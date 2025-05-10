Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tourist’s Last Texts To Family Revealed After Being Abducted And Beaten Into A Coma
Young tourist woman sitting in a wicker chair at a vacation hotspot, smiling while holding a pink purse indoors.
Crime, News

Tourist’s Last Texts To Family Revealed After Being Abducted And Beaten Into A Coma

A young female tourist passed away in a coma after attending a music festival and being allegedly kidnapped — and now her final texts to her family have been revealed.

Ivonne Daniela Latorre was celebrating her birthday in Cairo, Egypt with her friend Estefanía Bedoy, a Colombian beauty queen, when tragedy struck.

She had traveled to the African country on April 24 to attend Zamna festival, which is described as “one of the most exciting electronic music experiences worldwide.”

Highlights
  • Ivonne Daniela Latorre was kidnapped and beaten into a coma after attending Egypt's Zamna music festival, later passing away in hospital.
  • Her final texts revealed fear of an individual she referred to as “The Serbian” and gave warnings her kidnappers wanted to harm her.
  • Authorities are investigating a local named Jessi Ecobar and two men who promised false fame to Latorre and her friend.
    A tourist was beaten into a coma after attending a music festival, and later passed away in the hospital

    Young woman seated in a wicker chair at a vacation hotspot, smiling and holding a pink purse amid tropical decor.

    Image credits: ivonnelatorre_

    Public videos showed the two girls having what looked to be the time of their lives before they were reportedly invited to an after-party during the event, which took place on April 27. The invitation had been extended by someone called Jessi Morena, according to Daily Mail, and they had met each other at the festival.

    Latorre and Bedoy then met up with two men who claimed they were producers, promising that fame was headed their way.

    Young woman sitting outdoors on a sunny day, connected to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted at vacation hotspot.

    Image credits: ivonnelatorre_

    Young tourist relaxing on a boat at a vacation hotspot before heartbreaking final texts revealed her abduction and coma.

    Image credits: ivonnelatorre_

    That was the last known information about Latorre’s whereabouts and activities before she was found severely injured and in a coma. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away on May 4.

    Bedoy had returned safely to the hotel, without her friend, and remained unharmed.

    Latorre’s final messages to her parents, who lived in Colombia, have recently been made public, and it was heartbreakingly obvious the tourist knew she had stumbled into danger.

    Latorre had been in Egypt to celebrate her birthday with a friend

    Large crowd at a vacation hotspot event with vibrant light displays, relating to tourist abducted and left in coma.

    Image credits: zamna

    One text referred to “The Serbian” and read “He’s scaring me,” while another stated, “They want to do something to me. They want to kidnap me.”

    She had also sent an urgent plea to her parents, begging them to come with police while revealing that the men she had been talking to had lured her in with false promises.

    “They don’t want to make us a band,” Latorre said.

    Person with red nails holding a phone, typing final heartbreaking texts from tourist abducted at vacation hotspot

    Image credits: BullRun/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Young woman with long black hair and flawless makeup posing, linked to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abduction case.

    Image credits: Miss Europe Continental

    Strangely enough, however, her family told local media, “Neither her family nor her friends knew she was missing until Tuesday, April 30, when Estefanía, her traveling companion, contacted us.”

    After her loved ones were informed of her disappearance, they called multiple hospitals in Cairo to locate her whereabouts.

    One of Latorre’s relatives, Alexandra Marin, said to local media, “We had a hard time finding the hospital due to language barriers and the lack of cooperation from the people involved.”

    Days passed before Latorre’s family realized she was missing

    Young woman with black hair and denim jacket sitting in a cozy restaurant, related to tourist abducted and coma case.

    Image credits: missescobar2020

    When she was found, Latorre was in a coma and sadly never regained consciousness.

    Authorities are now looking for an individual named Jessi Ecobar, someone the friends had met locally, as well as the two men who they were introduced to.

    Young woman wearing black hoodie taking a mirror selfie, reflecting on heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted at vacation hotspot.

    Image credits: missescobar2020

    Young tourist smiling outdoors at sunset, relating to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma.

    Image credits: ivonnelatorre_

    Cairo police have been questioning her friend Bedoy, who has allegedly declined telling Latorre’s family any further details on what had happened to her. 

    Instead, she informed them while they were searching hospitals, “She hasn’t woken up. They found her several days ago.

    The girls were said to have two men after the festival, claiming false information

    Woman in a sunhat posing outdoors with trees in the background symbolizing tourist abducted and left in coma stories.

    Image credits: ivonnelatorre_

    “She fell from a great height and I wasn’t there; she was with other people at the time.”

    Latorre’s family have since created a GoFundMe in hopes of returning the young woman’s body back to her home country and to cover any legal fees to uncover what truly happened.

    Young woman in black winter outfit standing in snowy forest, related to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted coma.

    Image credits: ivonnelatorre_

    Global kidnapping statistics for women alone are difficult to find due to varying reports and overlap with other forms of violence such as human trafficking, but a few websites have extracted some key findings.

    In 2020, UNODC reported that 42% of detected trafficking victims were women, with 18% of them being girls, while Wikipedia mentions that bride kidnappings — especially those that involve forced marriage — are prevalent in certain parts of Africa.

    Young tourist in winter coat and pink hat stands in snowy vacation hotspot, related to heartbreaking final texts before coma.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    UN Women — Europe and Central Asia has also noted that women who have experienced violence, such as kidnapping, do not report it to formal institutions like the police.

    Netizens discussed the dangers that could hide in every corner — especially for women

    Comment by Andy Lam Pham discussing tricks used at nightclub festivals and hotspots targeting young girls to quickly gain status.

    Comment saying lot of evil in this world related to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma at vacation hotspot

    Comment expressing sadness about the heartbreaking final texts of a tourist abducted and left in coma at a vacation hotspot.

    Comment expressing sadness about women's safety, related to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma.

    Message from Jennifer Cortez warning not to go off with strange men, related to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Iren Gabelia reflecting on the danger and sorrow endured by women.

    Comment on social media reading Poor girl. That’s absolutely shocking, relating to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma.

    Comment questioning why the friend abandoned the tourist with random men and delayed informing her parents in a vacation hotspot case.

    Comment from Wendy Thomson warning about safety risks and lack of trained staff at festivals, highlighting predator dangers.

    Comment on a social media post expressing sadness about heartbreaking final texts of a tourist abducted and left in a coma.

    Text message on phone screen showing a heartbreaking final text from a tourist before abduction at a vacation hotspot.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying The world is burning, relating to heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted.

    Comment expressing frustration over parents blaming each other in heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma.

    Comment highlighting heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma, emphasizing ongoing women safety crisis.

    Comment on heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma at vacation hotspot, expressing sorrow and sympathy.

    Comment from Alexandria Beattie expressing shock and frustration about heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma.

    Comment on heartbreaking final texts of tourist abducted and left in coma, expressing sorrow and RIP.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    young lady, you did not deserve this. may those who did this meet justice, hopefully. comfort to her family.

    young lady, you did not deserve this. may those who did this meet justice, hopefully. comfort to her family.

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    The stranger-danger must to stick with you for like forever. Woman or man.

    The stranger-danger must to stick with you for like forever. Woman or man.

    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    young lady, you did not deserve this. may those who did this meet justice, hopefully. comfort to her family.

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The stranger-danger must to stick with you for like forever. Woman or man.

