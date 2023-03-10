Have you ever been fooled by a non-existent, funny, and absurd product or label, or even a movie poster? Well, you are not alone, and frankly, for some people, that can turn out to be a good thing.

A Chicago-based digital artist known as Doctor Photograph told Bored Panda previously: “one day I saw a product parody online and was fooled absolutely into thinking it was real. After a good laugh and sending it to all my friends, I thought I should try to get in on the fun myself.”

This experience pushed him to create these movie and TV show poster parodies by adding his creative flair, and they are hilariously accurate.

So without further ado, we invite you to get fooled by Doctor Photograph's new posters, and if you would like to see his previous post on Bored Panda, see part 1.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

doctorphotograph Report

17points
POST
#2

doctorphotograph Report

15points
POST
#3

doctorphotograph Report

13points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would like to be real

0
0points
reply
#4

doctorphotograph Report

11points
POST
#5

doctorphotograph Report

11points
POST
#6

doctorphotograph Report

11points
POST
#7

doctorphotograph Report

10points
POST
#8

doctorphotograph Report

10points
POST
#9

doctorphotograph Report

10points
POST
#10

doctorphotograph Report

9points
POST
#11

doctorphotograph Report

9points
POST
#12

doctorphotograph Report

9points
POST
Emerald Joanna
Emerald Joanna
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a strange handprint for a slapping

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

doctorphotograph Report

8points
POST
#14

doctorphotograph Report

7points
POST
#15

doctorphotograph Report

7points
POST
#16

doctorphotograph Report

6points
POST
#17

doctorphotograph Report

6points
POST
#18

doctorphotograph Report

6points
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hear you... miss those days.

0
0points
reply
#19

doctorphotograph Report

5points
POST
#20

doctorphotograph Report

3points
POST
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He shouldn’t have slapped, but CR did very much deserve to be slapped

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

doctorphotograph Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!