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Some people live by the rules, others completely obliterate them and think absolutely nothing of doing so. These rebels aren't going as far as toppling governments, or burning down buildings. They're doing just enough to go against the grain and make a statement without causing danger or destruction.

It's the pup who rips off a "no dogs" sign and carries it down the road in an act of paw-fect protest, it's the person drinking Pepsi out of a Dr Pepper cup, or the worker who fills the "forks" draw with dozens of plastic spoons. These are the first-world anarchists making life a little more chaotic and a lot more funny for the rest of us.

Their brilliance is often showcased in an online gallery dedicated to celebrating those who dare to scream, "I won't do what you tell me!" The First World Anarchists page is a wall of boldness ranging from petty to baffling to downright clever. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of their best posts to inspire you to treat the rules as simple suggestions every now and again.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man Who Kept His Boat Beside His House Was Ordered By The City To Put Up A Fence To Hide The Boat From View

A painted fence shows a realistic boat image matching the real boat parked behind in a suburban driveway scene.

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    #2

    Bought The 4th Of July M&ms Specifically To Do This

    Red white and blue M&M's arranged in a Union Jack flag pattern highlighting first-world anarchists creativity.

    riptydefr Report

    58points
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    #3

    Love How They Just Don't Care

    Tabby cat sitting defiantly on a red chair with a sign asking not to sit, representing first-world anarchists ungovernable attitude.

    Mahouxa Report

    54points
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    osa avatar
    OSA
    OSA
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But it's not written in 'Purrsian'..

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    The world would be pretty chaotic if rules and laws didn't exist. They help to keep us safe, and ensure that things run smoothly. But often, in daily life, it's not the strict regulations that save us. It's the unspoken codes of conduct that we somehow know to follow, even if we aren't told to.

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    Social norms are unwritten expectations about how people should behave. From standing in a queue, to returning your shopping cart, or putting your litter in the trash can, these seemingly small things help society to function like a well-oiled machine.
    #4

    Spread Anarchy

    Graffiti on metal fence reads "Spread anarchy" crossed out, with "Don't tell me what to do!!" in blue paint, urban anarchist message.

    lol62056 Report

    48points
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    #5

    He Cant Read

    Seagull defies "Dogs Only No Seagulls" sign by drinking water from container, showcasing first-world anarchist behavior.

    Koyaanisquatsi_ Report

    44points
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    #6

    Does Not Follow Directions

    A dog laying on a sofa next to a pillow with a rebellious message, showing first-world anarchist attitude.

    threeravyn Report

    37points
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    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doggies are not the best readers

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    Researchers have found that people tend to follow rules even when there is no punishment or reward involved.

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    In one study involving more than 14,000 participants, up to 70% of them followed an arbitrary rule even if breaking it wouldn't land them in hot water. The researchers concluded that rule-following is largely driven by social expectations and internal respect for the rules. Not fear...

    It's a case of doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.
    #7

    Good Dog !

    Brown dog holding a No Dogs Please sign in its mouth, defying the rules, with person wearing sandals in the background.

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    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doggie: "HA! Mere mortal hoomans! I'll show them...

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    #8

    Merry Christmas Fellow Anarchists

    Box of After Eight dark chocolate thins being held open against a dark reflective surface showing a digital clock at 19:51.

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    34points
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    gcs5017907 avatar
    Doodles1983
    Doodles1983
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After 8 a.m though. Checkmate.

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    #9

    I'm Bringing My Sausages On This Bus

    Young first-world anarchist on public transport holding two sausages, smirking defiantly and challenging social norms.

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    That’s not to say that people respect all the rules. There are some that are often broken by rebels and angels alike.

    Let's call them "phantom rules." They’re widely known but inconsistently enforced. Think of things like speeding just a tiny bit, jaywalking, or joining the express checkout aisle with thirteen items instead of ten. People seldom get punished for breaking these rules is rare, so they begin to treat them as “optional.”
    #10

    In Honor Of The Sun Setting On This Sub, Here's A Picture Of My Cat Using Her Pineapple House However She Pleases

    Cat resting inside a yellow pineapple-shaped pet bed with fish toy nearby, showing calm and relaxed attitude.

    alazz Report

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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    A picture of our now sadly departed little one. She had just received it and jumped straight in, never used it again! 😠little cow. IMGP0003-6...ebf8d5.jpg IMGP0003-69c7c02ebf8d5.jpg

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    #11

    Fourth Dimension Shattered

    Toilet paper roll installed sideways with wall instructions, showcasing ungovernable humor in everyday first-world anarchist style.

