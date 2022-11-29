Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mother Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Buying First-Class Ticket For Her Toddler
30points
People2 hours ago

Mother Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Buying First-Class Ticket For Her Toddler

Liucija Adomaite and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Two days ago, a mom to a two-year-old toddler turned to the AITA community to ask for advice.

In a post that amassed 1.4k comments, the author One-Criticism5777 explained that she was flying across the country for Thanksgiving with her toddler and disabled husband. The family decided to splurge on 1st class tickets, but a fellow passenger was far from impressed upon seeing them sitting down in the premium aisle.

“We boarded early since my husband is disabled and when another 1st class passenger saw us, he started glaring,” the mom recounted. Shortly after, one flight attendant after another kept coming in to check whether the family was seated correctly.

The passenger kept getting more passive-aggressive, and now One-Criticism5777 wonders whether it was really her fault for booking 1st class tickets to fly with a toddler.

Mom wonders if she was wrong to fly first class with her toddler after an annoyed passenger kept complaining about sitting next to a child

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

Image credits: One-Criticism5777

Image credits: Robert Penaloza (not the actual photo)

Many people expressed their support for the author in this situation

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Add your comment
Zeyno
Zeyno
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All the children are our future. When we become elderly, they will do most of the important things for us. I don't understand people who behave small kids like aliens.

3
3points
AffenpinscherMom
AffenpinscherMom
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would have taken everything in my power not to "accidentally" swing my carry-on bag into his nuts. And God forbid if my husband over heard him call me that, which is probably why he just whispered it to you out of range of your husband. What a douchebag. This seriously pissed me off.

0
0points
Alex Martin
Alex Martin
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I use noise canceling headphones or earbuds and a tablet with games, movies, and TV shows. Your child can do anything except kick my chair or spontaneously combust and it's none of my business. The only seats I don't want them in are in the cockpit.

0
0points
