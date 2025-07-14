39 Locations Of The Most Famous Paintings
You don't need to be an art expert to have heard the names of some of the world's most famous masterpieces. The Mona Lisa, for example has become a staple meme in modern days. But if you wanted to see the real thing, you'd need to travel to Paris, where it's held behind bulletproof glass in the Louvre Museum.
The painting is among dozens of closely guarded original works of art around the world. From van Gogh's The Starry Night to other masterpieces from Leonardo Da Vinci, Monet, and greats from years gone by, each has its own special home.
Bored Panda has compiled the ultimate travel bucket list for anyone who wants to inject some culture into their next trip. We take you to Poland, Paris, New York and more, to reveal where some of the world's most famous artworks are currently being kept. So keep scrolling as you dream of starry nights and long strolls through gorgeous galleries and museums.
We also also tell you how old classics have stood the test of time, and give some tips on preserving your own works of art. You'll find that info between the images.
"The Arnolfini Portrait" By Jan Van Eyck, Located At The National Gallery London, United Kingdom
You might be surprised to know that only a tiny fraction of the world's art masterpieces are on display for the public to enjoy. Many museums keep their most precious pieces safely locked away. The Louvre, for example, displays only 8% of its massive collection, with other museums displaying even fewer.
A survey by Quartz found that museums and galleries lock away a lot of their prized art, with paintings by Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet being the least likely to be hidden.
According to Quartz, other artists like the Austrian, Schiele remain largely unseen. "He did not have a single work on display despite 7 different museums holding a total of 53 of his figurative renderings," reveals the publication.
"The Kiss" By Gustav Klimt, Located At Austrian Gallery Belvedere, Vienna, Austria
This is one of my favourite paintings of all time. I have a lovely tote bag and a gorgeous scarf of this print.
"Wanderer Above The Sea Of Fog" By Caspar David Friedrich, Located At Thehamburger Kunsthalle, Hamburg, Germany
So why are we not seeing everything? Space is a big reason, according to Frame Destination, "There is simply not enough room to hang thousands (or even millions) of pieces of art in one building," notes that site. "Another reason is the concern for the condition of the pieces themselves: some artwork is just too old, too delicate and too valuable to risk the damage of displaying them."
As you can imagine, preserving and securing expensive, famous art takes a lot of effort - and money. Besides worrying about the masterpieces being stolen, there's the risk of them being damaged by environmental factors or age.
"Lady With An Ermine (Cecilia Gallerani)" By Leonardo Da Vinci, Located At The Czartoryski Museum, Krakow, Poland
"Water Lily Pond", (Symphony In Green) By Claude Monet, Located At Musee D'orsay, Paris, France
I have seen it and I have to say that all of the paintings on that floor of that museum need to be seen in person. Photographs simply do not capture the depth and the stunning radiance.
"The Milkmaid (The Kitchen Maid)" By Johannes Vermeer, Located At The Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Much of the world's famous art is kept in climate-controlled environments. Temperature and humidity levels around them are closely monitored to prevent any damage from moisture or extreme temperatures.
Paintings on canvas are especially sensitive to these conditions. Too much humidity and the art gets warped and starts to crack. Not enough humidity and the paint becomes brittle and flaky. Museums spend a load of money making sure that the masterpieces are kept in just the right environment to last for hundreds of years.
"The Girl With A Pearl Earring" By Johannes Vermeer, Van Delft, Located At The Mauritshuis Collection In The Hague, The Netherlands
"The Lady Of Shalott" By John William Waterhouse, Located At The Tate Britain, London, United Kingdom
"Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer" By Gustav Klimt, Located At Neue Galerie, New York, USA
Of course, there's also the issue of dust and dirt.... So museums and galleries invest heavily in conservation and cleaning to ensure the longevity of their artworks. This might include specialized wiping down, repairing any damage, or even restoring a piece to its original state, depending on what's needed.
"They can use techniques like sandblasting to restore arts and sculptures by gently removing layers of dirt and grime without damaging the underlying surface of the artwork," notes cosmobc.com. "For more delicate pieces, conservationists may use a process called consolidation, which involves applying a special adhesive to stabilize and protect fragile materials."
Museums also operate with a "prevention is better than cure" mindset. And regularly check for signs of wear and tear, or pests that may cause damage. Before they become a problem that can't be fixed.
The Skiff (La Yole)" By Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Located At The National Gallery, London, United Kingdom
"Vase With Irises Against A Yellow" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands
"The Starry Night" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Museum Of Modern Art, New York, USA
Ever seen pics of people touching a masterpiece like the Mona Lisa? Probably not. That's because grubby paw-prints don't do much to help keep a masterpiece in tip-top condition.
