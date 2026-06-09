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We should never be scared of making mistakes. If you’re learning a foreign language or acquiring a new skill, it’s going to be impossible to improve without experiencing some failures along the way. The good news is that almost every error we make is reversible.

But if you really want to speedrun ruining your life, there are a few things you can do to make things much worse for yourself. Netizens on Reddit have recently been sharing the most efficient ways a person can ruin their life, from marrying a terrible person to committing a heinous crime. We sincerely hope that you’ll see these replies as serious warnings, rather than challenges, pandas. But it’s your life, and if you want to burn it to the ground, well, now you know how!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man gambling on slot machines symbolizing a*******n life mistakes Gambling.

No_Tomato_3563 , Mathias Arseneau/Pexels Report

5points
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    #2

    Child witnessing parents arguing representing family-related life mistakes Have a kid with the wrong person.

    cinefilestu , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #3

    Silhouetted adult and children standing against sunset by balcony Having kids.

    Throwawayilovehorses , M e r v e/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #4

    Ambulance rushing on city street representing life emergencies So many of these ways are so slow.

    Just go outside and fail to do a backflip properly on the concrete. Life instantly ruined.

    betacuck3000 , Denis Zagorodniuc/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #5

    White car speeding on highway illustrating traffic-related life mistakes Speeding.

    Guy I knew was late 20s. Successful professionally, personally and in all factors of his life.

    Decided one night he was gonna drive 200km/h on a residential street with his friends and totalled the car in a crash.

    Barely survived with lasting injuries. Lost his job and k****d his friend in the passenger seat. Now is looking at possible prison sentence.

    Many such stories exist.

    ExcelIsKing , txomcs/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #6

    Person opening a beer bottle inside a car warning against risky life mistakes Driving drunk.

    Old-Function-3775 , energepic.com/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #7

    Couple arguing in kitchen showing life mistakes causing relationship strain Honesty just saying something without thinking first. You can irreversibly damage relationships between friends, family, work colleagues, and romantic partners in an instant when you blurt out something without fully considering the ramifications of what you’re about to say.

    AlaskaWilliams , Timur Weber/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #8

    Couple embracing on stage with spotlight reflecting life moments Show up on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, with a co-worker you're sleeping with (just ask the former Astronomer CEO and their former head of HR).

    SnooCauliflowers9981 , @calebu2 Report

    4points
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    #9

    Person nervously removing ring symbolizing relationship mistakes Date (and marry) someone horrible.

    Aerialjim , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #10

    Social media argument about NASA internship and life mistakes Tweet about getting a NASA internship with lots of swearing.

    pops992 Report

    4points
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    #11

    Woman massaging neck in pain showing life mistakes impact Ignoring a weird symptom for months because you're scared of what the doctor might say. The not knowing feels safer until it isn't.

    FlowerOk4843 , Kindel Media/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #12

    Police officer talking to driver during traffic stop for life mistakes Dui. Ask me how I know.
    A lot of fines, career change, the social stigma, gf left me etc.

    Some things changed for the better though! Lost a lot of weight since getting sober, have a much more clear mind and overall just was able to realize how much of a jerk I was when drinking. Got closer with god and my own peace. I’m in a better place but boy were there some DARK moments along the journey ngl.

    lurked4yearzzz , Erik Mclean/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #13

    Man sitting in prison cell holding head in hands looking distressed Get sentenced to prison.

    Artistic_Impress_876 , Ron Lach/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #14

    Close-up of hands and beer bottle on table in dim bar setting Alcohol.

    sorestgore , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #15

    Thoughtful person looking out window reflecting on life mistakes Self doubt.

    Vegetable-You6750 , Liza Summer/Pexels Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Crowd dancing in a dark room with colorful party lights Excess. Too much of anything is a bad thing.

    Telrom_1 , Maurício Mascaro/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #17

    Man sitting alone on beach contemplating life choices Waste too much time wishing for a different past.

    bostonbrendan24 , Edwin Mijares/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #18

    Hands of couple wearing wedding rings symbolizing relationship mistakes Marry the wrong person.

    Temporary-Calendar83 , Sara Er/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #19

    Man in serious meeting reflecting on life decisions Tell your boss what you really think.

    quokkasage , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #20

    Close-up of US dollar bills representing financial mistakes Cosigning a loan for someone you're dating. Took me about three months to get into that mess and four years to get out.

    Reasonable-Singer120 , www.kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #21

    Elect billionaires.

    Routine_Mortgage_499 Report

    4points
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    #22

    Be born.

    Zedekial Report

    4points
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    #23

    Taking advise from people who don’t have the slightest idea of what they’re doing with theirs. People who are everywhere but no where . Being a Lap dog. Just not taking your own life by the reins.

    Separate-Milk-7301 Report

    4points
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    #24

    Underrated but doom scrolling.

    openfolklore Report

    3points
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    #25

    Cheat on your spouse. Drive while under the influence and hurt someone. Hang out with the wrong crowd. There are a million different ways to mess up your life. You have to be ever vigilant to protect your future.

    scurvyandricketts Report

    3points
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    #26

    Giving in to intrusive thoughts.

    Relative-Tutor-3194 Report

    3points
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    #27

    Credit card debt. Get in too deep and it’s almost impossible to get out.

    GuairdeanBeatha Report

    3points
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    #28

    My partner knew someone who was in security that was disarmed at work and dog-walked off site into the hands of police. They received almost a dozen felony charges for CSAM.

    FormerStuff Report

    3points
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    #29

    Be convicted of a felony.

    Chadthemark Report

    3points
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    #30

    Isolating yourself and becoming a recluse... though not many of us do it on purpose.

    redwinesupernova03 Report

    3points
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    #31

    Not taking your mental health seriously / asking for help when you need it and trying to maintain a strong exterior while being completely broken on the inside.

    One thing I've learned is that if you need help, ask. Don't wait until it's too late like I did.

    Impressive_Potato407 Report

    3points
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