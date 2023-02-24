These 51 Box Office Hits Faded Into Obscurity A Little Bit Too Soon
It's sad to see a box office giant becoming one of the many forgotten movies. It's a fate that can befall any new movie coming out of the factory that is Hollywood. A box office hit today might be shelved tomorrow, with only the hardcore fans left to watch it. There are a few reasons why a forgotten movie gets the silent treatment — the marketing and production decisions behind it.
Brilliant marketing is a common ingredient found in many box office giants. Any marketing is good marketing for box office hits. If it spreads the word — it works. Underrated movies with a great marketing strategy might shine bright with their ticket sales, but when it comes to memorability, they don’t usually reach the same level. Forgettable stories and poor action sequences make them forgettable.
There are a lot of overlooked movies that once roared at the box office but quickly got put onto a shelf, collecting dust until the next rewatch. We have compiled some of these movies in the list below. Be sure to leave an upvote on the films that are worth forgetting. On the other hand, share your thoughts in the comments below on why the film is worth a rewatch.
Hancock (2008) - $629.4 Million
1h 32m | Directed by Peter Berg
Starring Will Smith, Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman
Hancock might not be on your most-watched superhero movie list. Hancock, which debuted just a few months after Iron Man, generated more money at the box office. Yet Will Smith's intriguing but unsatisfying superhero film has been overshadowed by more than a decade's worth of subsequent entries.
Finding Dory (2016) - $1.029 Billion
1h 37m | Directed by Andrew Stanton and Angus MacLane
Starring Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks and Ed O'Neill
Having earned $1.028 billion at the box office, Finding Dory may have been the third-highest-grossing movie of 2016, but other Pixar movies seem more remembered and discussed. It is even more puzzling, given how highly regarded Finding Nemo continues to be. Either way, the film is a must-see.
Troy (2004) - $497.4 Million
2h 43m | Directed by Wolfgang Petersen
Starring Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom
While the poetry attributed to Homer may be timeless, no one will necessarily agree that this nearly three-hour-long Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, and Orlando Bloom production is the best adaptation of Homer's work. Although there are a few excellent performances and solid action set pieces, The Iliad has never been nearly so uninteresting.
The Day After Tomorrow (2004) - $552.6 Million
2h 04m | Directed by Roland Emmerich
Starring Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy Rossum
Disaster films are frequently products of their period, forgotten in favor of the next star-studded Hollywood disaster. The underlying material for Roland Emmerich's climate change disaster film is unusual: a mostly fictional, partially factual book written by paranormal radio personality Art Bell. The movie did well, earning $552.6 million.
We’re The Millers (2013) - $270 Million
1h 50m | Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber
Starring Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Roberts
Sometimes, the story might fade out of our minds, but the memes will always survive, no matter how much we strive to forget them. We’re the Millers is the perfect example of this phenomenon. While it did earn $270 million at the box office and became a subject of a couple of memes, the story didn’t stay long in the mind of many watchers.
Oz The Great And Powerful (2013) - $493.3 Million
2h 10m | Directed by Sam Raimi
Starring James Franco, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz
Oz The Great And Powerful tried to capitalize on the legacy of The Wizard of Oz and the CGI work that Tim Burton did on Alice in Wonderland. Sadly, the movie didn’t live up to either of them. While it did well at the box office, the critics butchered it. The original The Wizard of Oz was enough for the audiences.
Identity Thief (2013) - $174 Million
1h 51m | Directed by Seth Gordon
Starring Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy and John Cho
This movie might have stolen the attention at the box office, but it couldn't do so with the audience's memories. Identity Thief was a hit in Melissa McCarthy's filmography, garnering an impressive $174 million, but it might be one of the most forgettable movies she was in. It's not a road trip that anyone remembers today.
The Wolverine (2013) - $414.8 Million
2h 06m | Directed by James Mangold
Starring Hugh Jackman, Will Yun Lee and Tao Okamoto
The Wolverine stand-alone movie trilogy got met with prestige, with the release of Logan, and disappointment, with X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The middle child of the saga, The Wolverine, set in Japan, made $414.8 million and is still largely unmentioned despite being the most successful of the 13 X-Men movies.
