Man Has To Leave For An Emergency And Needs Niece To Watch His 11YO Son, She Asks For $100
Man looking worried while thinking about needing niece to watch his 11-year-old son during emergency.
Family, Relationships

Man Has To Leave For An Emergency And Needs Niece To Watch His 11YO Son, She Asks For $100

Should you pay a family member to babysit your child or is helping out just part of being family?

For some, the answer is a firm yes or no. For others, it depends on the situation.

In this case, a man hosted his niece while she was in town for a concert, covering her accommodation, food, and travel expenses. But when an emergency came up, he asked if she could watch his autistic son for a few hours. She agreed—then demanded $100 afterward.

He refused to give her the money, and now he’s wondering: was he in the wrong? Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The man asked his niece to babysit his autistic son for a few hours during an emergency

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    She asked for $100 in return, but he refused, and now he’s wondering if he was in the wrong

    Image credits: freepik EyeEm (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Stockbusters (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Top_Isopod_7011

    Most readers sided with the man, saying that given the circumstances, he was right not to pay

    One person, however, felt the niece still deserved some form of compensation

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    barbaranivens avatar
    barbara Nivens
    barbara Nivens
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never do anything for her and your brother again. "I'll deduct the $100 from the cost of feeding you, transportation and concert ticket.". And making the bed is "sexist?" She has no manners. And will never understand why people don't invite her back. Definitely don't pay for the hote. 🤦

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
