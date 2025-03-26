We’ve collected some of the top responses from the thread. Feel free to share your favorites in the comment boxes below!

This was a Reddit discussion a couple of months ago, where people shared delicacies they sorely miss. Some were popular decades ago but seemingly faded, yet they never fail to bring the same comfort , even through mere memory.

Certain dishes stand the test of time and remain etched in everyone’s minds and palates. Even when you haven’t eaten them for quite a while, the flavors instantly transport you back to a golden era of your life.

#1 Baked Alaska! It's a giant cake with ice cream baked in it. I heard about it a lot in the 70's, but never actually had it until about 10-15 years ago. Very impressive presentation and super tasty!

#2 Fondue. I only had it a couple of times, but I could really go for a fondue party!

#3 Stuffed Cabbage!

#4 Angel food cake. That was my birthday wish when I was a kid. Loved it with fresh whipped cream and either bananas or strawberries. Store bought just doesn’t bring back the memories of mom’s homemade.

#5 Tomato Soup Cake. Don't forget the cream cheese frosting.

#6 Chicken à la king.

#7 Goulash.

#8 Stuffed peppers.

#9 Watermelon rind pickles.

#10 Jell-o salads of every kind.

#11 Tuna noodle casserole with canned soup.

#12 Ambrosia.

#13 Anybody eat Cream of Wheat?

#14 Sloppy Joes with Manwich sauce were a weekly staple, haven’t disappeared completely but they’re way down.

#15 Veal parmesan, which was my favorite food growing up. Now, it's a very rare restaurant that serves it, and none of my local grocery stores carry the veal patties we used to get to make it at how.

#16 S**t on a shingle. Used to have it weekly as a kid.

#17 Rarely hear about corn beef hash. And I love it. Especially with an egg on top.

#18 Chicken Kiev.

#19 Olive loaf lunch meat sandwich.

#20 Watergate salad.

#21 Tapioca.

#22 Waldorf Salad. I love it. Nobody else eats it.

#23 Beans and wienies. Campbell’s pork and beans and cut up hot dogs.

#24 Salmon croquettes.

#25 40 years ago my Grandmother would make a hard licorice candy. We would break it like glass and it could cut you just as easily.

#26 Grasshopper Pie with Creme de Menthe and Creme de Cocoa...Very '70's.

#27 Havent had a sloppy joe since the 90s.

#28 Custard pie. I loved it when I was a kid and make it for myself now and then.

#29 Liver and oinios.

#30 Turkey tetrazzini. Was that a thing anywhere but school cafeterias?



ETA: TIL turkey tetrazzini lives!

#31 Egg Creams.

#32 Lime jello with pears suspended in it. (or was that a weird thing only my family did?).

#33 I still see in the frozen section of the markets.



Pickled crab apples.

#34 Carrot raisin salad.

#35 Whatever happened to chateau briand on the menu? As a teen, that was my go-to when the family ate out at something more upscale than the cafeteria/steakhouses.



D**n those were good!



Are parsnips on the menu anywhere either? Haven't seen/had some in ages.

#36 Porcupine meatballs.

#37 As an old person, I say bread. People buy it, but rarely make it. Which is a pity, because fresh bread is god d**n delicious.

#38 My mom used to make brown bread with molasses. It was so good with real butter.

#39 Tomato aspic.

#40 I make Salisbury steak a lot.



Very easy low carb food...

#41 Don't hear of many people eating brains these days.

#42 Lobster Newburg.

#43 My mother made oxtail soup two or three times in the winter , now I have to go to the local Jamaican place. It’s no longer a cheap product and my wife won’t eat it. She also cooked beef tongue in a pot of salted water then sliced it for sandwiches. I have to go to Mexican restaurants that serve lengua tacaquitos, which is actually a good thing.

#44 I'm going to learn how to make labneh.

#45 Indian pudding, London Broil , bread pudding. Double Dutch potato. Carrot casserole.

#46 Rumaki, frog legs, oysters Rockefeller, chicken cordon Bleu, Salisbury steak.

#47 Mock apple pie.

#48 Meatloaf.

#49 Welsh rarebit.

#50 Scrapple, perfection salad, oatmeal pie, tamale pie, scalloped oysters, Watergate salad, checkerboard sandwiches, Sunbonnet Baby salad, candle salad, Welsh rarebit, English muffin pizza, just about any low calorie recipe using saccharine, just about any recipe involving canned bean sprouts.

#51 Tuna noodle casserole. Not my favorite. I do miss chicken a la king. You can still get it in Amish country, under different names. I also never see chicken cacciatore.

#52 Sea Lamprey Pie.

#53 Pineapple upside down cake.

#54 Chitlings.

#55 American chop suey.

#56 Hardtack with fresh honey.

#57 Swiss Steak. A staple here, but i never hear of anyone else making it.

#58 Chili mac. So good.

#59 Pork chops and sauerkraut, with chocolate cake.

#60 Fatback.

#61 What’s grosser than gross? Cow tongue.



My grandma used to make it. We raised cattle. When a cow went to the butcher, nothing was wasted.

#62 Mincemeat pie! A fall and winter favorite of mine. It's not at all meaty, mostly just dried fruits, and SO delicious.

#63 Tripe isnt very popular now.

#64 Eggs goldenrod. Actually, now I’m feeling a little nostalgic for it!

#65 Fruit cake.