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) - $396.6 Million
2h 07m | Directed by Rupert Sanders
Starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron
In 2011, audiences responded favorably to this expansive retelling of the Snow White mythos, bringing in nearly $400 million at the box office. However, over the following ten years, the movie gradually slipped into the forgotten category, especially after the underwhelming reception to the Stewart-less sequel discouraged many from revisiting it.
2012 (2009) - $791.2 Million
2h 38m | Directed by Roland Emmerich
Starring John Cusack, Thandiwe Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor
Based on mistaken theories about impending Mayan doom, memorability wasn't in anyone's mind when 2012 got produced. But it's unlikely that anyone was severely disappointed, as any film that predicts the end of the world in a particular year isn't going to age like wine. When it mattered, the film did well, earning $791.2 million.
Alice In Wonderland (2010) - $1.025 Billion
1h 48m | Directed by Peter Berg
Starring Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter
When it was released, Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland caused a storm and showed that the director was still more than capable of crafting a blockbuster hit. But, a more-of-the-same sequel suffered severe financial losses, and the audience’s interest in the movie faded away more quickly than expected.
Wild Hogs (2007) - $253.6 Million
1h 40m | Directed by Walt Becker
Starring Tim Allen, Martin Lawrence, John Travolta and William H. Macy
Wild Hogs might have gone wild at the box office, but it sure didn’t do the same thing in the memories of the watchers. Starring Tim Allen, Martin Lawrence, John Travolta, and William H. Macy, the four strong names brought people to the theaters. The movie earned $253.6 million, but the stale story couldn't create some memorable moments.
Green Book (2018) - $321.8 Million
2h 10m | Directed by Peter Farrelly
Starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini
Green Book is a movie that did quite well at the award ceremonies and the box office, earning an impressive $321.8 million. The only problem the movie had was that it had to compete with other great works of art. While it did win the Best Picture Oscar, A Star Is Born and Black Panther got more attention from the audience.
Beowulf (2007) - $196.4 Million
1h 55m | Directed by Robert Zemeckis
Starring Ray Winstone, Crispin Glover and Angelina Jolie
Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Beowulf looks at the warrior Beowulf, who tries to fight and defeat the villain Grendel, a Danish monster. It opened in the number one position at the box office. After this spur-of-the-moment success, the movie faded into obscurity, being outshined by other animated films.
San Andreas (2015) - $474 Million
1h 54m | Directed by Brad Peyton
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario
When you slap the name of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on a movie, you'll have a hit on your hands. But a memorable film? That isn’t always the case. San Andreas brought in a lot of money for the studio, $474 million, but it couldn’t keep it up. The movie quickly faded away and awaited to be shown once more.
Safe House (2012) - $208.1 Million
1h 55m | Directed by Daniel Espinosa
Starring Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds and Robert Patrick
Safe House follows an agent who has to look after a fugitive in a secured safe house. Starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles, the movie did well at the box office, earning $208.1 Million, but was moderately met by the critics and the fans, gaining mixed reviews.
Angels & Demons (2009) - $485.9 Million
2h 18m | Directed by Ron Howard
Starring Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor and Ayelet Zurer
Ron Howard, Tom Hanks, and Dan Brown worked together to create a three-movie franchise. The second movie of this series was Angels & Demons. While it grossed $485.9 million at the box office, it was the complete opposite, with ratings from the critics and reception from the audience. It is one of the most forgettable sequels ever.
Clash Of The Titans (2010) - $493.2 Million
2h 08m | Directed by Louis Leterrier
Starring Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes
Clash of the Titans made just under $500 million at the global box office. As audiences' interest in fantasy media changed in the years that followed due to the enormous success of Game of Thrones, this movie and its less successful sequel have had a difficult time maintaining their cultural significance.
Runaway Bride (1999) - $309.5 Million
1h 56m | Directed by Garry Marshall
Starring Julia Roberts, Richard Gere and Joan Cusack
Runaway Bride acts like a reminder of the more famous Julia Roberts and Richard Gere pairing in Pretty Woman. Runaway Bride did earn the studio a whopping $309.5 million. When it came to memorability, it couldn’t rival the more famous and better-written Pretty Woman. You can't defeat a classic.
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) - $285.4 Million
2h 07m | Directed by Richard Donner
Starring Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci
Once it was released, Lethal Weapon 4 got unfairly labeled as a total disaster. It wasn't on par with the previous movies. Its Triad-based criminal narrative pushed it all down, and the critics jumped on to highlight this fact. It did earn $285.4 million at the box office, but overall, it was one of the more forgettable entries in the series.
