At first glance, these paintings look like classic still lifes inspired by the Old Masters, with soft lighting, warm backgrounds, and a calm, contemplative mood. But look closer, and you’ll see fast food – burgers, fries, sodas, and familiar packaging – transformed into timeless oil paintings. Artist Noah Verrier, a former art professor from FSU and now a full-time painter in Florida, uses classical techniques to elevate everyday objects, blending irony, symbolism, and postmodern flair in a way that invites each viewer to interpret the work for themselves.

Noah often says he paints still lifes that evoke emotion, guided by his spiritual practice of prayer and meditation, letting inspiration come naturally rather than defining a single style. Scroll down to see a selection of his most recent paintings, and let us know which one looks the most tasty to you.