    Creative-Category-60 Report

    29points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I thought putting the roll on backwards was bad.

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    #12

    Rejected

    Bee flying near a no bee sign on wooden fence, symbolizing ungovernable actions and rebellious nature of anarchists.

    randomguy471471 Report

    28points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How long did someone wait to get this photo? Respect.

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    Then there are the rules where punishment is enforced but many break them anyway, just not enough to be labelled criminal or deviant. Psychologists refer to this as primary deviance.

    "[It] refers to the everyday rule-breaking that nearly everyone engages in at some point -small, one-time, or harmless acts that don’t lead to serious consequences or identity changes," explains the Simply Psychology site.

    In these cases, those breaking the rules don't consider themselves "rule-breakers." They're merely bending the rules to suit their circumstances as and when convenient.

    #13

    If I Give Her A Cig She’d Be A Bigger First World Anarchist Than Any Of Us

    Tabby cat defiantly sitting on counter next to no pets and no smoking signs, showing first-world anarchist attitude.

    HyperDrive_Mustang Report

    28points
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    hanna-laulajainen avatar
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    17 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any cat is an anarchist anyway, so why bother with a cig?

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    #14

    The Club I've Been At Tonight Had A "No Pictures" Sign. So Of Course I Took A Picture Of It

    No photography symbol painted on a weathered wall, representing first-world anarchists expressing resistance.

    GoedekeMichels Report

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    #15

    Not What I Expected When I Opened The Drawer

    Drawer labeled forks filled with many white plastic spoons, illustrating first-world anarchists being ungovernable.

    PeteyVonPants Report

    24points
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    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like ten thousand spoons when all ya need is a knife 🎶

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    The interesting thing about rule-breaking is that it's like the flu - it can be highly contagious. And that's because people often take their cue from others about what's acceptable and how to behave. If everyone around you follows a rule, you’re more likely to follow it too. But when you see a few people ignoring it, your brain may interpret that as permission.

    Think about shopping carts, for example. If one or two people abandon theirs in the middle of the parking lot, instead of returning it to its rightful "parking spot," another person might feel less guilty doing the same thing. Before long, the entire parking lot looks like a cart graveyard.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Do Not Use?

    Charger plugged through a taped paper sign on wall showing first-world anarchist ignoring rules boldly.

    RolandMT32 Report

    18points
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    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe explain why it's not supposed to be used when it's clearly usable?

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    #17

    I Won't Do What You Tell Me!

    Hand with painted nails using a mini skateboard on a no skateboarding sign symbolizing first-world anarchists being ungovernable.

    Nomsfud Report

    18points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was trying to figure out what kind of heinous fake nails this person has, until I realized they are tiny shoes XD

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    #18

    Finally

    Chain-link fence with contradictory signs showing anarchy and ungovernable humor at a business leasing site.

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    Interestingly, studies conducted by Harvard Business School have shown that people who break minor social norms (like wearing board shorts in the boardroom) can sometimes be perceived as having higher status or confidence. It's something known as the “Red Sneakers Effect.”

    The logic is simple: if someone feels comfortable ignoring a rule, others may assume they’re important enough that the rules don’t apply to them.

    “We all have a desire to fit in. What this means, usually, is that we follow social norms and rules of appropriate conduct,” said study co-author of the study Francesca Gino. “Yet, in our research, we show that deviating from the accepted dress code or social norms has surprising benefits: It leads others to think we have greater status.”
    #19

    Your Laws Can’t Contain Me

    Hand holding a keep this coupon ticket above a blue recycling bin symbolizing ungovernable first-world anarchists.

    necromike37 Report

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    #20

    If Only There Was A Mark So One Could Put It Back On The Same Way It Came Out

    Green line painted across sidewalk and metal manhole cover, illustrating ungovernable urban street art concept.

    RedEd024 Report

    17points
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    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A manhole cover has (arguably) 360 possible ways to go back in the hole. This has two. There's no excuse for this.

