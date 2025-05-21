80 Times People Captured Nature’s Breathtaking Beauty, As Seen In This Facebook GroupInterview With Expert
Scrolling through social media often brings a mix of funny memes, adorable puppy pics, and quick laughs. But every so often, you come across something truly breathtaking: photos of nature that stop you in your tracks and remind you of the stunning beauty of our planet. These moments inspire us to pause and appreciate the incredible wonders around us.
Today, we’re bringing you a collection of such mesmerizing posts from the Facebook group "Beauty of Nature." This page, as they describe it, is "A Celebration of Our Planet's Wonders!" So, sit back, relax, and let yourself be transported through this visual journey filled with stunning landscapes, fascinating wildlife, and the magic of the natural world.
A woman in West Virginia snapped a one-in-a-million shot of a tree being struck by lightning. Photographed by Donnie Dania
This drone photo was taken during a heavy rainstorm. A beaver dam is blocking dirty water
Modern technology has brought countless benefits to our lives, and mobile phones are undoubtedly one of the biggest blessings. With just a few taps on your screen, you can marvel at the breathtaking beauty of nature from the comfort of your couch. While many of us dream of exploring the world firsthand, our phones let us enjoy stunning visuals without needing to step outside.
Let’s face it: not all of us have the time or finances to visit every beautiful corner of the earth. But that doesn’t mean we can’t soak in the wonders of our planet. Thanks to Facebook groups like "Beauty of Nature," you can explore serene forests, majestic mountains, and vibrant wildlife from wherever you are. It’s like taking a virtual journey through some of the world’s most magical spots.
Spectacular clouds captured on the road from Poland to Hungary.
Mouse deer like chevrotains and Java mouse deer are considered living fossils because they are thought to be the most primitive ruminants. Whales may have evolved from water-loving creatures that looked like small deer
Of course, while we might manage to snap a pretty sunset with our phones, capturing the true essence of nature is an art. That’s where wildlife photographers come in. These talented individuals work tirelessly to document the beauty of the natural world. Bored Panda had the chance to speak with Lokesh Tardalkar, a wildlife photographer and assistant professor at UPG College of Arts, Science & Commerce, to get some insights into their craft.
How my friend found a fox in her back garden. Must have been a hard day
Yareta (Azorella compacta) in Bolivia (elevation of 14,000 ft.). This may look like a moss, but it isn't! This is a broad-leafed plant in the carrot family, Apiaceae. These plants can grow to be over 3000 years old. This large specimen may be over 1000 years old.
These salt deposits were formed during the “Messinian Salinity Crisis”, a geological event during which the Mediterranean Sea was cut off from the Atlantic Ocean and dried up (or mostly dried up), creating massive deposits of previously dissolved salts. This occurred at the end of the Messinian age of the Miocene epoch, from 5.96 to 5.33 million years ago, ending when the Atlantic again flowed into the basin
Lokesh starts by emphasizing the importance of passion. “If you’re not passionate about wildlife, it’s hard to dedicate the time and effort needed to truly capture its beauty,” he says. He believes that a deep love for nature is the foundation for great wildlife photography.
When it comes to gear, Lokesh admits that having the right camera is crucial. “A good camera can make a huge difference in the quality of your images,” he explains. But he’s quick to add that the real magic lies in patience. “You can’t rush nature. Waiting for the perfect moment is part of the process.”
This is how big a Redwood is
Amazing. It's a shame many trees don't make this big before they get turned into lumber.
Crotalaria cunninghamii, also known as the green birdflower or Regal Birdflower, is a truly fascinating plant native to inland northern Australia. What makes it so striking is its unusual flowers — the petals are shaped in such a way that they resemble tiny, green hummingbirds in flight. The illusion is so convincing that at first glance, it looks like a cluster of birds feeding from the plant.
Some experts suggest that the flower’s shape may be an adaptation to attract bird pollinators, such as honeyeaters, which are common in its native habitat. The Aboriginal communities have also traditionally used its sap to treat eye infections.
Despite their bird-like appearance, these flowers are all-natural, a perfect example of how surreal and artistic nature can be. The plant belongs to the legume family
Froggy Dancing "I've.. had.. the time of my life and I owe it all to yooouuu."
Lokesh also points out that understanding your subject is key. “Whether it’s a bird, a tiger, or a butterfly, you need to study their behavior. Knowing when and where to find them increases your chances of getting that perfect shot,” he shares.
A baboon accepting its fate...
"Birdy Madonna, chickies at your feet Wonder how you manage to make ends meet"
Weather and timing play significant roles too. “Golden hour, just after sunrise or before sunset, is when you get the best light. It makes everything look magical,” Lokesh adds. He encourages aspiring photographers to experiment with different conditions and learn what works best.
Just as impressive underground as above ground. Despite their incredible heights of 300+ feet, typical redwood root systems are relatively shallow, only 6 to 12 feet deep. Redwoods create the strength to withstand powerful winds and floods by extending their roots outwards, up to 100 feet wide from the trunk, and living in groves where their roots can intertwine. This ancient giant fell naturally and will continue to provide life to seedlings as a nurse log for many years to come. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.