The Bourne Legacy (2012) - $276.1 Million
2h 15m | Directed by Tony Gilroy
Starring Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz and Edward Norton
Directed by Tony Gilroy, The Bourne Legacy is about another CIA operative, not Jason Bourne, and it tries to expand the world with more action and story. It had a modestly successful run at the box office, but the critics and fans weren’t quite so accepting. After this movie, the franchise returned to Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass.
Super 8 (2011) - $260.1 Million
1h 52m | Directed by J.J. Abrams
Starring Elle Fanning, AJ Michalka and Kyle Chandler
Although Super 8 made $260 million worldwide on a $50 million budget, J.J. Abrams thought it would connect with audiences in the same way as classic Steven Spielberg movies like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. However, Super 8 ultimately performed more like The Terminal and The BFG.
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) - $176.6 Million
2h 12m | Directed by Lee Daniels
Starring Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey and John Cusack
Despite being a hit with both critics and audiences, Lee Daniels' The Butler hasn't entered the larger cultural conversation in the nearly ten years that have passed. Its stunt casting and dramatic weight weren't as highly regarded as those of its contemporaries, like The Artist and The King's Speech.
Over The Hedge (2006) - $340 Million
1h 23m | Directed by Tim Johnson and Karey Kirkpatrick
Starring Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling and Steve Carell
Dreamworks' adaptation of a comic strip had an all-star cast and received positive reviews from audiences. However, the fact that it failed to spawn a sequel or any significant spin-off has consigned this animated film to the depths of obscurity. It made $336 million worldwide against an $80 million budget.
Bringing Down The House (2003) - $164.7 Million
1h 45m | Directed by Adam Shankman
Starring Steve Martin, Queen Latifah and Eugene Levy
While this movie might have brought in some money at the box office, when it came to bringing in the audience, it wasn't as successful. The weird and quite funny pairing of Steve Martin and Queen Latifah wasn’t quite charming enough to stay in the memories of many watchers. The movie was a box office hit, earning $164.7 million.
Star Trek Beyond (2016) - $343.5 Million
2h 02m | Directed by Justin Lin
Starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Karl Urban
Star Trek Beyond made $343.5 million worldwide, roughly on par with its predecessors. However, the franchise enraged a sizable portion of its audience with public lies about Star Trek Into Darkness and J.J. Abrams' departure from the director's chair, making this movie the underdog of the trilogy.
On Golden Pond (1981) - $119.3 Million
1h 49m | Directed by Mark Rydell
Starring Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda
A sappy and emotional film featured aging Hollywood giants like Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn. Despite receiving rave reviews and several accolades, the film rarely gets on the list of the best films of that decade. The 1980s generation's kids might not have positive recollections of the movie because it was made for an adult audience.
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) - $375.7 Million
1h 50m | Directed by Jon M. Chu
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum and Adrianne Palicki
This sequel cost a little less but brought in more money for the studio. G.I. Joe: Retaliation has some entertaining moments and jaw-dropping action, but in deleting some of the silliness, it lacks any distinctive character. It narrows the emphasis and eliminates some cartoonish qualities that Rise of Cobra got criticized for.
Due Date (2010) - $211.8 Million
1h 35m | Directed by Todd Phillips
Starring Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis and Michelle Monaghan
Todd Philips is known today for his The Hangover trilogy and the masterfully crafted Joker movie. In 2010 he tried to woo the audience, this time with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis on the screen. Sadly, while Due Date did rake in $211.8 million, it might be one of the most forgettable movies he has ever made.
What Women Want (2000) - $374.1 Million
2h 07m | Directed by Nancy Meyers
Starring Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt and Marisa Tomei
While Mel Gibson’s character might have asked the question of What Women Want in the movie, outside of it, the audience asked themselves — what is so memorable about the film they just saw? The movie was able to dominate at the box office, earning an impressive $374.1 million, but it did not win against the pressure of time.
Dinosaur (2000) - $349.8 Million
1h 22m | Directed by Eric Leighton and Ralph Zondag
Starring D.B. Sweeney, Julianna Margulies and Samuel E. Wright
It might be hard to imagine, but there is a Disney movie that isn’t loved universally by the fans. In 2000, the studio tried its hand at giving the good old Disney and parents twist to a dinosaur. While the movie did a half-decent job at the box office, the critics and the audience ripped Dinosaur to shreds.
