AMA thread.

    groovyhans Report

    #40

    Reddit AMA conversation with former home burglars discussing life after prison and financial lessons learned early.

    groovyhans Report

    #41

    Reddit exchange showing former home burglars responding to a victim's comment in an Ask Me Anything thread.

    groovyhans Report

    #42

    Reddit conversation featuring former home burglars answering questions about odd theft behaviors and their experiences.

    groovyhans Report

    #43

    Reddit conversation in a former home burglars AMA discussing plans if someone was home during a burglary attempt.

    groovyhans Report

    #44

    Former home burglars answer questions about their past experiences and life after crime in an online AMA discussion.

    groovyhans Report

    #45

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where former home burglars discuss if little barky dogs are a good deterrent.

    groovyhans Report

    #46

    Screenshot of former home burglar sharing a close call story about being chased by a security guard in an online AMA discussion.

    groovyhans Report

    #47

    Reddit user discusses burgers in a humorous exchange during former home burglars AMA session.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #48

    Screenshot of a former home burglar answering questions about breaking into houses and avoiding being caught.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA where former home burglars answer unusual questions about houses they broke into.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #50

    Reddit Q&A with former home burglars discussing how they scoped and burglarized houses quickly.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #51

    Screenshot of an online Q&A with former home burglars answering questions about stolen unsecured handguns.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #52

    Reddit Q&A showing former home burglars discussing neighborhoods they targeted during their break-ins.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #53

    Reddit conversation with former home burglars sharing advice on security signs and burglary prevention measures.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #54

    Reddit conversation with former home burglar sharing tips on how to easily enter a house without stealing anything.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #55

    Reddit conversation showing former home burglars answering questions about their crimes and remorse in an AMA session.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #56

    Reddit AMA conversation with former home burglars answering questions about their biggest take and experiences.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #57

    Reddit conversation where former home burglars discuss lesser-known house robbing rules and share their experiences.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #58

    Conversation screenshot of former home burglar explaining how jail motivated a new life change in an Ask Me Anything session.

    GoingtoThrow789 Report

    #59

    Reddit conversation with former home burglars answering questions about targeting victims and avoiding burglary, mentioning dogs.

    groovyhans Report

    #60

    Reddit conversation featuring former home burglars answering questions about avoiding detection during burglaries.

    groovyhans Report

    #61

    Reddit AMA screenshot where former home burglars answer questions about burglary tactics and homeowner deterrents.

    groovyhans Report

    #62

    Conversation screenshot showing a former home burglar answering questions about prison and adrenaline during a Reddit AMA session.

    groovyhans Report

    #63

    Reddit user answers questions about Hollywood heist movies based on experience as former home burglar in an AMA session.

    groovyhans Report

    #64

    Reddit Q&A showing former home burglars answering questions about differences between amateur and professional burglars.

    groovyhans Report

    #65

    Screenshot of an online AMA with former home burglars discussing their planning process and target choices.

    groovyhans Report

    #66

    Screenshot of a former home burglar answering questions about stolen jewelry in an online Ask Me Anything thread.

    groovyhans Report

    #67

    Reddit users engage in an AMA session with former home burglars answering questions about their past actions.

    groovyhans Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a former home burglar answering questions about when they went professional in an online discussion.

    groovyhans Report

    #69

    A former home burglar answers questions about the penal system and personal experiences in a candid online AMA.

    groovyhans Report

    #70

    Reddit conversation showing former home burglars answering questions about stolen items and methods of disposal.

    groovyhans Report

    #71

    Reddit exchange showing former home burglar humor about having a business card for complicated acquisitions.

    groovyhans Report

    #72

    Reddit conversation where former home burglars answer shocking discoveries made during break-ins.

    groovyhans Report

    #73

    Reddit conversation showing former home burglar discussing immediate deterrents like loud dogs and nosy neighbors.

    groovyhans Report

    #74

    Reddit conversation showing a former home burglar answering a question about the scariest thing seen in a home.

    groovyhans Report

