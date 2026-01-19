A Dad Heard His Late Son’s Heartbeat Inside A Teddy Bear, Then Met The Man Who Carries It Today

ADVERTISEMENT

When John Reid pressed the paw of a teddy bear, he heard a sound he never expected to hear again. It was his son Dakota’s heartbeat.

Dakota was 16 when a car crash changed his family’s world seven years ago. In the days that followed, John made a decision that still feels impossible to put into words, to pull Dakota off life support and donate his organs so others could have a chance to live. One of those people was Robert “Bob” O’Connor, the man who received Dakota’s heart.

Nearly a year later, Bob sent John a Build-A-Bear with a recording inside. That moment reopened grief and offered something else, too: proof that Dakota’s impact did not end where his family’s loss began.

More info: Facebook

RELATED:

Dakota grew up surrounded by siblings, noise, and a loving father and stepmother

Family celebrating a birthday with balloons and cake, a dad cherishing memories of his late son’s heartbeat teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

We spoke with John about Dakota’s earlier years, and how that impacted the decision he made in the hospital: “I was the one who had to make the decisions. I was a single dad when I met my wife that I’m with now. He never saw her as a stepmom. It was always MOM, or he would call us brah, as in what’s up, brah! lol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From the beginning, John was the one making sure his son felt safe and seen

A dad and his son smiling outdoors on a porch, capturing a heartfelt moment related to a late son’s heartbeat teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

As Dakota got older, his personality only got bigger

Young man standing next to a Christmas tree and a large snowman decoration, symbolizing a story about a late son’s heartbeat.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“Dakota had type B hemophilia, and when I got to the hospital, it was too late. He was brain-dead. All the machines were going crazy, and three nurses were trying to keep him alive. We couldn’t even recognize him because his face was so swollen, and he was constantly bleeding from his nose and mouth. The nurses couldn’t keep up, so I took over, suctioning the blood out of his nose and mouth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He had a reputation for looking out for people and “rescuing a friend,” as John put it

Four smiling young people standing together indoors, symbolizing connection and the legacy of a late son's heartbeat.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

ADVERTISEMENT

He was living the typical American high school dream

Teenage boy wearing a gray Nike hoodie with earbuds, representing a dad who heard his late son’s heartbeat inside a teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“I asked the doctor to give him his medication to stop bleeding. They said no, it would not do anything, and insurance would not pay for it. I prayed hard about it. Then I saw a pamphlet lying under the chair I was sleeping in and heard God tell me that I need to do it. So I talked to them and signed to donate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But, in January 2019, a car crash changed everything

A young man sitting in a car seat at night, reflecting on the story of a dad hearing his late son’s heartbeat.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“All the machines were going crazy,” John remembers

A woman kisses a young patient in a hospital bed with breathing tubes and a neck brace after a serious injury.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we came back to the room, the lady looked at the nurse and gave her the go-ahead. They gave him his medication. Twenty minutes later, his bleeding stopped, and all the machines got quiet. The swelling of his face went away, and I was able to recognize my boy. Never knew that it would happen. That is what happens when you listen to God. As I got to the entrance of the operating room, we had to say our final goodbyes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors told the family there was no chance of recovery, and his father had to make a decision

A dad holds his late son's hand in a hospital, capturing a moment before hearing the heartbeat inside a teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“I prayed hard about it,” John said about deciding to turn off his son’s life support and sign him up as an organ donor

A dad holding a wooden memorial plaque of his late son, connecting with the heartbeat inside a teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“As they rolled him away, I fell to my knees holding his blanket while our older kids and wife grabbed me. At that moment, I heard God speak. He said, ‘Get up, son, that is only the flesh for he is with me.’ I rose to my feet. God was with me every step of the way, and He still is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That choice meant Dakota could help others live

Young man sitting outside with a thoughtful expression, symbolizing connection to a late son’s heartbeat in a teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

ADVERTISEMENT

One of those people was Bob O’Connor, who received Dakota’s heart

A man and woman in hospital room holding a red heart pillow, symbolizing heart donation and recycled parts.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

Bob’s wife Bonnie.

“Next day, I heard my niece tell me that a good friend of hers had a young son on dialysis. I asked the woman if I could donate a kidney to her. She said, ‘Sure,’ but the chances of being a match are 1 in a million. Turns out they were a match! Another God moment! Dakota was full of life and would do anything for anyone. Well, if it were me, there was always him making deals to get what he wanted! lol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Months later, John got a package from Bob: a Build-A-Bear labeled “Best Dad Ever,” with Dakota’s heartbeat recorded inside

A dad unboxing and holding a teddy bear that carries his late son’s heartbeat, showing emotional connection and reflection.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“There are no words that can describe the feelings,” John says

A dad emotional holding a teddy bear containing his late son's heartbeat in a cozy living room setting.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

ADVERTISEMENT

John had a lot to say about receiving the bear from Bob: “It was incredible! There are no words that can describe the feelings. Just to hear it made it feel real that he lives on and gave Bob a 2nd chance. The bear sits on my dresser, and I see him every night. Still melts my heart when I press the paws to hear the heartbeat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

John and Bob finally met in person the following months

A dad listens to his late son’s heartbeat inside a teddy bear while meeting the man who carries it today in an airport.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

They bonded over celebrating Dakota’s memory and legacy

Two men standing near a wooden cross memorial in a forest, remembering a late son and his heartbeat teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

John and Bob pictured at the memorial cross where the accident occurred.

It was when prompted about the meeting between the two men that John really opened up about what this meant for remembering his son: “Bob was the most amazing experience ever! To hold the man with my son’s heart beating in his chest was truly amazing and a blessing. As I said before, seeing that Dakota always wanted to be there for people and help his friends in need, as they call it, rescuing a friend, this is exactly what he did for Bob and many others. So yes, he did live up to his legacy of being there for others more than himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than just that, the two families came together to celebrate Bob’s second chance and Dakota’s legacy

Group of family members sitting and standing in a living room, sharing a moment connected to a late son's heartbeat teddy bear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“So yes, he did live up to his legacy of being there for others more than himself”

Framed photo of a smiling young man next to a birthday cookie cake with lit candles and the name Dakota.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

John had a closing message for other families that may face the same tragedy and choice: “In the beginning, the first feeling is to be selfish and keep it all. Through the power of prayer and faith, God will give you comfort to make these decisions. Your loved ones can live on and be heroes in giving the gift of life to others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two men even went on a ride together

A dad and riders on motorcycles gathered outdoors, symbolizing a heartfelt story of a late son's heartbeat in a teddy bear.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

John and Bob going for a ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

John hopes other families hear this message: it will hurt, but choosing to let your loved ones go and give someone a new lease on life heals

Two men standing together indoors, smiling and wearing casual clothes, connected by a shared teddy bear heartbeat story.

Image credits: John Allen Lee Reid

“Knowing that others like Bob get a 2nd chance from Dakota’s gift of life helped me and our family heal and helped us to grow stronger in our faith in God. Please know that in the beginning, I was mad at God and said horrible things to Him. He never turned away and stayed there by my side. I never wish any family to have to go through this, but I will tell you, giving the gift of life and letting your loved ones be the hero, is one hell of a way to send them on their way. It will still hurt, but not like the hurt of doing nothing. It’s a good hurt that will heal, knowing they live on in others whom they saved. God bless each and every one of you.”