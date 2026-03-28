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Some people live by the rules, others completely obliterate them and think absolutely nothing of doing so. These rebels aren't going as far as toppling governments, or burning down buildings. They're doing just enough to go against the grain and make a statement without causing danger or destruction.

It's the pup who rips off a "no dogs" sign and carries it down the road in an act of paw-fect protest, it's the person drinking Pepsi out of a Dr Pepper cup, or the worker who fills the "forks" draw with dozens of plastic spoons. These are the first-world anarchists making life a little more chaotic and a lot more funny for the rest of us.

Their brilliance is often showcased in an online gallery dedicated to celebrating those who dare to scream, "I won't do what you tell me!" The First World Anarchists page is a wall of boldness ranging from petty to baffling to downright clever. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of their best posts to inspire you to treat the rules as simple suggestions every now and again.