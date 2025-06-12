Man Has To Leave For An Emergency And Needs Niece To Watch His 11YO Son, She Asks For $100
Should you pay a family member to babysit your child or is helping out just part of being family?
For some, the answer is a firm yes or no. For others, it depends on the situation.
In this case, a man hosted his niece while she was in town for a concert, covering her accommodation, food, and travel expenses. But when an emergency came up, he asked if she could watch his autistic son for a few hours. She agreed—then demanded $100 afterward.
He refused to give her the money, and now he’s wondering: was he in the wrong? Read the full story below.
The man asked his niece to babysit his autistic son for a few hours during an emergency
She asked for $100 in return, but he refused, and now he’s wondering if he was in the wrong
Most readers sided with the man, saying that given the circumstances, he was right not to pay
One person, however, felt the niece still deserved some form of compensation
Never do anything for her and your brother again. "I'll deduct the $100 from the cost of feeding you, transportation and concert ticket.". And making the bed is "sexist?" She has no manners. And will never understand why people don't invite her back. Definitely don't pay for the hote. 🤦
