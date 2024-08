ADVERTISEMENT

While we use laundry detergents regularly, we don’t always realize the effects they can have on our health. This seemingly harmless household product can cause allergic reactions that trigger skin irritations and discomfort. In extreme cases, it can even lead to anaphylactic shock. To ensure one’s safety, it’s important to communicate this to people around them and ensure the allergy is respected.

Redditor Blumendieb found it difficult to get through this to her fiancé. He kept complaining that the detergent they use, which is safe for her, doesn’t make their clothes smell good. So he decided to wash their laundry with it anyway, which not only endangered her but also their unborn son.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: shotprime / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Blumendieb

Laundry detergent allergies affect less than 1% of the population

Allergic reactions to detergents are relatively rare, affecting less than 1% of the population. When a person who has it wears clothes that are washed with a product containing one or more ingredients they are sensitive to, their body has a negative reaction called contact dermatitis.

Symptoms of this condition include itchiness and red rashes with bumps and blisters. A person can also suffer from dry skin, cracking, burning, and flaking. In addition to various skin issues, laundry detergent can also irritate the cells in the lungs, leading to asthma and other severe reactions.

The ingredients in detergents that are most likely to irritate are fragrances, preservatives, and surfactants. Some people are also allergic to dyes used to give color to the cleaner. Preservatives are added to products to prolong their shelf life and kill bacteria or fungi. Surfactants help to break up stains and prevent the dirt from sticking back on the clothes.

Allergy symptoms from detergents can appear within a few hours or as late as 10 days after exposure to the allergen. When such reactions are noticed, it’s best to change the product to a hypoallergenic one that is specifically made for sensitive skin. To reduce buildup in the clothes and decrease exposure, it’s recommended to choose liquid over powder products, pour less of it, and make sure to rinse it thoroughly.

It’s important to openly communicate about allergies to partners

Ensuring your safety can be challenging on your own, but there’s an added layer of complexity when another person is romantically involved. If the relationship is new, it’s important to communicate about it with the person from the get-go. The number one way to stay protected is to be clear about what is needed from the partner.

They must learn what their significant other is allergic to and how they can help maintain safety. They might have to avoid certain allergens, cross-contamination, or eating certain foods before kissing or choosing allergy-safe restaurants.

Partners with allergies also need to help them identify the possible signs that indicate they’re having an allergic reaction so they can act accordingly in an emergency. This means learning to locate an EpiPen, how to use it, and preparing to call 911 and other emergency contacts.

The most important thing is not to let an allergic reaction distract the couple’s focus from what brought them together in the first place—their bond and shared interests. Allergies are just a part of an equation, and with precautions in place, they can be perfectly manageable. The right person will work through it without any objection and help keep their loved ones safe while building an even stronger relationship.

