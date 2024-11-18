Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Finally Explodes At Dad’s Mistress Turned Wife For Forcing Him To Join Her “Happy” Family
Family, Relationships

Teen Finally Explodes At Dad’s Mistress Turned Wife For Forcing Him To Join Her “Happy” Family

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Infidelity is one of the top reasons why marriages fail. While it devastatingly affects the partners involved, children are often in the background silently living out such breaking up of a family even more deeply. It definitely doesn’t make matters easier when affair partners are trying to do damage control and win them over by employing questionable methods.

This teen was the first one to know that their dad was unfaithful, as his “mistress” told them, asking to support them and even pitch in a good word for their siblings. Involving a twelve-year-old in such a messy adult affair broke out a huge fight in the family and left the teen wanting nothing to do with his father and his affair partner turned wife. 

Infidelity can affect the partners as much as their children

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This affair partner wasn’t probably aware of it when she involved her partner’s child into these adults issues

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Slow-Drop7303

Parental infidelity can bring feelings abandonment and betrayal in children

Image credits: mohamad azaam / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Two common feelings that children go through when they learn about their parent’s infidelity are abandonment and betrayal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“When a parent strays the feeling is oftentimes translated by the child as abandonment,” says Kimberly Friedmutter, hypnotherapist, life-management expert and author of the best-selling book Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You’ve Always Wanted. “The feeling of abandonment leads to mistrust and the child pulls away from the value of that parent, placing a higher value on the parent that stayed.”

They might get stuck between choosing a “good guy” and a “bad guy,” and for children that love both of their parents, it can get confusing who to trust and show their feelings to. This can also make them question what is real and what’s not. 

“When a parent is unfaithful, it can cause a child to question the stability they felt at home,” says Dr. Cassandra LeClair, Ph.D., a relationship expert and author of Being Whole: Healing from Trauma and Reclaiming My Voice. Such a tricky situation in a household that the kid thought was safe and loving can also make them feel less motivated and depressed. 

75% of children feel lingering betrayal towards the parent who was unfaithful

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

If parental infidelity is not handled appropriately, it can have long-term affects on children and their future relationships too. Clinical psychologist Ana Nogales has found that 75% of children feel lingering betrayal towards the parent who was unfaithful. 80% admit that the infidelity has influenced their view towards romantic relationships, and 75% reported having trouble trusting others in general. 

That’s why parents who decide to stay or separate after infidelity have to remember to put their children first. They have to invest more time and work to monitor and ensure that their child is processing this adult issue well. 

Healing and moving forward are only possible if the lines of communication are open. Nogales says that the unfaithful parent admits their wrongdoings and offers a genuine apology for betrayal and breaking up the family. This may gain back some of the child’s respect for the parent and encourage opening up and talking about the whole situation. 

They might need some time to process everything but when the time comes, it’s important that their feelings are heard and validated. Otherwise, they might be tempted to bury their emotions that will come spilling out in future relationships. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Children may be more willing to forgive the unfaithful parent when they know that it doesn’t mean ignoring or condoning what their parent did. Forgiveness should mean coming to terms with it and allowing one to accept their negative emotions surrounding it. Professional help can make this process easier. The most important thing is not to overlook the child and their feelings, as many parents might brush off the effect infidelity has on them.

Most readers believed that none of it was the teen’s fault

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

However, there still were those who disagreed

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

28

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

4

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
vclavevanmraek avatar
Invisible Potato
Invisible Potato
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA are cheaters who need validation of their own action, so they defend a cheating dad with his misstress and bully another child.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
poisonivy0748 avatar
Boo
Boo
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would bet my last £5 that we found other cheaters with the YTA's.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
vclavevanmraek avatar
Invisible Potato
Invisible Potato
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA are cheaters who need validation of their own action, so they defend a cheating dad with his misstress and bully another child.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
poisonivy0748 avatar
Boo
Boo
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would bet my last £5 that we found other cheaters with the YTA's.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda