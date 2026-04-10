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Woman Takes Vow Of Celibacy “To Repent For Her Sins” After Husband Forced Her To Go To A Party
Stressed man holding his head indoors, reflecting on a situation related to vow of celibacy and repentance.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Takes Vow Of Celibacy “To Repent For Her Sins” After Husband Forced Her To Go To A Party

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We all have a past… Some more shady than others. What matters is whether we acknowledge our mistakes, and how we choose to move forward. For one woman, religion was the answer to wiping the slate clean. She pivoted from wild college girl to conservative wife in a bid to live a “moral life.”

Her husband says he was aware she’d once been a “wild girl” but it seems he didn’t know the half of it. It was only when he convinced her to go to a party with some old friends that the skeletons started tumbling out of the closet. Those skeletons haunted the wife so much that she’s decided on a life of celibacy to “repent for her sins.” Her husband is regretting ever telling her to go out.

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    He convinced his conservative, religious wife to go out partying with some of her old college friends

    Image credits: pressfoto / freepik (not the actual photo)

    He didn’t realize that one night would trigger his wife to take a vow of celibacy and ruin his entire marriage

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    Image credits: Halinskyi Maksym / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:  Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anon

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    People weren’t convinced that religion could save Cara

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    He revealed that they kissed for the first time in two months, before things spiraled again

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    Image credits: dusanpetkovic / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anon

    Netizens suspected there was something deeper going on, with some advising the husband to go for therapy too

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    “She doesn’t deserve happiness”: the man did an about-turn after his wife started therapy

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anon

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    “She doesn’t deserve happiness?”: many felt parting was for the best

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    People had mixed reactions… Some called Cara “horrible,” while others felt sorry for her

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read "we had an arranged marriage" and everything that followed made sense.

    1
    1point
    reply
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow does she need therapy not religion

    1
    1point
    reply
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is three years old. I’d love to get an update.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read "we had an arranged marriage" and everything that followed made sense.

    1
    1point
    reply
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow does she need therapy not religion

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is three years old. I’d love to get an update.

    0
    0points
    reply
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