At first glance, these paintings look like classic still lifes inspired by the Old Masters, with soft lighting, warm backgrounds, and a calm, contemplative mood. But look closer, and you’ll see fast food – burgers, fries, sodas, and familiar packaging – transformed into timeless oil paintings. Artist Noah Verrier, a former art professor from FSU and now a full-time painter in Florida, uses classical techniques to elevate everyday objects, blending irony, symbolism, and postmodern flair in a way that invites each viewer to interpret the work for themselves.

Noah often says he paints still lifes that evoke emotion, guided by his spiritual practice of prayer and meditation, letting inspiration come naturally rather than defining a single style. Scroll down to see a selection of his most recent paintings, and let us know which one looks the most tasty to you.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | noahverrier.com | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Classical art style painting of a bitten modern-day fast food item with red sauce oozing out on wooden surface.

RELATED:
    #2

    Oil painting of modern-day fast food in a classic Chinese takeout container, blending traditional art style with contemporary food.

    #3

    Oil painting of modern-day fast food with a cocktail and fries portrayed through a classical art lens by an artist

    #4

    Painting of a video game controller and energy drink can, blending modern-day fast food with classical art style.

    #5

    Glass of amber liquid and a stack of cheeseburger cookies painted in a classical art style modern-day fast food portrayal.

    #6

    Still life painting of modern fast food items including Pringles and a glass, portrayed through a classical art lens.

    #7

    Classical art style painting of Wendy’s fast food meal with fries, burger, drink, and flowers in a jar on a wooden table.

    #8

    Classical art style painting of modern-day fast food featuring a martini glass and a can of chips on a wooden surface.

    #9

    Oil painting of modern fast food meal featuring a chicken sandwich, fries, and dipping sauces in classical art style.

    #10

    Still life painting of modern fast food including coffee, mustard jar, and pretzel portrayed through a classical art lens.

    #11

    Still life painting of modern-day fast food with a burger, fries, drink, and sunflower in a classical art style.

    #12

    Oil painting of a classic fast food burger, blending modern-day fast food with a classical art style.

    #13

    Classical art style painting of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on a mason jar of milk, modern-day fast food portrayal.

    #14

    Classical art style painting of modern-day fast food fries in a red container paired with a glass of orange beverage.

    #15

    Classical art style painting of modern-day fast food featuring a cocktail glass and a slice of layered cake.

    #16

    Classical art-style painting of modern-day fast food with a pizza slice resting on a glass mug of dark beverage.

    #17

    Oil painting of modern-day fast food including fries, nuggets, and soda portrayed through a classical art lens with flowers in the background.

    #18

    Classical art style painting of a bowl filled with blueberries, blending modern-day fast food with traditional techniques.

    #19

    Martini with olives next to a classical art style grilled cheese sandwich painting of modern-day fast food.

    #20

    Classical art style painting of a fast food taco and a glass of sparkling beverage on a wooden surface.

    #21

    Oil painting of a modern-day fast food Fanta can portrayed through a classical art style by an artist.

    #22

    Painting of modern-day fast food featuring King's Hawaiian sweet rolls and a jar in a classical art style.

    #23

    Painting of a candy wrapper representing modern-day fast food portrayed through a classical art lens by an artist.

    #24

    Still life painting of modern-day fast food with a burger, fries, wine glass, and bottle portrayed through a classical art lens.

    #25

    Oil painting of a bitten chocolate cupcake with cream, showcasing modern-day fast food through a classical art lens.

    #26

    Oil painting of modern-day fast food soda can and bitten pastry, portrayed through a classical art lens with rich texture.

    #27

    Martini glass with olives and a half-eaten fast food sandwich depicted in a classical art style painting.

    #28

    Oil painting of rustic bread illustrating modern-day fast food through a classical art lens with rich texture and warm tones.

    #29

    Painting of modern-day fast food sparkling water and watermelon slice with classical art style and textured brushstrokes.

    #30

    Still life painting of modern-day fast food with a bottle of soda and a bag of snacks in classical art style.

    #31

    Painting of a tart cherry juice bottle, showcasing modern-day fast food through a classical art lens by this artist.

    #32

    Classical art style painting of a Coke bottle, showcasing modern-day fast food through a traditional artistic lens.

    #33

    Classical art style painting featuring a pink flower in a jar next to a modern fast food soda can.

    #34

    Classical art style painting of modern fast food featuring a glass of orange drink and a snack with caviar on a packet.

    #35

    Green soda can painted in classical art style, depicting modern-day fast food imagery with detailed brushstrokes.

    #36

    Oil painting of a Coors Light beer can, blending modern-day fast food with classical art style by an innovative artist.

    #37

    Oil painting of a pink sprinkled donut resting on a glass milk bottle, showcasing modern-day fast food in a classical art style.

    #38

    Painting of a Gatorade bottle as modern-day fast food through a classical art lens by an artist.

    #39

    Classical art style painting of a martini and a gourmet bagel representing modern-day fast food.

    #40

    Still life painting of a filled Mason jar with a dumpling on top, blending modern-day fast food and classical art style.

    #41

    Classical art style painting of a glass with a lemon wedge, portraying modern-day fast food imagery.

    #42

    Painting of modern-day fast food burger and a glass of red wine, blending classical art style with contemporary food imagery.

    #43

    Classical art style painting of a glass jar filled with colorful modern-day fast food candy pieces.

    #44

    Close-up classical art style painting of a glass with amber liquid, depicting modern-day fast food themes.

    #45

    Oil painting of a fast food sandwich with barbecue sauce on a bun, blending modern-day fast food with classical art style.

