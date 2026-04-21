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See If You Still Have The Eyesight To Tell The Difference Between These 18 Subtle Shades
Grid of blue squares on purple background labeled with letters and numbers, testing eyesight to tell the difference between subtle shades.
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See If You Still Have The Eyesight To Tell The Difference Between These 18 Subtle Shades

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Distinguishing between nearly identical shades of color is a surprisingly challenging visual skill, even for those with the sharpest eyesight. Tiny differences in hue, lighting conditions, and even screen settings can make similar colors almost impossible to tell apart. If you’ve ever wondered how strong your color perception really is, this visual color test will put it to the ultimate challenge.

In this quiz, your goal is to find the one square that has a slightly different shade. It starts easily, but don’t get too confident, because only those with exceptional attention to detail and color vision will make it to the end. Think you can spot them all?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Blurry coastal road scene with muted colors testing eyesight to tell the difference between subtle shades.

    Image credits: Justine

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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