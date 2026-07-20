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In 1966, James Brown released “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” Three decades later, Madonna sang the hit single “What It Feels Like for a Girl.” Eight years after that, Beyoncé debuted “If I Were a Boy.”

All of these songs have one thing in common: they’re social commentaries on the female experience. And it’s not just because it was a trendy topic at the time; it wasn’t. It’s only because we live in a patriarchal society. Today’s narrator learned that, in the worst possible way, after her work ethic was questioned and she was denied a job simply because she’s a woman.

Read more: Reddit

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The Western world is already filled with gender inequality, but in some places around the world, it gets even more extreme

Image credits: prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A tour guide in Norway realized this when she was preparing a trip with a small group of four, comprised of a couple and a father and son duo

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Image credits: krakenimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Despite introducing herself as their guide, the father and son kept exchanging confused looks, continuously asking who the guide was

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Image credits: bodysport / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After explaining that she was their guide, the two men never seemed to accept that answer until the moment they were supposed to ride the snowmobiles

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Image credits: framesstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

By then, they demanded to know who the guide was, and who would use a weapon if needed, as they believed women couldn’t be guides nor wield guns

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Once again, the woman reiterated that it was she who would guide and protect them if needed, and that if they had a problem, they were welcome to leave

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Image credits: reddit user

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The father ended up leaving to demand a refund, while the son reluctantly stayed behind, only to apologize for their behavior afterward

The Original Poster (OP) in today’s post is a freelance hiking and snowmobiling guide in the Norwegian Arctic who is also a woman. While working on the island of Svalbard, she was assigned to lead a relatively small tour group on her own, as is customary. This time, the group consisted of four people: an Italian couple and a Saudi Arabian father-and-son duo.

Right from the start, the woman introduced herself as their guide. But it wasn’t until they got into the car to head to the starting point that the red flags began to appear. The “Entitled Dad,” as the OP refers to him, kept questioning what her role on the tour was, acting confused every time she explained that she was the guide. At first, she assumed it was simply a language barrier, but she soon realized the real issue.

Once they reached the snowmobiles, the OP gave the group a brief explanation of how to operate them. Once again, the father-and-son duo asked where the guide was. Somehow, they couldn’t believe a woman could be leading the tour, and they quickly made it clear they were reluctant to have a female guide. To top it all off, they even questioned who would be using the gun she was carrying.

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Because of the risk of polar bear attacks, the OP, as a trained professional, was licensed to carry a firearm. But apparently, the father and son didn’t believe women could use guns, despite her training. The father promptly refused to be guided by the OP and demanded a refund. The son, however, decided to stay. By the end of the snowmobile ride and the tour, he even apologized for his father’s behavior.

Image credits: Flowo / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Obviously, there’s quite a lot to unpack here. The man’s claim that women cannot be guides is completely wrong, especially in a country like Norway, but there’s a catch. According to researchers, female guides in high-risk and extreme environments, like the polar regions, are incredibly rare. Women account for less than 10% of certified guides, and that number is even lower in places like the British mountains.

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While female guides may be rare, there’s nothing unusual or illegal about it. However, in Saudi Arabia, where the man and his son are from, women in such leadership roles are practically non-existent. Historically, the country operated under strict male guardianship laws that gave men full control over women’s travel and work. This gender segregation leads to beliefs such as the one that men have.

The OP also handled the situation exactly as security experts would recommend. They often advise using what’s known as the “refusal approach.” If a client refuses to accept your authority, it’s best to offer them a choice rather than get into an argument. In this case, the choice was simple: either participate under her leadership or opt out, return to town, and pay for a new tour.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the general consensus among netizens was that the father-and-son duo were completely in the wrong. At the same time, many pointed out that their behavior was likely a reflection of the society they grew up in. If you witnessed something like this yourself, would you speak up, or would you try to understand where they were coming from? Let us know!

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Netizens weren’t surprised by the men’s behavior considering their country of origin, but were still baffled at this blatant display of prejudice

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