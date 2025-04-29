Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Buys Sandwich Fiancée’s Allergic To, She Calls Off Wedding, Leaves Him Stunned And Livid
Guy Buys Sandwich Fiancée’s Allergic To, She Calls Off Wedding, Leaves Him Stunned And Livid

Relationships are all about loving each other and constantly learning new things about your partner. It’s also important to remember the little things you’ve learned about them so that they feel heard, or else they’ll begin to feel like you don’t know them that well at all.

This is what happened to one couple when the man forgot about his fiancée’s allergies. Despite dating for three years, he didn’t know what takeout food she liked and got her a sandwich she was allergic to. That hurt her so much that she left him.

More info: Reddit

    People feel loved and valued when their partner makes an effort for them and remembers the little things that they like

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he had been with his fiancée for three years and that she had never previously reacted to any situation so strongly before

    Image credits: topntp26 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, he got a takeaway for himself and his fiancée, as she was a nurse and was too tired to cook, and was just recovering from coronavirus

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, he got her a tuna fish sandwich, which she was allergic to, and when he gave it to her, she was so shocked that she left their house to stay with a friend

    Image credits: Creative-Avocado1900

    The man was flabbergasted because he couldn’t understand why his partner would be reconsidering their relationship over a mistake with a sandwich

    The man’s main mistake was that he completely forgot about his fiancée’s allergies despite dating her for three years. As an accident and emergency nurse, she probably had a tough schedule, and on top of that, had to recover from coronavirus, so she only expected to have her partner get her a nice meal. Unfortunately, he messed up big time.

    According to allergy experts, neither the person with the allergy nor their partner should ignore the issue or take it too lightly. Ignoring such a condition can have serious consequences, which is why both people should be aware of it and make the right accommodations. It’s just a matter of paying attention.

    The OP didn’t seem to understand why his mistake was being blown out of proportion. He felt that by offering to cook for his partner, she would forgive him, but that didn’t turn out the way he expected. It seems like he wasn’t taking her allergies seriously and instead was downplaying what could have happened. 

    If one person in a relationship has an allergy, it is important for both them and their partner to be informed about the ways to manage the condition and also what food items are off-limits. It’s clear that the man didn’t make an effort to learn this for his fiancée and was only thinking about the coupon offer he got from the takeaway place.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This situation caused the woman so much pain that she left for her friend’s house and stayed there. She told the poster that she was reconsidering their relationship because he forgot about her allergies and couldn’t recite her regular order from different takeaway places. It seems like she remembered way more things about him than he did about her.

    When one partner feels neglected and unheard in a relationship, it is important for them to first understand whether they want to repair the bond or not. If they want things to work out between them and their partner, both people must discuss the issue. Rather than putting the blame on the other person, they should express how they feel and what actions they need to see to feel loved.

    It’s possible that the woman didn’t want to work things out with the man anymore because he wasn’t even taking responsibility for his actions. Instead, he was trying to rally support from his family and friends to make it seem like he was in the right and she was overreacting.

    It’s difficult to truly understand the best way to deal with such a situation. Maybe if the OP apologized and made an effort to remember things about his fiancée, she would end up coming back. Or else she could deal with it by never letting him be the one to get takeaways for them again.

    Who do you think is right in this story? Share your honest opinion in the comments below.

    People confronted the man over his actions and made him realize that his partner wasn’t angry about the sandwich; it had more to do with his lack of attention

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He valued a 2 for 1 coupon over his fiancees’s health. What a loser. He could have gotten two tuna sandwiches for himself plus a sandwich—-or 2—that his fiancée could eat. Cheapskate on top of everything else. She is SO much better without him. She’s way out of his league anyway. D*****s had the prize and instead of keeping it safe he pissed on it. FAFO.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP needs to believe her when she said the sandwich is a symptom not the the problem. From the snapshot provided, OP doesn't listen or pay attention to details (large or small, and allergies are not small) and fiancée is hurt or concerned or whatever. Stop focusing on the sandwich and focus on what she's upset about. The sandwich was a catalyst, but it doesn't sound out of the blue. She should dump him.

    Load More Comments
