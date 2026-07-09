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The best observational humor rarely depends on extraordinary situations. Instead, it finds comedy in the routines, habits, and thought patterns that quietly shape everyday life. From overthinking a simple text message to inventing unnecessary problems or getting caught in an endless internal debate, the smallest experiences often turn out to be the most universally recognizable. That's the territory Surbhi Suman, creator of Solasaki Comics, has been exploring through her minimalist illustrations.

Using simple line drawings and concise dialogue, Surbhi strips each joke down to its essentials. Her comics focus on timing, familiar emotions, and the often irrational ways people think and behave. Relationships, work, procrastination, social interactions, and the constant conversations we have with ourselves all become material for short visual observations that feel both specific and surprisingly universal.

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#1

An artist made clever comics depicting a stick figure in a cardboard castle, declaring refusal to be normal, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    A clever comic illustrating a dog on a skateboard, stating The universe built me with extra silliness, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    #3

    A clever comic showing a person's thoughts about the longest day of the year, from excitement to regret.

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    #4

    Hilarious comic depicting a character offering coffee and the other asking, Am I dying?, highlighting clever comics.

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    #5

    Clever comic showing a person trying to approach a bird, but it keeps moving away, creating a hilarious moment.

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    danarudat avatar
    perylousdemon
    perylousdemon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unrealistic. Pigeons don't fly away. They waddle quickly (around here, anyway)

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    #6

    Hilarious comic strip illustrating a character searching for motivation and finding it hidden, a clever comic moment.

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    #7

    Clever comics illustrate a person finding a missing sock while cleaning, depicting mundane moments with a hilarious twist.

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    #8

    A clever comic featuring a girl with her black cat guardian, stealing bad luck.

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    #9

    Funny comic of a child trying to grow a plant by staring at it, then closing eyes, showcasing clever comics.

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    #10

    Clever comics illustrate stick figures being sent to hell, with devils expressing surprise at the number of new arrivals, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    #11

    Clever comics depict a stick figure observing clouds, imagining a unicorn doing yoga, transforming mundane moments into hilarious scenes.

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    #12

    Clever comics show a funny interaction between two stick figures about ordering ice cream, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    #13

    A clever comic shows two figures discussing ice cream flavors and anticipating disappointment, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    #14

    A clever comic showing a person and a dog on a skateboard discussing how a place feels different, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    #15

    A clever comic showing a funny exchange between two friends about aspirations and singing talent.

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    #16

    A clever comic depicting an invisible cloak working, revealing a small figure peeking, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    #17

    A clever comic where a grandmother tells a child that falling stars absolutely listen to wishes, making mundane moments hilarious.

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    #18

    A clever comic about two people discussing a good tower versus a normal tower, highlighting mundane moments.

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    #19

    A clever comic depicting a conversation between two friends about being a bit of everyone you are friends with.

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    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Friends with cats I see

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