Pilot Shares 5 Etiquette Rules Every Airplane Passenger Should Follow
Being a polite passenger starts with just a few easy steps, but it can make a huge difference for everyone on board.
However, learning the proper flying manners can be tricky as there are plenty of egoistic travelers, instilling annoying habits into others through their bad examples.
Luckily, pilot and content creator Almost Captain Morgan is here to remedy the situation. Using social media to share valuable industry-insider information, she also shares a lot of educational lessons on how to behave on a plane.
More info: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
Meet Morgan, she’s a Chicago-based pilot who operates a Boeing 737 and believes that air travel could be a lot better if everyone follows a few simple rules
Image credits: almostcaptainmorgan
So she created a TikTok video, teaching passengers proper flying etiquette
Image credits: TherOboticdan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karl Baron (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mike Dixon (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pew Nguyen (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Chiara Coetzee (not the actual photo)
Morgan’s video immediately went viral
@almostcaptainmorgan Basically, keep your shoes on people✈️ #pilot #airlinepilot #pilotsoftiktok #traveltiktok #airplane ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Seeing that people are eager to learn, she shared more tips on flying
This video was also received well
@almostcaptainmorgan Travel pro tip: be nice (or at least don’t yell at) airport and airline employees! We want to help you get to your destination as safely and efficiently as possible. ✈️ #airlinepilot #traveltiktok #airportlife #traveltips ♬ original sound – Almost Captain Morgan
Unfortunately common sense is becoming a thing of the past now. 🤔
Unfortunately common sense is becoming a thing of the past now. 🤔