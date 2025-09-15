“Heartbreaking”: Champion Figure Skater Julia Marie Gaiser Passes Away Tragically At Just 23

ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Marie Gaiser, who won hearts and titles alike, tragically lost her life in a horrifying road accident.

The figure skater, 23, was out cycling in Austria when the tragedy unfolded.

“Poor girl 23 is no age to go,” one commented online.

Julia was cycling on a bike path on Thursday, September 11, when a turning lorry struck her at a busy junction.

The 23-year-old figure skater was riding a cycle when she was struck at a busy intersection.

“Poor girl 23 is no age to go,” one commented online.

The rising star not only won several titles but also won hearts with her talent and warmth.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the figure skater, but she was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver behind the wheel of the lorry tested negative for alcohol at the scene.

Officials are investigating the circumstances surrouding Julia’s passing.

The rising star on the ice was from Brixen in Italy’s South Tyrol region.

She used to represent the Italian national figure skating team before switching to Austria.

Julia competed for the Salzburg state team and won three consecutive state titles in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

She also appeared at Skate Emirates 2024 and wowed viewers with her performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katia(Ekaterina)Ivleva Guarise (@ekaterina.ivleva.guarise)

“It is with great dismay and deep sadness that we have to say goodbye to Julia Gaiser, who d*** on the 11th. She was suddenly taken from life on September 2025, at the age of just 23,” the EisTeam Salzburg (Ice Team Salzburg) wrote in their Instagram tribute.

“Julia was a three-time Salzburg national champion (2023, 2024 2025) and successfully started for Austria for the figure skating club Rot-Weiß Salzburg,” continued the tribute.

The team said Julia managed to achieve several podium places at the national level as well, proving her “dedication to the sport.”

“With her talent, discipline and radiance, she left an unforgettable mark on the ice,” the post continued.

While off the ice, Julia was described as a “radiant person,” whose laughter and bright eyes could fill every room.

“She was not only an outstanding athlete, but also a role model for the young ones, to whom she taught figure skating with enthusiasm and patience in children’s classes,” the tribute said.

“She was a ray of sunshine in the community whose warmth and positivity reached far beyond the band of the ice rink.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Conti (@saraconti_00)

Brixen’s Mayor, Andreas Jungmann also paid tribute to the rising sports star and shared his condolences to her family.

“We are all deeply, deeply shaken. She was not only an outstanding athlete but also a role model for many,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Gaiser family. This is a great loss, especially for the world of sport,” the mayor added.

Anneliese Schenk from the Italian Ice Sports Federation said Julia was poised for greatness, despite starting later than other successful figure skaters.

“She started skating later than usual for our sport – around the age of eight, when many girls begin at just four or five,” Anneliese said.

“Even so, Marie managed to achieve strong results thanks to her daily training,” she added. “Skating was her whole world, and she lived the sport with immense passion.”

Many online expressed grief over the figure skater’s tragic loss.

“Poor girl,” one commented online, “23 is no age to go”

“RIP Angel,” one wrote online, while another wrote, “Sad news continues, RIP.”

“Poor girl 23 is no age to go.. Truck driver will be devastated, because I bet anything you want she would of been in a blind spot of the truck, being a driver myself. So sad..” said another.

“This is so heartbreaking,” one commented online