Eraser (1996) - $242.3 Million
1h 55m | Directed by Chuck Russell
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vanessa Williams and James Caan
Arnold Schwarzenegger played John Kruger in Eraser, a US Marshall and expert in hiding high-profile individuals in the witness protection program. The movie received a lot of hate and negative reviews from the critics of Hollywood. However, the film did earn an impressive $242.3 million at the box office.
Lone Survivor (2013) - $154.8 Million
2h 01m | Directed by Peter Berg
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch and Emile Hirsch
Lone Survivor, a 2013 surprise smash for Universal, is exhilarating and action-packed. Because of its dull narrative and the absence of any especially standout performances, its cinematic legacy got eclipsed by films like American Sniper and Hacksaw Ridge. It did earn $154.8 at the box office.
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007) - $187.1 Million
1h 55m | Directed by Dennis Dugan
Starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Jessica Biel
The collaboration between Wedding Crashers stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and director Dennis Dugan paid off financially. The movie's contentious subject matter and the enormous commercial success of the Grown Ups movies have since made it one of Sandler's less cherished and not so commonly rewatched works.
Tightrope (1984) - $48.1 Million
1h 54m | Directed by Richard Tuggle and Clint Eastwood (uncredited)
Starring Clint Eastwood, Geneviève Bujold and Dan Hedaya
Despite having a modest budget and receiving favorable reviews, the film generated a sizable amount of money. Tightrope isn't quite so memorable outside of Eastwood's most ardent supporters, unlike many of his works that have endured. Eastwood gives a strong performance, and the film's breathtaking neo-noir cinematography makes it an overlooked must-see.
The Four Seasons (1981) - $50.1 Million
1h 47m | Directed by Alan Alda
Starring Alan Alda, Carol Burnett and Len Cariou
Very little prevented The Four Seasons from being a success at the box office. Although it was a financial success, it's usually not listed as one of the funniest comedies from the 1980s. The movie faded away due to being incredibly forgettable on its own, and no amount of star power could convince fans to see it again.
What Lies Beneath (2000) - $291.4 Million
1h 35m | Directed by Robert Zemeckis
Starring Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer and Katharine Towne
What Lies Beneath was Robert Zemeckis's attempt to create a Hitchcock-like movie in the 2000s. Starring well-known actors like Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer, the film garnered $291.4 million at the box office and mixed reviews from the critics. It’s forgettable, thanks to poor story decisions, horrible horror moments, and more.
Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) - $222.4 Million
2h 02m | Directed by Michael Moore
Starring Michael Moore, George W. Bush (archive footage) and Ben Affleck (archive footage)
Fahrenheit 9/11, the only documentary to earn more than $100 million at the box office, is undoubtedly a product of its era. The changing political and media landscapes, combined with Michael Moore's relative inactivity since 2018's much less successful Fahrenheit 11/9, haven't exactly helped the movie age well among later generations.
Never Say Never Again (1983) - $160 Million
2h 14m | Directed by Irvin Kershner
Starring Sean Connery, Kim Basinger and Klaus Maria Brandauer
Never Say Never Again was produced using several intricate legal snags and is technically not a part of the James Bond canon. The movie received enough attention due to Sean Connery's comeback, earning $160 million at the box office. However, because of its poor craftsmanship and lack of a license, it has since been forgotten by the general public.
Stakeout (1987) - $65.7 Million
1h 57m | Directed by John Badham
Starring Richard Dreyfuss, Emilio Estevez and Madeleine Stowe
While Richard Dreyfus and Emilio Estevez were an odd couple, fans got drawn into this buddy-cop couple due to their complementary charms. Stakeout garnered mixed reviews from critics, and it appears time has buried it behind the glut of other cop comedies from the 1980s. It was able to earn $65.7 million at the box office.
Private Benjamin (1980) - $69.8 Million
1h 49m | Directed by Howard Zieff
Starring Goldie Hawn, Eileen Brennan and Armand Assante
The movie was such a box office hit that it gave rise to a brief sitcom that couldn't equal the comedic rhythm of Private Benjamin. Although the performance of Goldie Hawn got universal praise from everyone, the movie got eclipsed by other comedies of that period, like History of the World, Part I.
