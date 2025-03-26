ADVERTISEMENT

Certain dishes stand the test of time and remain etched in everyone’s minds and palates. Even when you haven’t eaten them for quite a while, the flavors instantly transport you back to a golden era of your life. 

This was a Reddit discussion a couple of months ago, where people shared delicacies they sorely miss. Some were popular decades ago but seemingly faded, yet they never fail to bring the same comfort, even through mere memory. 

We’ve collected some of the top responses from the thread. Feel free to share your favorites in the comment boxes below!

#1

Old-school delicacy with meringue topping and peach sauce on a decorative plate. Baked Alaska! It's a giant cake with ice cream baked in it. I heard about it a lot in the 70's, but never actually had it until about 10-15 years ago. Very impressive presentation and super tasty!

GT45 , Zheng Zhou / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is deceptively easy to make if one uses italian meringue and a blowtorch.

    #2

    Hands dipping bread into cheese fondue at a cozy dinner, evoking nostalgia for old-school 'Watergate Salad' delicacies. Fondue. I only had it a couple of times, but I could really go for a fondue party!

    reldnam , Juliano Mendes / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come to France or Schweiz, it never went out of fashion here.

    #3

    Old-school delicacy of stuffed cabbage rolls in tomato sauce, showcasing nostalgic flavors from the past. Stuffed Cabbage!

    onepostandbye , Karolina Kołodziejczak / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Angel food cake. That was my birthday wish when I was a kid. Loved it with fresh whipped cream and either bananas or strawberries. Store bought just doesn’t bring back the memories of mom’s homemade.

    oldbutsharpusually Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're real easy to mess up. My mom still makes them, she's the baker.

    #5

    A slice of old-school delicacy cake with cream filling on a striped plate. Tomato Soup Cake. Don't forget the cream cheese frosting.

    chickenella , lowrevolutionary / Reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Creamy noodle dish with diced chicken and green onions, reminiscent of old-school delicacies. Chicken à la king.

    lwp775 , Chad / Wikipedia (not the actual phoot) Report

    #7

    Pot of old-school delicacy stew with vegetables simmering over open fire outdoors. Goulash.

    ASingleBraid , Lily15 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Stuffed bell peppers in a glass dish, showcasing a classic old-school delicacy. Stuffed peppers.

    Droogie_65 , Sigmund / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    katieroberts_1 avatar
    kayteeisdabomb
    kayteeisdabomb
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom made this. I really like it and still have it in our dinner rotations

    #9

    Jar of Mt. Olive pickled watermelon rind on a countertop, an old-school delicacy in nostalgic packaging. Watermelon rind pickles.

    Watermelon rind pickles Report

    #10

    Old-school delicacy, a vibrant red jelly mold served with lettuce. Jell-o salads of every kind.

    Own-Object-6696 , Shadle / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Retro casserole dish on stove showcasing baked old-school delicacies. Tuna noodle casserole with canned soup.

    desertgemintherough , B.D.'s world / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sound disgusting, but I'll probably never taste it , so by all means have at it.

    #12

    Glass bowl of Watergate Salad topped with pineapple, cherries, and orange slices. Ambrosia.

    Detroitdays , Marshall Astor / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Box of Cream of Wheat cereal and a bowl of the uncooked product, showcasing a nostalgic breakfast choice. Anybody eat Cream of Wheat?

    WanderNotLost9876 , Stilfehler / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    A plate with a classic sandwich and coleslaw, reminiscent of old-school delicacies like Watergate Salad. Sloppy Joes with Manwich sauce were a weekly staple, haven’t disappeared completely but they’re way down.

    jackstraw_65 , Buck Blues / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Plate featuring breaded chicken with melted cheese and spaghetti in marinara sauce, a classic old-school delicacy. Veal parmesan, which was my favorite food growing up. Now, it's a very rare restaurant that serves it, and none of my local grocery stores carry the veal patties we used to get to make it at how.