"Oils from our skin and other contaminants can easily transfer onto the surface of an artwork and cause damage over time," explains the site. "The less touching and exposure to outside elements, the better chance a piece has at staying intact."
"Whistler's Mother" By James Whistler, Located At The Musee D'orsay, Paris, France
"Woman With A Parasol - Madame Monet And Her Son" By Claude Monet, Located At The National Gallery Of Art, Washington, D.C, USA
"Composition 8" By Wassily Kandinsky, Located At The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, USA
Some galleries or museums will merely display a sign reminding visitors not to touch the art. But others go the extra mile... keeping their prized possessions behind barriers to prevent unwanted physical touch. The Mona Lisa, for example, is kept behind bulletproof glass.
The world's most famous painting has suffered several attacks over the years, forcing authorities to step up security around the enigmatic smile. In 2024, environmentalists threw soup at The Mona Lisa, but the glass helped her save face.
"Still Life: Vase With Fourteen Sunflowers" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The National Gallery, London, United Kingdom
"The Astronomer" By Johannes Vermeer, Located At The Louvre Museum, Paris, France
"The Last Supper" By Leonardo Da Vinci, Located At The Basilica Di Santa Maria Delle Grazie Church, Milan, Italy
While your own artwork might not be as valuable and pricey as the Mona Lisa, experts advise that you treat it with great care. Treat your home like a museum, suggests Frame Destination.
While that gorgeous painting might look amazing hung over a fireplace, you're actually making a huge mistake. "Especially if it’s a wood-burning fireplace and the artwork has no glazing," notes the site.
"Heat can dry out artwork, soften paint and attract dust and grime; with wood-burning fireplaces, the rising soot and smoke can cause even further damage," it explains. "Ensure artwork is hung away from heating vents or air conditioning units as well — museums’ storage facilities are always temperature controlled."
"Napoleon Crossing The Alps" By Jacques-Louis David, Located At The Chateau De Malmaison, France
Or you can look at version 3 at the Belvedere and have a look at the "The Kiss" at the same time. Tha painting is huge, almost life size.
"The Scream" By Edvard Munch, Located At The The National Museum Of Norway, Oslo, Norway
"The Cafe Terrace On The Place Du Forum, Arles" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo, Netherlands
Loving the way the sunlight hits your art? You might want to rethink its positioning. "Homes that get tons of sunlight are desirable, but not for artwork," warns the site. "Museums have far fewer windows in their galleries (and sometimes none at all) to minimize exposure to harmful UV light. While you can purchase UV-filter glass or acrylic glazing, not everyone knows what type of glazing is in existing frames or feel the need to purchase specialty glazing."
Rather hang picture frames in areas that receive no direct sunlight, or hang only easily reproducible work in rooms with lots of natural light, say the experts.
"Two Sisters (On The Terrace)" By Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Located At The Art Institute Of Chicago, USA
"The Polar Sea (The Sea Of Ice)" By Caspar David Friedrich, Hamburger Kunsthalle, Hamburg, Germany
"Las Meninas" By Diego Velazquez, Located At The Museo Nacional Del Prado, Madrid, Spain
The experts also advise rotating your art pieces, perhaps bringing some out from storage for a few months, and changing what's displayed based on the season or a theme.
But when it comes to the unhung pieces, you need to be equally cautious. If not more. "Choose your storage space wisely when putting artwork away for any period of time," warns Frame Destination.
"Basements, attics, and garages are the main storage spaces for most homes, but they are less likely to be insulated or temperature controlled," adds the site. "The extreme fluctuations in temperature and humidity may cause more damage than constant display in sunlight."
"Mona Lisa" (La Gioconda) By Leonardo Da Vinci, Located At The Louvre Museum, Paris, France
"The Laughing Cavalier" By Frans Hals, Located At The Wallace Collection, London, United Kingdom
"Dancers In Blue" By Edgar Degas, Located At The The Pushkin State Museum Of Fine Arts, Moscow, Russia
"Wheat Field With Cypresses" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, New York, USA
"American Gothic" By Grant Wood, Located At The Art Institute Of Chicago, Illinois, USA
Cool Story Bro: I used to live in an apartment building that used to be a hotel before it was converted. One of the large conference rooms had a mural painted by Grant Wood. Most of the mural was carefully removed before the renovation, but some sections of it still remain hidden behind drywall and drop ceilings. Google up "The Corn Room".