Man Bails On 10YR Relationship Just As He And Fiancée Start Trying For A Baby, Reveals Why Years Later

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One minute everything is seemingly perfect. The next, it falls to pieces. They’d been together almost 10 years, were engaged to be married and had just started trying for a baby. Suddenly, out of the blue, her fiance upped and left – with no logical explanation.

This woman says the breakup nearly destroyed her. It was so bad that she ended up in hospital. Fast forward two years and she’s found peace with someone else, and has recently given birth to her first child. But just as she began basking in her newfound happiness, the ghosts of her past came back to haunt her. Her ex begged to meet up and what he revealed has shaken her to her core.

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They’d just started trying for a baby when her partner of ten years suddenly left

Image credits: tonodiaz / Envato (not the actual photo)

Two years later, he finally revealed why, and his confession has left her feeling robbed

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Image credits: ashiqkhan / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Fair_Satisfaction709

“I couldn’t trust myself”: She later revealed some more info while engaging with netizens

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1 in 6 people experience infertility, and around half of them are men

Infertility affects around 186 million people worldwide, with the World Health Organization estimating that approximately one in every six people of reproductive age experience infertility in their lifetime.

While many are quick to point fingers at the woman when a couple struggle to conceive, the reality is that the male partner is the cause in about half of the cases. “Some studies show that male infertility affects about 10% to 15% of males in the United States who are trying to conceive,” reveals the Cleveland Clinic site.

Infertility can be a sensitive subject, and some dealing with it prefer to keep it shrouded in secrecy. The struggle to have a baby, and the feeling of being the one to blame can be a heavy burden to bear.

“Male infertility can have profound emotional, psychological, and social effects,” note the experts over at the Fertility Centers of New England. “Men may experience feelings of inadequacy, shame, and depression, which can strain relationships and affect overall well-being. The pressure to conceive can lead to anxiety and a sense of isolation, making it crucial to address the emotional aspects alongside the physical ones.”

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Battling to have a baby can make or break relationships. “Going through an extremely disappointing and frustrating experience as a couple often pushes both people to their limits, and they end up falling apart,” says clinical psychologist Diana Kirschner.

And when it comes to male infertility, it’s not just the man who might suffer emotional turmoil. Blame and resentment can rear its ugly head and put even more pressure on the relationship.

“If you’re a woman undergoing invasive fertility treatments as a result of male factor infertility, you might feel resentment after every injection, blood draw, or negative pregnancy test,” explains Healthline.com.

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“What he did was theft”: People had a lot to say, and some felt the ex should have just stayed away

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