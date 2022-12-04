Why oh why does it feel so good to be bad? Especially when it comes to breaking the rules our parents repeatedly taught us in our childhoods, the same mantras repeating like a faulty record player.

Don’t walk across the road without a zebra crossing? Running laps in the middle of the road at 3 a.m. Don’t talk to strangers? Chatting up every single human being that comes into the thrift store. Don’t play with your food? Placing random food items into places that they don’t belong.

That third one is what we’ll be looking at a lot today, as we’ve got quite the list ready for you, dear Pandarandas. All thanks to the Facebook group “Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be,” who have dedicated their precious time and effort to compiling some of the most confusing yet endearing combos we’ve ever dared to place our eyeballs onto.

So grab onto your seats, don’t forget to vote for your favorites, and if you want more chaos once you’re done with this, then we’ve got another nice article waiting for you right here.