    21
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    #21

    Vending Right Beside A Sign Prohibiting It

    Street vendors gathered near a juice bar cart under a Vellore Corporation non vending zone sign outdoors.

    sliceoflife_daisuki Report

    17points
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    leiselmasson avatar
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's not 'vending'. He's providing beverages for the low donation price of a few coins in the exact amount he tells you.

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    #22

    Our Postman Is An Anarchist

    Hand holding an application package with contents checklist, addressed on a white envelope marked Do Not Bend.

    Dr-Enforcicle Report

    16points
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    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, they do enjoy bending the non bendables

    17
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    #23

    If It Fits, It Ships

    No parking sign showing no trunk loading next to a car defiantly loaded with a large box in the trunk.

    0peRightBehindYa Report

    15points
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    alishabrun avatar
    Alisha Brun
    Alisha Brun
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bunch of people as this and took it as an educational photo.

    2
    2points
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    #24

    Bird Has More Aura Than My Hair Follicle

    Seagull defying no-bird sign, symbolizing ungovernable and first-world anarchist attitude in an urban setting.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This old picture is very photoshop.

    4
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    #25

    I Won't Even Title This Post!

    Hand in black glove reaching to touch a red sign that reads "Please Don't Touch," symbolizing first-world anarchists being ungovernable.

    Fragrant_Ad7231 Report

    14points
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    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our school librarian was doing inventory and posted a sign like this. "Don't touch the books". I did exactly what's shown here and e-mailed it to her saying "they are just too beautiful"

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    #26

    I Took This Photo With My Cell Phone

    No cell phones sign posted on a plain wall near a silver dual hook in an indoor setting showing ungovernable rules.

    Dr-Enforcicle Report

    14points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that drunk octopus want a fight?

    28
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    #27

    Out Of Order? I Think Not

    Toilet wrapped in plastic with black tape forming an X, symbolizing ungovernable first-world anarchist protest.

    strangeperson67 Report

    12points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm... Nope, I'm not sticking *my* 🍆 through that hole. 😬

    9
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    #28

    This Car At The Chick Fil A Drive Thru

    Tesla electric car with a customized KFC license plate waiting in a drive-thru surrounded by autumn trees.

    cobalt26 Report

    11points
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    #29

    Coacola Pespi

    Person holding a Pepsi bottle at the World of Coca-Cola, highlighting first-world anarchists challenging norms.

    serial-Designation_S Report

    11points
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    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of that time when Britney Spears had a huge contract with Pepsi but was caught on camera drinking a coke. Pepsi tore up her contract.

    11
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    #30

    Always In Stock

    Always in stock plants page showing sold out Anubias Barteri and Ludwigia Lovers combo with prices and discounts.

    Prefect_Ford Report

    10points
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    #31

    N O S M O K I N G

    Large cargo ship with visible smoke stacks and no smoking sign, symbolizing ungovernable first-world anarchists.

    ALSX3 Report

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    #32

    This Is Officially A Dog Park Now

    Green sign on chain-link fence reading dogs allowed on grounds at a park in District of Columbia with trees in background

    CalvinIsMyDog Report

    9points
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    mandyboudreaux avatar
    Nix
    Nix
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone should print up a sticker on the same color as the sign background with white lettering that says "ONLY" and put it over that smudge

    0
    0points
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    #33

    You Can’t Tell Me What To Do!

    Urban anarchist graffiti with bold white POST NO BILLS stencil on green construction barriers in New York City.

    spacedad Report

    9points
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    y425qny9jq avatar
    y425qny9jq
    y425qny9jq
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shoulda put a pic of Bill ( Gates Clinton etc)

    2
    2points
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    #34

    Enjoying My 8 O’clock Coffee Before 7am

    Hand holding a red bag of Eight O’Clock coffee whole bean medium roast on a kitchen stove background.

    BardicInspirations94 Report

    8points
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    #35

    No One Tells Us Which Escalator Steps To Use

    Escalator steps with painted footprints showing where to stand, representing ungovernable behavior in public spaces.

    thunchultha Report

    8points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try that on the London Underground 😂

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    #36

    Drinking Diet Pepsi In A Dr Pepper Cup

    Red Dr Pepper cup filled with soda beside a small opened Pepsi can on a wooden table reflecting light.