    EightofFortyThree Report

    #16

    Old-school delicacy: minced meat with creamy gravy on toast, served on a white plate. S**t on a shingle. Used to have it weekly as a kid.

    anon , WolfyTn (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Old-school delicacy: a colorful dish of diced meat and vegetables on a decorative plate. Rarely hear about corn beef hash. And I love it. Especially with an egg on top.

    ketzcm , Obsidian Soul / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a recipe where you take that add some flour and make patties. Served with sawmill gravy and sliced tomato.

    #18

    Old-school delicacy, sliced stuffed chicken roulade with herbs and mashed potatoes on a white plate. Chicken Kiev.

    brutusclyde , Jason Lam / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    osa avatar
    OSA
    OSA
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still common here in both butchers and supermarkets!

    #19

    Sandwich filled with old-school delicacy, featuring sliced meat and olives on a bun. Olive loaf lunch meat sandwich.

    Hook166 , oodja / Reddit (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    A bowl of creamy Watergate Salad with marshmallows and nuts in a decorative glass dish. Watergate salad.

    courggg , Mr.Atoz / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    A bowl of creamy Watergate Salad with pineapple, marshmallows, and nuts on a textured surface. Tapioca.

    toweringcutemeadow Report

    #22

    Bowl of Watergate Salad with grapes, walnuts, and creamy dressing in a glass dish. Waldorf Salad. I love it. Nobody else eats it.

    theshortlady , Nillerdk / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Bowl of old-school delicacy featuring baked beans and sausages, reminiscent of cherished retro recipes. Beans and wienies. Campbell’s pork and beans and cut up hot dogs.

    Chemical-Cut1063 , Thomson200 / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Salmon croquettes.

    kck93 Report

    #25

    Old-school delicacies: Close-up of dark candy lozenges on a white surface. 40 years ago my Grandmother would make a hard licorice candy. We would break it like glass and it could cut you just as easily.

    justapawnhere , str4nd / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Slice of Watergate Salad pie on a plate with chocolate crust and creamy filling in the foreground. Grasshopper Pie with Creme de Menthe and Creme de Cocoa...Very '70's.

    ClytieandAppollo Report

    #27

    Hearty old-school delicacy sandwich with savory meat filling on a toasted bun. Havent had a sloppy joe since the 90s.

    DrunkensAndDragons Report

    #28

    Custard pie. I loved it when I was a kid and make it for myself now and then.

    Jaxgirl57 Report

    #29

    Old-school dish with cooked liver and onions, garnished with herbs, evoking nostalgic memories. Liver and oinios.

    ellcoolj , Joe Foodie / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Cheesy spaghetti casserole with peas in glass dish, an example of old-school delicacies. Turkey tetrazzini. Was that a thing anywhere but school cafeterias?

    ETA: TIL turkey tetrazzini lives!

    Sudden_Badger_7663 , CityMama / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Old-school milkshake in a classic glass with a straw and spoon, evoking nostalgic delicacies. Egg Creams.

    Jimmytootwo , Lkapit / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Lime jello with pears suspended in it. (or was that a weird thing only my family did?).

    Tiny-Balance-3533 Report

    skara-brae avatar
    Skara Brae
    Skara Brae
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandmother used to 'can' her own pears. She put a few wedges of mandarin oranges in with them. I really liked them.

    #33

    I still see in the frozen section of the markets.

    Pickled crab apples.

    missannthrope1 Report

    #34

    Carrot raisin salad.

    AllSugaredUp Report

    #35

    Whatever happened to chateau briand on the menu? As a teen, that was my go-to when the family ate out at something more upscale than the cafeteria/steakhouses.

    D**n those were good!

