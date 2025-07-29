ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know about you, but when I hear the term "true crime," I usually think of TV shows and books. However, there are other interesting ways to get inside the minds of the perpetrators and investigate their motives. One of the wildest? Reddit Ask Me Anythings, or AMAs.

Two users, GoingtoThrow789 and Groovyhans, opened up about their past lives as criminals—one a former home burglar trying to rebuild her life, the other an unapologetic professional thief with stories that sound straight out of a heist movie. We pulled the juiciest, most revealing Q&As from their threads and invite you to learn more about the tricks of their trade and how to protect yourself from them.