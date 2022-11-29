Mother Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Buying First-Class Ticket For Her Toddler
Two days ago, a mom to a two-year-old toddler turned to the AITA community to ask for advice.
In a post that amassed 1.4k comments, the author One-Criticism5777 explained that she was flying across the country for Thanksgiving with her toddler and disabled husband. The family decided to splurge on 1st class tickets, but a fellow passenger was far from impressed upon seeing them sitting down in the premium aisle.
“We boarded early since my husband is disabled and when another 1st class passenger saw us, he started glaring,” the mom recounted. Shortly after, one flight attendant after another kept coming in to check whether the family was seated correctly.
The passenger kept getting more passive-aggressive, and now One-Criticism5777 wonders whether it was really her fault for booking 1st class tickets to fly with a toddler.
Mom wonders if she was wrong to fly first class with her toddler after an annoyed passenger kept complaining about sitting next to a child
Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)
Image credits: One-Criticism5777
Image credits: Robert Penaloza (not the actual photo)
All the children are our future. When we become elderly, they will do most of the important things for us. I don't understand people who behave small kids like aliens.
It would have taken everything in my power not to "accidentally" swing my carry-on bag into his nuts. And God forbid if my husband over heard him call me that, which is probably why he just whispered it to you out of range of your husband. What a douchebag. This seriously pissed me off.
I use noise canceling headphones or earbuds and a tablet with games, movies, and TV shows. Your child can do anything except kick my chair or spontaneously combust and it's none of my business. The only seats I don't want them in are in the cockpit.
