Artist Reimagines Famous Characters In Different Cartoon Styles, Here Are His 26 Best Works
What if your favorite characters were drawn in a completely different animation style? That’s exactly what Richie, aka ‘Richietoons,’ brings to life with his incredible reimaginings. The illustrator masterfully transforms beloved characters into the signature styles of legendary studios like Disney, Hanna-Barbera, and Looney Tunes. With over 62,000 Instagram followers, his work celebrates animation history, packed with creativity, nostalgia, and a fresh artistic twist.
Scroll down to see some of Richie’s incredible character reimaginings, and let us know which one you think deserves a spot in the movie that inspired its new style!
More info: Instagram
Mario
SpongeBob SquarePants
Garfield
Pikatchu
Homer Simpson
Dexter
Peppa Pig
Shrek
Jake The Dog
Brian Griffin
Bart Simpsons
Scooby Doo
Peter Griffin
Mickey Mouse
Snoopy
Sonic
Grinch
Donald Duck
Pim
Charlie
Perry The Platypus
Barney
Eric Cartman
Smurf
Winnie-The-Pooh
Bluey
You mean "artist steals other people's ideas and doesn't pay them copyright fees".
