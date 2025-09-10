“Your Termination Is Effective Immediately”: CFO Fires Employee On The Spot After Crazy Body-Shaming Comment
At work, people have to be respectful in order for it not to become a toxic work environment. However, a whopping 37% of employees report experiencing some kind of bullying behavior either from their peers or from those in positions of authority.
When this guy made inappropriate comments about one of his colleagues during a meeting, the CFO reacted immediately. Expressing that weight-shaming is not welcome in this workplace, they fired the man on the spot.
This situation prompted a discussion online about whether that was a show of great leadership or an overreaction that could’ve been solved with disciplinary action.
A guy got fired at a company meeting for body-shaming his colleague
The CFO sacked him on the spot, saying that no bullying will be tolerated
Many people thought that the guy got what he deserved
However, others thought that firing was too harsh a punishment
Others shared similar instances they’ve experienced at work
I don't think it was harsh firing the guy on the spot. We don't know what his behaviour was like before this - or how many times he FA'd before he FO.
Well next time maybe the idiot as fat shamed the poor lass ,will engage brain before opening their dam gob next time !! that would be instant dismissal here in uk to , under gross misconduct , all those on the bullies side are vile , body shaming is despicable , plus he also proved he had been watching n silently judging what she,d been eating for a while now , the comment was bang outta order in any situation !! the big boss was totally justified sacking him instantly good man
Crystalwitch60, no, this does not qualify as 'gross misconduct' in the UK. "Gross misconduct can include things like theft, physical violence, gross negligence or serious insubordination." https://www.gov.uk/dismiss-staff/dismissals-on-capability-or-conduct-grounds
