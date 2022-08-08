Hi! We are Kasia and Jacek and we create unique collectible figurines of creatures and art toys! This time we are introducing some forest creatures from our dreams: bugs and mushrooms.

They are designed and produced by us with attention to the smallest detail. Each of them has its own unique character.

Enjoy!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Catherine Stevens
Catherine Stevens

11 months ago

AWWWW! i love bugs and these ones are the cutest i've ever seen 😃

#2

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Maddy Panda
Maddy Panda

11 months ago

Doesn't it look like a poodle moth?

#3

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Pandamonium
Pandamonium

11 months ago

It looks like they're reaching out to each other with their first little arm :3

#4

Moon Beetles

Moon Beetles

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Catherine Stevens
Catherine Stevens

11 months ago

i love bugs and i love all of these amazing creatures!!!!! i really want them lol

#5

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
#6

Giant Glowing Beetle

Giant Glowing Beetle

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
#7

Moon Beetle

Moon Beetle

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Pandamonium
Pandamonium

11 months ago

MOO-n beetle, indeed. 🖤🤍

#8

Polar Bug

Polar Bug

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Pandamonium
Pandamonium

11 months ago

Sorta reminds me of a mutated cookie monster. 🍪

#9

Giant Glowing Beetle

Giant Glowing Beetle

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Catherine Stevens
Catherine Stevens

11 months ago

i really realyy LOVE this one!!!!!!!

#10

Moon Beetle

Moon Beetle

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
#11

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
#12

Moon Beetles

Moon Beetles

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
#13

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
#14

Giant Glowing Beetle

Giant Glowing Beetle

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Catherine Stevens
Catherine Stevens

11 months ago

SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. CUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUTE.

#15

Giant Glowing Beetle

Giant Glowing Beetle

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Catherine Stevens
Catherine Stevens

11 months ago

the CUTENES IS LIKE 10000000000000000000000000!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#16

Robin

Robin

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Pandamonium
Pandamonium

11 months ago

He NOSE his way around the forest, I'm sure. 😉

#17

Morgan

Morgan

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
CHARLIE R
CHARLIE R

11 months ago

That's my sister's name lol looks sorta like her

#18

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
#19

Dragustin

Dragustin

Kasia&Jacek Anyszkiewicz
Catherine Stevens
Catherine Stevens

11 months ago

i like how you give names to them <3

