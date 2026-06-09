But if you really want to speedrun ruining your life, there are a few things you can do to make things much worse for yourself. Netizens on Reddit have recently been sharing the most efficient ways a person can ruin their life, from marrying a terrible person to committing a heinous crime. We sincerely hope that you’ll see these replies as serious warnings, rather than challenges, pandas. But it’s your life, and if you want to burn it to the ground, well, now you know how!

We should never be scared of making mistakes . If you’re learning a foreign language or acquiring a new skill, it’s going to be impossible to improve without experiencing some failures along the way. The good news is that almost every error we make is reversible.

#1 Gambling.

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#2 Have a kid with the wrong person.

#3 Having kids.

#4 So many of these ways are so slow.



Just go outside and fail to do a backflip properly on the concrete. Life instantly ruined.

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#5 Speeding.



Guy I knew was late 20s. Successful professionally, personally and in all factors of his life.



Decided one night he was gonna drive 200km/h on a residential street with his friends and totalled the car in a crash.



Barely survived with lasting injuries. Lost his job and k****d his friend in the passenger seat. Now is looking at possible prison sentence.



Many such stories exist.

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#6 Driving drunk.

#7 Honesty just saying something without thinking first. You can irreversibly damage relationships between friends, family, work colleagues, and romantic partners in an instant when you blurt out something without fully considering the ramifications of what you’re about to say.

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#8 Show up on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, with a co-worker you're sleeping with (just ask the former Astronomer CEO and their former head of HR).

#9 Date (and marry) someone horrible.

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#10 Tweet about getting a NASA internship with lots of swearing.

#11 Ignoring a weird symptom for months because you're scared of what the doctor might say. The not knowing feels safer until it isn't.

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#12 Dui. Ask me how I know.

A lot of fines, career change, the social stigma, gf left me etc.



Some things changed for the better though! Lost a lot of weight since getting sober, have a much more clear mind and overall just was able to realize how much of a jerk I was when drinking. Got closer with god and my own peace. I’m in a better place but boy were there some DARK moments along the journey ngl.

#13 Get sentenced to prison.

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#14 Alcohol.

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#15 Self doubt.

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#16 Excess. Too much of anything is a bad thing.

#17 Waste too much time wishing for a different past.

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#18 Marry the wrong person.

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#19 Tell your boss what you really think.

#20 Cosigning a loan for someone you're dating. Took me about three months to get into that mess and four years to get out.

#21 Elect billionaires.

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#22 Be born.

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#23 Taking advise from people who don’t have the slightest idea of what they’re doing with theirs. People who are everywhere but no where . Being a Lap dog. Just not taking your own life by the reins.

#24 Underrated but doom scrolling.

#25 Cheat on your spouse. Drive while under the influence and hurt someone. Hang out with the wrong crowd. There are a million different ways to mess up your life. You have to be ever vigilant to protect your future.

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#26 Giving in to intrusive thoughts.

#27 Credit card debt. Get in too deep and it’s almost impossible to get out.

#28 My partner knew someone who was in security that was disarmed at work and dog-walked off site into the hands of police. They received almost a dozen felony charges for CSAM.

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#29 Be convicted of a felony.

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#30 Isolating yourself and becoming a recluse... though not many of us do it on purpose.

#31 Not taking your mental health seriously / asking for help when you need it and trying to maintain a strong exterior while being completely broken on the inside.



One thing I've learned is that if you need help, ask. Don't wait until it's too late like I did.