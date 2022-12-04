54 Times People Were Surprised To Find Food In Places It Definitely Does Not Belong
Why oh why does it feel so good to be bad? Especially when it comes to breaking the rules our parents repeatedly taught us in our childhoods, the same mantras repeating like a faulty record player.
Don’t walk across the road without a zebra crossing? Running laps in the middle of the road at 3 a.m. Don’t talk to strangers? Chatting up every single human being that comes into the thrift store. Don’t play with your food? Placing random food items into places that they don’t belong.
That third one is what we’ll be looking at a lot today, as we’ve got quite the list ready for you, dear Pandarandas. All thanks to the Facebook group “Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be,” who have dedicated their precious time and effort to compiling some of the most confusing yet endearing combos we’ve ever dared to place our eyeballs onto.
So grab onto your seats, don't forget to vote for your favorites, and if you want more chaos once you're done with this, then we've got another nice article waiting for you right here.
I asked a question at the very beginning of this article—why does it feel so good to be bad? It’s a big question, with a lot of paths to explore, so I suppose, why not try to find the meaning of the chaos that is life whilst we’re busy questioning the sanity of the people that decided to place all these food items in all these random places?
The obvious first answer to that question is that it allows us to partake in what is forbidden without all the promised consequences. If you disobey, you get punished. Try playing with your food for instance. You don’t want to eat the goop that tastes like your playdough, so you start molding castles with it.
Then you don’t get any dinner, and your mum is annoyed at you for being a talented architect of the food variety. So what if half of it fell on the floor? So what if the walls of the castle are caving in and pooling like a sad snowman at the break of spring—you don’t care too much about it, until your stomach growls and there’s nothing left to eat.
😲😳oh dear lord for the love of everything holy, DO NOT EAT THAT EGG!
You’re not eating your castle, are you? That’d be the same as eating your bed! Disgusting. But if we reel back on the consequences front, we’re always told that something bad will happen if we don’t follow the rules. You’ll go to jail, you’ll be hurt, you’ll be poisoned, you’ll die, die, die, die, die…
So, watching someone else commit a crime that leads to very mild consequences of the karmic variety gets us closer to being the troublemaker we’re too scared to be. Watching something that isn’t supposed to be merged together into unholy matrimony is as endearing as watching two toddlers playing in the sand, building castles, and learning that sand isn’t a tasty snack. Albeit cronchy.
To be honest, chaos can be a little addictive, especially when we’re sheltered from it all by design. As discussed by Dr. Kurt Smith, the Clinical Director of Guy Stuff Counseling & Coaching, chaos triggers both physical and psychological reactions that provide some level of gratification or euphoria. The more we experience it, the more we crave it.
It makes us feel alive, as though we have a purpose, and, in turn, it makes us feel like we’re actually somewhat in control, even if that means placing a slice of cheese onto the flushing handle of a toilet. Who’s gonna stop you? No one, that’s who! Cue maniacal laughter.
I accidentally sent this to my math teacher while trying to text a friend 💀 i’m so screwed
Though, as with all good things, chaos should be enjoyed responsibly, as too much of a good thing can damage you. Chaotic environments create stress, taking a toll on you both psychologically and physically. The rise in blood pressure and increase in cortisol levels, which in turn affects weight, disrupts sleep patterns, and provides an environment for chronic inflammation to develop—all of these can lead to negative long-term physical problems.
Thus, moderation is key. Besides, we only live once! Why not go out and have a little bit of chaotic fun placing random food items into random things, or coming up with some bizarre combinations that Dr. Frankenstein would be proud of? At the end of the day, those experiences will form the foundations of our stories and give us a base to grow as characters.
So why does it feel good to be bad? The endeavor into the chaotic, especially when the consequences are perceived to be limited, is an exciting, albeit stress-inducing, adventure, from which we can learn and most importantly feel. It brings us back to the present; it helps us forget about the woes of the future and the past and just focus on the silliness of existing in the moment.
It can also feel as though you’re taking revenge on someone who has hurt you—like by stealing that last piece of cake you were so looking forward to—or it can make you feel as though you’re unique and different from everyone else. The little special snowflake that melts as soon as heat is applied. Aka you will be thrown into a volcano if obnoxious. You’ve been warned.
Unsweetened chocolate actually adds umami and can really make a good chilli 💯🤤
As you continue scrolling through this article, make sure to continue voting on your favorite horrid concoctions and the strangest food placements. Also, leave your opinions in the comments below—what would be an epically weird food combo?
Enjoy, live life to the fullest, don’t hurt anyone (you yourself included), and make a grilled cheese sammich or build a castle. Bye!
I love plunging my hand into warm scrambled eggs
*read in David Attenborough voice* “The wild gummy worm must find good nutrition to form its cocoon and turn into the beautiful gummyfly. This process is a very rare point in a gummy worm’s life as hangry Zaras tend to be their top predator.”
I'm dying to know what happened? Someone in a state of shock took the lasagna out of the oven, into the car, drove it to the store, put it in the cart, but not too obvious, showed it around a bit and then abandoned the poor thing?
Perfect for when your hangover cravings and the walk of shame collide.
this girl is so in the wrong. I mean, that's clearly Pizza Hut
we're just going to pretend is pudding mix with oreos so I don't get sick okay? okay o _ O