    Are parsnips on the menu anywhere either? Haven't seen/had some in ages.

    atomicsnarl Report

    #36

    Old-school delicacies in a baking dish, featuring meatballs covered with shredded coconut, capturing a nostalgic recipe. Porcupine meatballs.

    ladiesluvoutlaws , nochipra / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    margaretwells avatar
    MargyB
    MargyB
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made them in home economics in 1990 and have made them a couple of times since

    #37

    As an old person, I say bread. People buy it, but rarely make it. Which is a pity, because fresh bread is god d**n delicious.

    theshywhore Report

    #38

    My mom used to make brown bread with molasses. It was so good with real butter.

    Eatthebankers2 Report

    #39

    Tomato aspic.

    Majestic_Spring_6518 Report

    #40

    I make Salisbury steak a lot.

    Very easy low carb food...

    Desert_Sox Report

    #41

    Old-school delicacy featuring hearty pieces of tender meat in a rich, seasoned sauce. Don't hear of many people eating brains these days.

    silliestboots , Gunawan Kartapranata / Wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #42

    Lobster Newburg.

    johnpaulgeorgeNbingo Report

    #43

    My mother made oxtail soup two or three times in the winter , now I have to go to the local Jamaican place. It’s no longer a cheap product and my wife won’t eat it. She also cooked beef tongue in a pot of salted water then sliced it for sandwiches. I have to go to Mexican restaurants that serve lengua tacaquitos, which is actually a good thing.

    BuffaloOk7264 Report

    #44

    I'm going to learn how to make labneh.

    Restless-J-Con22 Report

    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Labneh is fairly easy to make after you get the hang of it. Very versatile and healthy. A staple in my household. Add some zata’ar for a bit of extra flavor. Perfection!

    #45

    Indian pudding, London Broil , bread pudding. Double Dutch potato. Carrot casserole.

    SherbertSensitive538 Report

    #46

    Rumaki, frog legs, oysters Rockefeller, chicken cordon Bleu, Salisbury steak.

    Responsible-Tart-721 Report

    #47

    Mock apple pie.

    Majestic_Sample7672 Report

    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hey, you call that a crust? My grandpa's underwèar looks more appetizing! And how hung over was the baker that did your lattice work? Hah, you sùck!"

    #48

    Meatloaf.

    baddspellar Report

    #49

    Welsh rarebit.

    Decent-Plum-26 Report

    #50

    Scrapple, perfection salad, oatmeal pie, tamale pie, scalloped oysters, Watergate salad, checkerboard sandwiches, Sunbonnet Baby salad, candle salad, Welsh rarebit, English muffin pizza, just about any low calorie recipe using saccharine, just about any recipe involving canned bean sprouts.

    BornSoLongAgo Report

    #51

    Tuna noodle casserole. Not my favorite. I do miss chicken a la king. You can still get it in Amish country, under different names. I also never see chicken cacciatore.

    jokumi Report

    #52

    Sea Lamprey Pie.

    natefullofhate Report

    #53

    Pineapple upside down cake.

    Reasonable-Hippo-293 Report

    #54

    Chitlings.

    Artistic_Drop1576 Report

    #55

    American chop suey.

    Th3P3rf3ctPlanz Report

    #56

    Hardtack with fresh honey.

    Another_Opinion_1 Report

    #57

    Swiss Steak. A staple here, but i never hear of anyone else making it.

    Caseyjoenzz Report

    #58

    Chili mac. So good.

    MadameFlora Report

    #59

    Pork chops and sauerkraut, with chocolate cake.

    Gold-Leather8199 Report

    #60

    Fatback.

    coolmesser Report

    #61

    What’s grosser than gross? Cow tongue.

    My grandma used to make it. We raised cattle. When a cow went to the butcher, nothing was wasted.

    restingbitchface2021 Report

    #62

    Mincemeat pie! A fall and winter favorite of mine. It's not at all meaty, mostly just dried fruits, and SO delicious.

    Allysum Report

    #63

    Tripe isnt very popular now.

    DrDirt90 Report

    #64

    Eggs goldenrod. Actually, now I’m feeling a little nostalgic for it!

    RuthGarratt Report

    #65

    Fruit cake.

    Tasty_Distance_4722 Report

