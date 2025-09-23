ADVERTISEMENT

In Gyumri, Armenia, the studio Faux Animal Replicas by artists Max and Nik Green creates life-sized replicas of animals that look astonishingly real, yet contain nothing from actual animals. Every piece is built from synthetic materials such as artificial fur and hand-painted finishes, ensuring that no wildlife is harmed in the process. Their portfolio includes tigers, lions, wolves, leopards, bears, and even mythical creatures like unicorns, all crafted with incredible anatomical accuracy.

These works have been featured in museums, films, television, exhibitions, hotels, restaurants, and private collections, serving both as art and ethical alternatives to taxidermy. Each replica is signed and unique, and clients can request custom commissions, making the studio’s creations not only visually striking but also a compassionate statement that art and realism can be achieved without exploiting animals.

More info: Instagram | faux-animal-replicas.com | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

#1

Realistic animal sculpture of a roaring bear crafted from synthetic materials without harming wildlife.

    #2

    Realistic animal sculpture of a young lion crafted with synthetic materials without harming wildlife on black background.

    #3

    Man sitting beside a stunningly realistic animal sculpture of a cheetah made with synthetic materials without harming wildlife.

    #4

    Stunningly realistic wolf animal sculpture crafted with synthetic materials, showcasing faux replicas without harming wildlife.

    #5

    Realistic animal sculpture of a leopard crafted with synthetic materials by artists without harming wildlife.

    #6

    Realistic animal sculpture of a cheetah crafted with synthetic materials by artists M&N Green without harming wildlife.

    #7

    Realistic animal sculpture of a lion crafted with synthetic materials by two artists without harming wildlife.

    #8

    Stunningly realistic lion sculpture crafted with synthetic materials by artists without harming wildlife displayed indoors.

    #9

    Stunningly realistic animal sculpture of a tiger head crafted with synthetic materials, displayed on a stone wall background.

    #10

    Realistic animal sculpture of a polar bear crafted with synthetic materials without harming wildlife by two artists.

    #11

    Realistic animal sculpture of a unicorn crafted with synthetic materials by artists without harming wildlife.

    #12

    Realistic animal sculpture of a snow leopard crafted with synthetic materials without harming wildlife.

    #13

    Realistic animal sculpture of a tiger head crafted with synthetic materials, showcasing stunning animal replicas without harming wildlife.

    #14

    Realistic animal sculpture of a lion crafted with synthetic materials without harming wildlife, displayed on a stone wall.

    #15

    Realistic animal sculpture of a white wolf crafted with synthetic materials without harming wildlife on black background.

