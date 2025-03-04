ADVERTISEMENT

What if your favorite characters were drawn in a completely different animation style? That’s exactly what Richie, aka ‘Richietoons,’ brings to life with his incredible reimaginings. The illustrator masterfully transforms beloved characters into the signature styles of legendary studios like Disney, Hanna-Barbera, and Looney Tunes. With over 62,000 Instagram followers, his work celebrates animation history, packed with creativity, nostalgia, and a fresh artistic twist.

Scroll down to see some of Richie’s incredible character reimaginings, and let us know which one you think deserves a spot in the movie that inspired its new style!

More info: Instagram

#1

Mario

Pop culture characters illustrated in diverse cartoon styles, including Disney and The Simpsons versions.

richietoons Report

    #2

    SpongeBob SquarePants

    Pop culture characters drawn in various cartoon styles, featuring different artistic interpretations of a popular character.

    richietoons Report

    #3

    Garfield

    Pop culture characters depicted in various cartoon styles, featuring a famous orange cat in styles like Disney and The Simpsons.

    richietoons Report

    #4

    Pikatchu

    Pop culture character drawn in nine different cartoon styles, including Disney and Looney Tunes.

    richietoons Report

    #5

    Homer Simpson

    Pop culture characters reimagined in various cartoon styles, featuring a familiar figure in diverse animations.

    richietoons Report

    #6

    Dexter

    Pop culture characters reimagined in various cartoon styles, featuring a horse in Looney Tunes, Family Guy, and other styles.

    richietoons Report

    #7

    Peppa Pig

    Pop culture characters reimagined in different cartoon styles, featuring a pig character inspired by Disney, Looney Tunes, and others.

    richietoons Report

    #8

    Shrek

    Artist depicts pop culture characters in cartoon styles, featuring various versions of a green ogre character.

    richietoons Report

    #9

    Jake The Dog

    Pop culture characters reimagined in various cartoon styles, including Disney, Looney Tunes, and Hanna Barbera.

    richietoons Report

    #10

    Brian Griffin

    Pop culture character in various cartoon styles: Disney, Hanna Barbera, Looney Tunes, Peanuts, Rocko's Modern Life, and more.

    richietoons Report

    #11

    Bart Simpsons

    Famous pop culture character in different cartoon styles, including Looney Tunes, Disney, Peanuts, and more.

    richietoons Report

    #12

    Scooby Doo

    Pop culture characters depicted in different cartoon styles including The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Disney versions of Scooby-Doo.

    richietoons Report

    #13

    Peter Griffin

    Pop culture character depicted in various cartoon styles like Disney, Looney Tunes, and Hanna-Barbera.

    richietoons Report

    #14

    Mickey Mouse

    Pop culture characters illustrated in various cartoon styles, featuring different interpretations of a well-known mouse character.

    richietoons Report

    #15

    Snoopy

    Pop culture characters illustrated in various cartoon styles, including Disney, Hanna Barbera, and Family Guy.

    richietoons Report

    #16

    Sonic

    Pop culture characters drawn in various cartoon styles, including Disney, Hanna-Barbera, and more.

    richietoons Report

    #17

    Grinch

    Pop culture character illustrated in six different cartoon styles, including Disney and Hanna-Barbera.

    richietoons Report

    #18

    Donald Duck

    Pop culture characters drawn in styles of various cartoons, featuring a duck in different animated looks.

    richietoons Report

    #19

    Pim

    Pop culture characters reimagined in various cartoon styles including Disney, Looney Tunes, and Sponge Bob.

    richietoons Report

    #20

    Charlie

    Pop culture character illustrated in various cartoon styles, including Disney, Looney Tunes, and Hanna Barbera.

    richietoons Report

    #21

    Perry The Platypus

    Famous pop culture character depicted in various cartoon styles, including Disney and Looney Tunes styles.

    richietoons Report

    #22

    Barney

    Pop culture characters depicted in various cartoon styles, including Disney and Hanna Barbera, on a textured purple background.

    richietoons Report

    #23

    Eric Cartman

    Pop culture character in diverse cartoon styles, inspired by Disney, Looney Tunes, and more.

    richietoons Report

    #24

    Smurf

    Pop culture characters reimagined in various cartoon styles, including Disney, Looney Tunes, and Family Guy.

    richietoons Report

    #25

    Winnie-The-Pooh

    Pop culture characters illustrated in various cartoon styles, featuring a familiar bear in unique adaptations.

    richietoons Report

    #26

    Bluey

    Pop culture characters depicted in various cartoon styles such as Disney, Looney Tunes, and Scooby Doo.

    richietoons Report

