Woman Is 30 Minutes Late, Gets Mad At Friend For Eating Without Her And Wasting Her Time
Woman Is 30 Minutes Late, Gets Mad At Friend For Eating Without Her And Wasting Her Time

“Time isn’t the main thing. It’s the only thing.” However, Reddit user LateSchlate started thinking that one of her friends probably wouldn’t realize this if she didn’t take drastic action. The woman was constantly late to all of their meetings!

So, the Redditor told her to be punctual if she wanted to preserve their relationship. At first, it looked like the message got through. But soon the friend reverted to her own personal time zone.

    Image credits: benzoix (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual)

    Image credits: LateSchlate

    People said the woman had every right to enforce her boundaries

    Shelly Fourer

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Selective lateness (as in, OP's friend is always late to hanging out/casual stuff, but never to work/catching a flight/etc.) is so incredibly insulting to the people who are waiting. And one doesn't get to pick and choose the times one blames ADHD for lateness. A grown adult deserves to be treated like a kindergartener if they demand that the OTHER PERSON "remind" them of the time - if OP hangs out with this friend in the future, she should text her like she's a toddler. "Did you put on your shoes? Did you wear a jacket? Snack time is at noon." However, since the friend begged OP not to stop hanging out with her, methinks that the friend has burned time-bridges with all her OTHER friends, who now refuse to hang out with her due to her lateness, and OP is the last bastion.

