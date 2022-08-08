6Kviews
We Made These Little Forest Creatures Based On Our Dreams (19 Pics)
6Kviews
Hi! We are Kasia and Jacek and we create unique collectible figurines of creatures and art toys! This time we are introducing some forest creatures from our dreams: bugs and mushrooms.
They are designed and produced by us with attention to the smallest detail. Each of them has its own unique character.
Enjoy!
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
AWWWW! i love bugs and these ones are the cutest i've ever seen 😃
It looks like they're reaching out to each other with their first little arm :3
Moon Beetles
i love bugs and i love all of these amazing creatures!!!!! i really want them lol
Mushrooms
Giant Glowing Beetle
Moon Beetle
Polar Bug
Giant Glowing Beetle
Moon Beetle
Moon Beetles
Giant Glowing Beetle
SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. CUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUTE.
Giant Glowing Beetle
the CUTENES IS LIKE 10000000000000000000000000!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
There so pretty!!!!! If i wasn't so broke id buy them allll you have an amazing talent!
I love the bugs and beetles <3 Would totally get one
Wow these are wonderful! I love bugs and think they are cute to begin with, but these guys are so cute it could make a 'bug hater' rethink things!
There so pretty!!!!! If i wasn't so broke id buy them allll you have an amazing talent!
I love the bugs and beetles <3 Would totally get one
Wow these are wonderful! I love bugs and think they are cute to begin with, but these guys are so cute it could make a 'bug hater' rethink things!