So You Wanna Ditch The Slob Life? Here Are 22 Ways To Start
Okay, real talk: is your 'organized chaos' leaning a bit more towards 'actual chaos' these days? Maybe your laundry basket is more of a suggestion box, and the 'mystery pile' in the corner is starting to develop its own ecosystem. If you've ever looked around your place and thought, 'I should really do something about this... eventually,' then you're in good company. We've all been there, staring down the barrel of a mess that feels like it needs its own zip code.
The good news is, you don't need to suddenly Marie Kondo your entire existence overnight or hire a stern decluttering guru. Sometimes, the path to a slightly less dishevelled life is paved with clever little gadgets and surprisingly simple solutions that do the heavy lifting for you. We've tracked down some items that might just trick you into becoming one of those 'tidy' people, or at least someone whose friends don't need a hazmat suit to visit.
This post may include affiliate links.
Stop Letting Your Dirty Clothes Form A Biohazard Pile On The Floor And Upgrade To A Grown-Up Rolling Laundry Sorting Station
Review: "Exactly what I was looking for! Fits in the space I have perfectly. Was able to use low temp heat transfer vinyl to label each bag. Even though the bags are lined with a waterproof type plastic finish, they didn’t melt. The bags seem small, but fit much more than you’d expect. Super easy, fast setup. Would have loved the bags in gray, but overall very happy with this purchase." - Stefanie T.
When Our Living Room Starts Resembling Chewbacca's Grooming Salon, We Grab The Chom Chom Roller To Easily De-Fuzz Our Lives
Review: "The Chom Chom works really great, if you use it correctly! The first day my opinion was 'just okay'... But then I watched the video, and "I saw my errors". This tool really does work, and works very well! It is excellent quality, sturdy, and easy to clean. I've now ditched my old, irritating and expensive roller with its 'sticky' refills. I highly recommend Chom Chom!!" - Nancy
Finally, You Can Solve The Mystery Of The Missing Socks And Keep Those Sole Mates Together In The Wash With A Handy Sock Clip For Washing Them In Pairs
Review: "It keeps my socks together!! I hate losing a sock in whatever void in or between the washer and my dresser. I don’t have to roll up my socks together and pray they stay together (they never did). It comes with two so you can have a place for your dirty socks and pull your clean socks straight off the sock dock and onto your feet👍. Great for organization and for your sanity if you hate losing socks." - Magdaline Thompson
You Know Your Dishwasher Is Silently Judging Your Life Choices When It Starts To Smell, So Appease It With Some Dishwasher Cleaner
Review: "Great performance in Washer, I just add to a load every once in a while. It doesn't leave any sort of residue, it does a great job at cleaning and getting rid of smell. Last for a long time in the cupboard. Everything comes out.Nice and clean when the washer's done." - Falcon
Stop Tripping Over A Mountain Of Shoes The Second You Walk In The Door And Give Them A Stylish Home With An Entryway Shoe Storage Cabinet
Review: "This is beautiful, and functional. I love it! It is narrow enough to fit in my small entryway space. It holds about 16 pairs of shoes, but the amount would depend on the size of the shoes. In addition, you could also but shoes under it. The box it came in was heavy, but I was able to get it inside from the porch." - Angie Talamantes
When Your Drain Starts Gurgling Ominously, It's Time To Unleash The Kraken (Aka A Drain Snake ) Before Things Get Really Gross
Review: "I had a slow drain in my shower since I moved into my house but it had been getting worse to the point it wouldn’t drain and I'd be standing ankle-deep in water while showering. Tried liquid plumber, vinegar and baking soda, a different clog removal gadget and was about ready to give up and call a plumber. Saw this product and the great reviews and thought I’d try. In five seconds, this gadget pulled out a hair clog that was almost two feet long! Super gross but so cool that this little product saved me several hundred and was super simple and fast." - Amazon Customer
Unleash The Fury Of A Tiny, Steam-Cleaning Woman On Your Microwave Grime With The Surprisingly Effective Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Review: "This was the microwave before and after in a used camper that we purchased! It was disgusting! Used product account to instructions and that microwave came clean on the first use! This product is amazing!" - Amazon Customer
It's not about shaming your inner slob; it's about equipping it with better tools so it can, you know, be a slightly less effective slob. There's no judgment here, just a shared understanding that dust bunnies multiply when you're not looking and that one rogue sock can indeed start an avalanche.
