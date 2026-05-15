Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Is Confused After Fiancée Wants Late Husband’s Parents To Walk Her Down The Aisle: “I Feel Weird About It”
Bride walking down the aisle with late husbandu2019s parents in a church, highlighting confusion about family roles at wedding ceremony
Couples, Relationships

Guy Is Confused After Fiancée Wants Late Husband’s Parents To Walk Her Down The Aisle: “I Feel Weird About It”

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Many things can cause anxiety ahead of a wedding, including the ghosts of your partner’s past. A man has admitted that his insecurities are getting the better of him because of what he thinks is a rather “weird” request from his future wife.

The guy’s fiancée wants to honor her late husband’s parents by having them walk her down the aisle. But he thinks it’s strange to have another man’s family present on his big day, even if that man is no longer alive. He’s turned to strangers to help him decide whether his wobble is justified or not.

RELATED:

    It’s tradition for the bride’s father or both parents to walk her down the aisle, but what happens if they’re no longer alive?

    Image credits:

    One woman has suggested her late husband’s parents do the honors, but her fiancé thinks it’s weird

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    He then admitted that he sometimes felt like a “bad replacement” for George

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many felt that the fiancée’s request wasn’t weird at all

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My eyes got misty”: he later revealed that he’d had a change of heart after reading people’s comments

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Many brides have someone else walk them down the aisle, even if their dad is alive – here’s what they’re doing instead

    Weddings are full of traditions and rituals, including the dramatic and show-stopping moment a bride makes her entrance and walks down the aisle. In the past, it was expected that she would be accompanied by her father before being handed over to the groom at the altar. But why is he the one chosen to do the honors?

    “The tradition of a father escorting his daughter to the altar dates back to a time when marriages were arrangements between families, and a bride was understood — legally and socially — to be passing from her father’s household into her husband’s,” explains the Celebrant Directory site. “The phrase ‘giving away the bride’ is a direct relic of this.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marriage, at its core, say the wedding experts, was a financial transaction between men, and women had no legal standing of their own. But as we know, times have changed, as have family and wedding traditions. It’s no longer seen as a “must” for the dad to walk his daughter down the aisle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some brides prefer to have both parents do the wedding march with them. But more and more women are opting to make their grand entrance with only their mom at their side. Maybe because their dad has sadly passed away, or perhaps for other reasons.

    “If your mother raised you — largely, wholly, or simply in the ways that mattered most — then having your father take the starring role in your processional can feel like a quiet erasure of the person who actually did the work,” notes the site. “Walking with your mum instead, or being escorted by her alone, is an increasingly popular choice and a genuinely powerful one. No explanation required, no tradition to apologize for breaking.”

    There are even some brides who choose a sibling to do the honors, others opt for an aunt, uncle, grandparent, or stepparent. While a few brave, independent brides do it alone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then there are the more progressive couples who do the walk together. This is not uncommon in Sweden, where the bride and groom traditionally arrive together and walk side by side to the ceremony space as equal partners. The symbolism is simple and unambiguous, says the Celebrant Directory team: “two people choosing each other, arriving on the same terms, with no handover and no hierarchy.”

    It’s also not uncommon for a bride to walk down the aisle with her child or children, whether they’re from a previous relationship or from their soon-to-be husband.

    But perhaps one of the most quirky ways some modern brides are making their grand entrance is with their dog at their side. According to the Celebrant Directory team, who have seen their fair share of weddings, it does happen, and it’s a joy to watch.

    “A well-loved dog in a bow tie or a floral collar, trotting loyally beside you, never fails to lift the mood and remind everyone why they like you,” they say. “If your dog is genuinely part of your life and your household, there is no good reason to leave them out of your ceremony.”

    However, the wedding experts advise that you assign someone reliable to fetch Fido from the aisle once they’ve done their duty. “And make your peace with the possibility that they will try to sit down halfway,” they add.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People praised the man for his maturity and honest communication

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship
    wedding

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT