“Your Termination Is Effective Immediately”: CFO Fires Employee On The Spot After Crazy Body-Shaming Comment

ADVERTISEMENT

At work, people have to be respectful in order for it not to become a toxic work environment. However, a whopping 37% of employees report experiencing some kind of bullying behavior either from their peers or from those in positions of authority.

When this guy made inappropriate comments about one of his colleagues during a meeting, the CFO reacted immediately. Expressing that weight-shaming is not welcome in this workplace, they fired the man on the spot.

This situation prompted a discussion online about whether that was a show of great leadership or an overreaction that could’ve been solved with disciplinary action.

RELATED:

A guy got fired at a company meeting for body-shaming his colleague

Image credits: DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

The CFO sacked him on the spot, saying that no bullying will be tolerated

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bnenin/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MBWill8809

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people thought that the guy got what he deserved

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, others thought that firing was too harsh a punishment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar instances they’ve experienced at work

ADVERTISEMENT