Stir Crazy (1980) - $101 Million
1h 51m | Directed by Sidney Poitier
Starring Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor and Georg Stanford Brown
The comedic team of Wilder and Pryor is one for the ages, and the film showcases each of their strengths to the fullest. Stir Crazy was one of the highest-grossing films despite having a small budget. It made an astounding amount of money. Yet, it created a tremendous impression upon its first release but faded into obscurity after some time.
The Best Years Of Our Lives (1946) - $23.7 Million
2h 50m | Directed by William Wyler
Starring Myrna Loy, Dana Andrews and Fredric March
Sometimes, a movie becomes forgotten due to the passage of time. Not every old film, no matter how many Oscars it was able to win, gets remembered by a wider audience. The Best Years of Our Lives is the perfect example of this. The movie won 6 Oscars, but when it came to memorability, it faded away more and more with every generation.
That Darn Cat! (1965) - $28.1 Million
1h 56m | Directed by Robert Stevenson
Starring Hayley Mills, Dean Jones and Dorothy Provine
Hayley Mills, the daughter of Sir John Mills, produced six films for Disney before this screwball comic thriller. A significant cast included Roddy McDowall, Ed Wynn, and Elsa Lanchester. Mills was "the" celebrity in 1965 and undoubtedly contributed to the movie earning $28.1 million at the box office.
Sergeant York (1941) - $8.3 Million
2h 14m | Directed by Howard Hawks
Starring Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan and Joan Leslie
In addition to receiving nominations in nine other categories, Sergeant York earned Gary Cooper an Oscar for the lead part and another for editing. Moreover, it was the year's highest-grossing film, earning an impressive $8.3 million on a budget of $1.7 million. Sadly, the movie faded away into obscurity.
The Carpetbaggers (1964) - $40 Million
2h 30m | Directed by Edward Dmytryk
Starring George Peppard, Alan Ladd and Robert Cummings
For its time, The Carpetbaggers made quite a lot of money at the box office — $40 million. With stars like George Peppard, who acted in Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 1961, Alan Ladd, and Robert Cummings, the movie was the movie of the era. Sadly, as some time passed, the film became a forgotten work of art.
Mask (1985) - $48.2 Million
2h 00m | Directed by Peter Bogdanovich
Starring Cher, Eric Stoltz and Sam Elliott
Mask, which many people consider to be one of Peter Bogdanovich's finest films, featured a fantastic ensemble that included actors like Cher and Sam Elliott. Regrettably, the movie hasn't survived into the streaming era despite a respectable return and tremendous critical acclaim. The main reason is presumably the film's limited distribution.
The Secret Of My Success (1987) - $111 Million
1h 51m | Directed by Herbert Ross
Starring Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater and Richard Jordan
The Secret Of My Success was fast-paced, entertaining, and epitomized yuppie comedy. It also contributed to capturing the 1980s' materialistic office culture. Fox's acting, which is always outstanding, received positive reviews for the film. Despite that, it never became super-popular following its strong box office return.
Ruthless People (1986) - $71.6 Million
1h 33m | Directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker
Starring Bette Midler, Danny DeVito and Judge Reinhold
When you put Danny DeVito in your movie, you know it's going to be great. He brought the needed star power into the film, helping it earn $71.6 million at the box office. Since Ruthless People is a dark comedy distributed through a Disney-affiliated company, it wasn't on the streaming menu.
Crash (2004) - $98.4 Million
1h 52m | Directed by Paul Haggis
Starring Don Cheadle, Sandra Bullock and Thandiwe Newton
Crash outperformed its $6 million budget with an astonishing $98.4 million at the box office. It even won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in the year it was released. This movie is commonly used as a particularly egregious example of the Oscar going to a movie that maybe didn't deserve it in the first place.
The Bible: In The Beginning (1966) - $34.9 Million
2h 54m | Directed by John Huston
Starring Michael Parks, Ulla Bergryd and Richard Harris
The highest-grossing movie of 1966, this Dino de Laurentiis production had an unbelievable star-studded ensemble and was directed by the famous John Huston. While it included stars like Richard Harris, George C. Scott, Ava Gardner, and Peter O'Toole, it's impossible to declare that it ranks among the most memorable films ever made.
