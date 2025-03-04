ADVERTISEMENT

What if your favorite characters were drawn in a completely different animation style? That’s exactly what Richie, aka ‘Richietoons,’ brings to life with his incredible reimaginings. The illustrator masterfully transforms beloved characters into the signature styles of legendary studios like Disney, Hanna-Barbera, and Looney Tunes. With over 62,000 Instagram followers, his work celebrates animation history, packed with creativity, nostalgia, and a fresh artistic twist.

Scroll down to see some of Richie’s incredible character reimaginings, and let us know which one you think deserves a spot in the movie that inspired its new style!

More info: Instagram