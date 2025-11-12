Prove You Know All Of The Best Fictional Worlds In This ‘28 Famous Movie Settings’ Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love exploring new worlds and fantastical settings from the comfort of their own home? From the high fantasy of The Lord of the Rings to the sci-fi thrills of Star Wars, each fictional world has something for everyone. Let’s see if you can recognize the greatest examples of made-up movie settings!

In this quiz, you’ll be given 28 questions about fictional movie settings, and your job will be to match them to the movies they appear in, or vice versa. Can you ace it?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Miniature fantasy village made of natural materials showcasing fictional worlds in a famous movie settings quiz concept.

Share icon

Photo credits: Zsuzsa ZSUZSA