Welcome to an enchanting world of fairies!

Robin Wight, aka FantasyWire, creates mesmerizing and delicate sculptures of fairies. The artist lives by dense woods and found himself with leftover wire. Instead of throwing it away, he decided to mend it into his first fairy sculpture that would fit right in. As Robin shared on his site: "I live in a place where fairies ought to exist and it inspires me."

Long story short, now Robin has been making wire fairies for over 10 years. His daughter Amy also creates sculptures from wire but in the shape of dandelions, which you will see accompanying fairies in the pictures below.

More info: Instagram | fantasywire.co.uk | Etsy | youtube.com