Stop Letting Your Impressive Cap Collection Turn Into A Shapeless Blob And Display Them Proudly With Some Hat Racks For Baseball Caps
Review: "I needed something to organize all my hats rather than trying to keep them organized on a shelf or in a basket. It was easy to install. I choose to use the adhesive rather than hardware. I let it stick for 24 hours before hanging my hats on it and have remained sturdy. Size, price, and quality are all an A+ for me." - Emily K
Our Shower Drain Used To Host A Small, Hairy Creature; Now It Just Hosts A Tubshroom And We're All Happier
Review: "Works as described. I like that it's easier to clean than mesh type products. Really catch's all the hair. Silicone makes it flexible and soft. Fits the drain securely." - Amazon Customer
If Your Drawer Full Of Leggings Looks Like A Tangled Black Hole, A Legging Organiser Can Bring Some Much-Needed Order To The Chaos
Review: "This hanging organizer is such a clever space-saver! It’s a sturdy rod with multiple clips that securely hold leggings, and I discovered it also works perfectly for organizing my decorative holiday flags. The clips are strong and spaced just right so nothing overlaps or gets wrinkled. It keeps everything visible and easy to grab when I need it. I love finding multi-use items like this—definitely a great buy!" - LeslieBuckeye
If Your Questionable Stains Have Started Developing Their Own Personalities, It's Time To Introduce Them To The Pink Stuff
Review: "Came here just to write this that this product actually works! I’ve been dealing with brownish faded spots in the watery part of toiled. Poured the packet in and left it for two hours. Used the toilet brush to scour the bottom part a little bit and that was it!! This is a life saver!!" - Amazon Customer
The Things Lurking In The Back Of Your Toilet Tank Have Probably Formed Their Own Tiny, Gross Civilization By Now, So It's Time For Some Toilet Tank Cleaner To Reset Things
Review: "I bought this with the slight hope it would work. I followed the instructions and left it overnight. It was about 8-9 hours before I checked it. WOW! The tank was absolutely clean. It looked brand new. Hopefully it will last, but I guess that has a lot to do with what’s in the water to begin with." - D W
You Can Finally Write "Clean Me" In The Dust On Your Shelves With Your Finger And Then Immediately Erase It With A Fluffy Swiffer Duster
Review: "The dust and dog hair just clung to the duster. My sister told me to buy it because it works so well. I hate dusting. I vacuum a lot and use all of the vacuum gadgets to get into the nooks and crannies. But this duster beat out my vacuum." - Cheryl J.
Give Your Phone A Designated Throne Room Perch And Avoid Any Tragic Toilet Tumbles With A Genius Toiletpaper Holder With Phone Shelf
Review: "Love it 😍!! And rose gold my favorite color 😀" - Licl
Think of these as little upgrades on your journey to 'less chaotic.' Nobody's expecting you to suddenly start color-coding your sock drawer (unless that's your jam, then go for it). But a few smart helpers can make that daunting task of 'being an adult who doesn't live in a pile' feel a whole lot more achievable. Ready for a few more lightbulb moments that might just save your Saturday?
Prevent Your Nail Polish Collection From Looking Like A Jumbled Rainbow Explosion And Get It Beautifully Sorted With A Nail Polish Organiser
Review: "It's perfect. It's double-sided and it slides under my sofa for easy hiding. I'm ordering another." - CARTWHEEL
Breathe New Life Into Your Dingy Sneakers And Make Them Look Almost New Again With A Little Bit Of This Aptly Named Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner
Review: "With 3 kids shoes around my house are in no shortage. I always have a bottle of this stuff on had to keep our shoes lasting and looking fresh! Great for most fabrics I have used it on small suede parts and comes out looking brand new." - Kendra Chow
Turn Your Lazy Shuffle Around The House Into A Productive Cleaning Session With These Utterly Ridiculous (But Secretly Brilliant) Mop Slippers
Review: "These slippers are great, and they wash nicely." - AskMsStaySee
If Your Fruits And Veggies Are Ghosting You Faster Than A Bad Tinder Date, You Might Need A Bluapple Produce Saver To Extend Their Stay
Review: "I was skeptical but looking for something that would keep fruits and veggies from going bad so quickly. This really does the trick. Fruits and veggies lasting much much longer than normal. I am very happy with this product." - Tammy F.
Those Ghostly White Streaks On Your Shower Door Aren't 'Rustic Charm,' They're Just Screaming For A Date With Bioclean Hard Water Stain Remover
Review: "I bought this to clean hard water stains on my glass shower doors. I have tried probably a dozen other products. This item did the job! Easy to apply, easy to remove, and left my glass sparkling clean. Very pleased!" - Amazon Customer
Your Car's Interior Probably Looks Like A Crime Scene Of Spilled Coffee And Snack Crumbs, But Some Car Cleaning Wipes Can Help You Plead Not Guilty
Review: "Worked well on removing dust quickly from my car's interior." - Dee
If Your Tea Is Starting To Taste A Bit... Crunchy, It's Probably Time To Show Your Kettle Some Love With A Good Kettle Descaler
Review: "Arrived quickly, works great with little effort in removing hard water calcification around my faucets." - Rellenbest
That Chaotic Mess Under Your Sink Isn't Going To Sort Itself, But An Under Sink Organizer Can At Least Make It Look Like You Tried
Review: "Used under bathroom and kitchen sinks. Easy to put together and pretty sturdy. Keeps things nice and organized and the pull out function of the bottom shelf is handy. Good home purchase for sure." - Amazon Customer