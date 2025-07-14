You don't need to be an art expert to have heard the names of some of the world's most famous masterpieces. The Mona Lisa, for example has become a staple meme in modern days. But if you wanted to see the real thing, you'd need to travel to Paris, where it's held behind bulletproof glass in the Louvre Museum.

The painting is among dozens of closely guarded original works of art around the world. From van Gogh's The Starry Night to other masterpieces from Leonardo Da Vinci, Monet, and greats from years gone by, each has its own special home.

Bored Panda has compiled the ultimate travel bucket list for anyone who wants to inject some culture into their next trip. We take you to Poland, Paris, New York and more, to reveal where some of the world's most famous artworks are currently being kept. So keep scrolling as you dream of starry nights and long strolls through gorgeous galleries and museums.

We also also tell you how old classics have stood the test of time, and give some tips on preserving your own works of art. You'll find that info between the images.