“Your Termination Is Effective Immediately”: CFO Fires Employee On The Spot After Crazy Body-Shaming Comment
Young professional man in gray shirt holding clipboard in office, reacting to termination after body-shaming comment discussion
Relationships, Work

“Your Termination Is Effective Immediately”: CFO Fires Employee On The Spot After Crazy Body-Shaming Comment

At work, people have to be respectful in order for it not to become a toxic work environment. However, a whopping 37% of employees report experiencing some kind of bullying behavior either from their peers or from those in positions of authority.

When this guy made inappropriate comments about one of his colleagues during a meeting, the CFO reacted immediately. Expressing that weight-shaming is not welcome in this workplace, they fired the man on the spot.

This situation prompted a discussion online about whether that was a show of great leadership or an overreaction that could’ve been solved with disciplinary action.

RELATED:

    A guy got fired at a company meeting for body-shaming his colleague

    Man in gray shirt looking to the side with serious expression, illustrating CFO firing employee after body-shaming comment

    Image credits: DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    The CFO sacked him on the spot, saying that no bullying will be tolerated

    Employee with serious expression sitting in office, depicting CFO firing after body-shaming comment in workplace setting.

    Image credits: bnenin/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: MBWill8809

    Many people thought that the guy got what he deserved

    However, others thought that firing was too harsh a punishment

    Others shared similar instances they’ve experienced at work

    Employee fired on the spot by CFO after a shocking body-shaming comment in a workplace termination incident.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Ol' Stevie
    Ol' Stevie
    Ol' Stevie
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    I don't think it was harsh firing the guy on the spot. We don't know what his behaviour was like before this - or how many times he FA'd before he FO.

    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Well next time maybe the idiot as fat shamed the poor lass ,will engage brain before opening their dam gob next time !! that would be instant dismissal here in uk to , under gross misconduct , all those on the bullies side are vile , body shaming is despicable , plus he also proved he had been watching n silently judging what she,d been eating for a while now , the comment was bang outta order in any situation !! the big boss was totally justified sacking him instantly good man

    arthbach
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Crystalwitch60, no, this does not qualify as 'gross misconduct' in the UK. "Gross misconduct can include things like theft, physical violence, gross negligence or serious insubordination." https://www.gov.uk/dismiss-staff/dismissals-on-capability-or-conduct-grounds

    Sofia
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Deserved. Honestly surprised that was fired on the spot... or spitted on the rot?