    IHaveNeverLeftUtah Report

    8points
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    #37

    A Menace To Society

    Two paper cutouts with mislabeled words, one with flowers labeled apple and the other an apple labeled flowers.

    moose_trax Report

    8points
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    #38

    Can't Have Anything Nice Around Here

    Two seagulls standing on rocky cliff near a keep out no entry sign, symbolizing first-world anarchists ungovernable spirit.

    Chivz_Mate Report

    8points
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    #39

    Out Of Control Over Here

    Industrial door with a please keep door closed sign open to a warehouse, symbolizing first-world anarchists defying rules.

    kamarkamakerworks Report

    7points
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    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had some hot weather, so my rather dim manager, I'll call her Joyce, wedged all the fire doors open with bollards, like in the picture. Fire Brigade turned up to do a safety check, she had to keep them talking while I ran round our offices (three storey block)removing the obstructions!

    3
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    #40

    Taking Down Tesla One Cheese Slice At The Time

    Anime character with one red eye and quote about defeating evil, representing first-world anarchists unafraid to express bold ideas.

    Maycrofy Report

    7points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that make them fall over?

    5
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    #41

    A [sbarro Alcador Roadster] Seen In Berlin

    Black sports car displayed indoors with a no pictures sign, symbolizing first-world anarchists who challenge norms.

    JTR1756 Report

    7points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fair enough - that's in Berlin. They used the wrong language. (yes yes of course lots of Berliners understand English - so what? If you're going to put up a sign in Germany, write it in German even if you are going to translate it into English/French/Russian/whatnot for lazy and ignorant foreigners like me)

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    #42

    Absolute Madness

    Mini fridge with Monster and Red Bull energy drink cans, featuring a glowing Monster logo and promotional stickers.

    Mollysaurus Report

    6points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh, that can actually cause trouble for the shop if the rep drops by. They were lent that fridge for free by Monster so they’d fill it with Monster.

    16
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    #43

    My Wife Just Used This. It’s Wednesday

    Hand holding a bottle of Monday original dry shampoo with keratin for instant oil absorption and long-lasting freshness.

    Marco_Escuandola Report

    6points
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    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you use the shampoo, does it reset the week? Like is it actually Monday now?

    6
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    #44

    I'll Remove Whatever The Hell I Want

    Health warning label on keyboard with bold text warning not to remove tag on a white surface and wooden floor background.

    Dr-Enforcicle Report

    6points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Health warning underneath a keyboard?

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    #45

    Oc: I Plead Guilty

    Hand pointing at a handwritten "Don't touch" sign on a wooden table reflecting first-world anarchists' ungovernable mindset.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
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    #46

    No Swimming

    Person swimming near a no swimming sign, showing first-world anarchists who aren't afraid to challenge rules.

    prooforneverhappened Report

    6points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, only: that's a warning sign put up because it's dangerous to swim there. Ignoring such signs is bad for the health.

    23
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    #47

    Gotta Defeat The Matrix!

    Two white socks with Adidas and Reebok logos displayed against a wooden background featuring first-world anarchists style.

    gutterandstars Report

    6points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Life’s too short to fuss about matching socks. So says my youngest daughter

    6
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    #48

    Swimming Pool Rules

    Person defiantly diving into pool beneath no diving allowed sign, embodying first-world anarchist rebelliousness.

    Minute_Cherry434 Report

    6points
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    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's another notice put up for safety. It's generally 'no diving' in such places because it's too shallow for diving to be safe - in this case, 5 feet / 1.52 m deep. Get it wrong, and you'll end up seriously injured, possibly paralysed from the neck down, or d3ad.

    28
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    #49

    Become Ungovernable

    Pepperoni pizza slice on a display rack with a price tag in a restaurant, first-world anarchists style.

    rpodovich Report

    5points
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    #50

    Thought This Belonged Here

    Person fishing near boats in a marina despite a visible no fishing sign, showing ungovernable anarchist behavior.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    #51

    This Is Donut Anarchy: My Friend's Co-Worker Cut A Piece Out Of Every Donut In The Box

    Assorted partially eaten donuts in a box with a knife, illustrating ungovernable anarchists' bold and fearless spirit.

    thatpaulallen Report

    5points
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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they used a knife and not their mouth

    24
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    #52

    Anarchy In The EU

    Partially filled water bottle with cap off on a stone bench near people and a dog, showcasing ungovernable spirit.

    mantasm_lt Report

    4points
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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm afraid I don't understand this one?

