Guy Is Confused After Fiancée Wants Late Husband’s Parents To Walk Her Down The Aisle: “I Feel Weird About It”

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Many things can cause anxiety ahead of a wedding, including the ghosts of your partner’s past. A man has admitted that his insecurities are getting the better of him because of what he thinks is a rather “weird” request from his future wife.

The guy’s fiancée wants to honor her late husband’s parents by having them walk her down the aisle. But he thinks it’s strange to have another man’s family present on his big day, even if that man is no longer alive. He’s turned to strangers to help him decide whether his wobble is justified or not.

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It’s tradition for the bride’s father or both parents to walk her down the aisle, but what happens if they’re no longer alive?

Image credits: Norbert Braun (not the actual photo)

One woman has suggested her late husband’s parents do the honors, but her fiancé thinks it’s weird

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Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: throwawayrobot8958

He then admitted that he sometimes felt like a “bad replacement” for George

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Many felt that the fiancée’s request wasn’t weird at all

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“My eyes got misty”: he later revealed that he’d had a change of heart after reading people’s comments

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: throwawayrobot8958

Many brides have someone else walk them down the aisle, even if their dad is alive – here’s what they’re doing instead

Weddings are full of traditions and rituals, including the dramatic and show-stopping moment a bride makes her entrance and walks down the aisle. In the past, it was expected that she would be accompanied by her father before being handed over to the groom at the altar. But why is he the one chosen to do the honors?

“The tradition of a father escorting his daughter to the altar dates back to a time when marriages were arrangements between families, and a bride was understood — legally and socially — to be passing from her father’s household into her husband’s,” explains the Celebrant Directory site. “The phrase ‘giving away the bride’ is a direct relic of this.”

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Marriage, at its core, say the wedding experts, was a financial transaction between men, and women had no legal standing of their own. But as we know, times have changed, as have family and wedding traditions. It’s no longer seen as a “must” for the dad to walk his daughter down the aisle.

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Some brides prefer to have both parents do the wedding march with them. But more and more women are opting to make their grand entrance with only their mom at their side. Maybe because their dad has sadly passed away, or perhaps for other reasons.

“If your mother raised you — largely, wholly, or simply in the ways that mattered most — then having your father take the starring role in your processional can feel like a quiet erasure of the person who actually did the work,” notes the site. “Walking with your mum instead, or being escorted by her alone, is an increasingly popular choice and a genuinely powerful one. No explanation required, no tradition to apologize for breaking.”

There are even some brides who choose a sibling to do the honors, others opt for an aunt, uncle, grandparent, or stepparent. While a few brave, independent brides do it alone.

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Then there are the more progressive couples who do the walk together. This is not uncommon in Sweden, where the bride and groom traditionally arrive together and walk side by side to the ceremony space as equal partners. The symbolism is simple and unambiguous, says the Celebrant Directory team: “two people choosing each other, arriving on the same terms, with no handover and no hierarchy.”

It’s also not uncommon for a bride to walk down the aisle with her child or children, whether they’re from a previous relationship or from their soon-to-be husband.

But perhaps one of the most quirky ways some modern brides are making their grand entrance is with their dog at their side. According to the Celebrant Directory team, who have seen their fair share of weddings, it does happen, and it’s a joy to watch.

“A well-loved dog in a bow tie or a floral collar, trotting loyally beside you, never fails to lift the mood and remind everyone why they like you,” they say. “If your dog is genuinely part of your life and your household, there is no good reason to leave them out of your ceremony.”

However, the wedding experts advise that you assign someone reliable to fetch Fido from the aisle once they’ve done their duty. “And make your peace with the possibility that they will try to sit down halfway,” they add.

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People praised the man for his maturity and honest communication

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