    5
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    #53

    Someone Left A Mcdonald’s Cup At A Whataburger

    Empty fast food counter with orange striped divider and a clear cup of iced tea with a straw on the table inside restaurant interior.

    Dazzling-Yam-4308 Report

    4points
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    #54

    I’m Gonna

    Hand holding black plastic container with a deadbolt label, with grocery store shelves of baking mixes in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a retail worker, those are the totes that shipments arrive in XD Depending on whether or not they were checked in by receiving or not, or HOW they were checked in by receiving, you could really mess up some retail worker's day by taking the stock out of the totes and not off of the shelves. Usually the departmental employees are the ones who have to "check in" the totes' contents vs. the shipment list printouts XD

    7
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    #55

    You Can't Tell Me What To Do!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Cartoon ape NFT character wearing a white shirt and green tie, representing first-world anarchists and ungovernable attitudes.

    Sufficient_Willow21 Report

    4points
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    ericp_1 avatar
    eric p
    eric p
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's their own fault for wasting, what I'm sure is, a lot of money on something so useless

    0
    0points
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    #56

    Pepperidge Farm Top Sliced Hot Dog Buns

    Hand holding three plain sandwich bread rolls with a dark quilted background, representing first-world anarchists.

    PmMeBurritos Report

    4points
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    #57

    Be Ungovernable

    Electric scooter hanging upside down on pole casting a shadow near trash bins and a fire hydrant at night, ungovernable anarchist style.

    Aik2 Report

    3points
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    #58

    100% Original Post

    Person pointing at a thermostat behind protective casing with a notice not to touch, illustrating first-world anarchists concept.

    DavyB Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    You’re Not The Boss Of Me, Box

    A person using a blade to open cardboard boxes despite a clear warning, illustrating first-world anarchists defying rules.

    Marco_Escuandola Report

    3points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’ll be because of what’s inside, but it would be possible to open it carefully with a blade.

    10
    10points
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    #60

    I Love Dogs

    Coffee mug with colorful cat faces and cat person text, highlighting ungovernable first-world anarchists' bold attitude.

    Marco_Escuandola Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    I Eat Lunchables At Night

    Packaged Lunchables with light bologna and American cheese on a desk by a laptop, capturing modern snack culture.

    what_could_gowrong Report

    3points
    POST
    leiselmasson avatar
    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know what they say about people like you? Neither do I .... but I bet it's funny.

    7
    7points
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    #62

    Drinking Hilo Tap Water With My Portland Water Bottle

    Hand holding a stainless steel water bottle with a Portland tap water sticker in a park under blue sky.

    caption-oblivious Report

    3points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a reusable container to put your water in. Does it really matter what is on the container?

    3
    3points
    reply
    #63

    What Do You Think They'll Do To Me?

    Ketchup packet in a black food container with some lettuce and spilled sauce nearby.

    Greedy-Stage-120 Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Pup Cup Anarchy

    German shepherd sitting on grass next to a keep off grass sign, showing first-world anarchist behavior outdoors.

    d0tamon Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    I'll Get As Close As I Please

    View from inside a car stuck in traffic behind a Johnson & Wales University bus, representing first-world anarchists defying norms.

    Dr-Enforcicle Report

    0points
    POST
    patriciapatricia avatar
    patricia patricia
    patricia patricia
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, great. If the vehicle in front has to brake unexpectedly for whatever reason, you'll crash into it. The good part is: you pay. I hate this kind of imbeciles. I usually reduce my speed to the minimum until they keep their distance.

    10
    10points
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    #66

    I Had Other Plans As Soon As I Saw The Sign

    Hand reaching over a model city display with illuminated roads and a no-touch sign, reflecting first-world anarchist defiance.

    Rice-em Report

    0points
    POST
    #67

    Think My New Sunshade Will Be Effective?

    Car windshield covered with numerous parking tickets, illustrating first-world anarchists defying rules and authority.

    EternallyXIII Report

    0points
    POST
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