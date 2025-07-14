You don't need to be an art expert to have heard the names of some of the world's most famous masterpieces. The Mona Lisa, for example has become a staple meme in modern days. But if you wanted to see the real thing, you'd need to travel to Paris, where it's held behind bulletproof glass in the Louvre Museum.

The painting is among dozens of closely guarded original works of art around the world. From van Gogh's The Starry Night to other masterpieces from Leonardo Da Vinci, Monet, and greats from years gone by, each has its own special home.

Bored Panda has compiled the ultimate travel bucket list for anyone who wants to inject some culture into their next trip. We take you to Poland, Paris, New York and more, to reveal where some of the world's most famous artworks are currently being kept. So keep scrolling as you dream of starry nights and long strolls through gorgeous galleries and museums.

We also also tell you how old classics have stood the test of time, and give some tips on preserving your own works of art. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

"The Arnolfini Portrait" By Jan Van Eyck, Located At The National Gallery London, United Kingdom

Interior of a grand art museum housing some of the most famous paintings visited by tourists worldwide.

MrsEllacott , Jan van Eyck Report

You might be surprised to know that only a tiny fraction of the world's art masterpieces are on display for the public to enjoy. Many museums keep their most precious pieces safely locked away. The Louvre, for example, displays only 8% of its massive collection, with other museums displaying even fewer.

A survey by Quartz found that museums and galleries lock away a lot of their prized art, with paintings by Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet being the least likely to be hidden.

According to Quartz, other artists like the Austrian, Schiele remain largely unseen. "He did not have a single work on display despite 7 different museums holding a total of 53 of his figurative renderings," reveals the publication.
    #2

    "The Kiss" By Gustav Klimt, Located At Austrian Gallery Belvedere, Vienna, Austria

    Upper image shows Belvedere Palace in Vienna at dusk; lower image features The Kiss, one of the most famous paintings locations.

    Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC BY-SA , Gustav Klimt Report

    This is one of my favourite paintings of all time. I have a lovely tote bag and a gorgeous scarf of this print.

    #3

    "Wanderer Above The Sea Of Fog" By Caspar David Friedrich, Located At Thehamburger Kunsthalle, Hamburg, Germany

    Side-by-side image showing a famous painting and a museum exterior, highlighting locations of the most famous paintings.

    Kim Lembke , Caspar David Friedrich Report

    So why are we not seeing everything? Space is a big reason, according to Frame Destination, "There is simply not enough room to hang thousands (or even millions) of pieces of art in one building," notes that site. "Another reason is the concern for the condition of the pieces themselves: some artwork is just too old, too delicate and too valuable to risk the damage of displaying them."

    As you can imagine, preserving and securing expensive, famous art takes a lot of effort - and money. Besides worrying about the masterpieces being stolen, there's the risk of them being damaged by environmental factors or age.
    #4

    "Lady With An Ermine (Cecilia Gallerani)" By Leonardo Da Vinci, Located At The Czartoryski Museum, Krakow, Poland

    Interior view of a museum gallery with visitors and a famous painting showcasing locations of most famous paintings.

    Chris Olszewski , Leonardo da Vinci Report

    #5

    "Water Lily Pond", (Symphony In Green) By Claude Monet, Located At Musee D'orsay, Paris, France

    Musee d'Orsay exterior by the river and Monet's famous painting of the Japanese bridge and water lilies.

    DXR , Claude Monet Report

    I have seen it and I have to say that all of the paintings on that floor of that museum need to be seen in person. Photographs simply do not capture the depth and the stunning radiance.

    #6

    "The Milkmaid (The Kitchen Maid)" By Johannes Vermeer, Located At The Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam next to Johannes Vermeer’s famous painting The Milkmaid, showcasing locations of famous paintings.

    Marco Almbauer , Johannes Vermeer Report

    Much of the world's famous art is kept in climate-controlled environments. Temperature and humidity levels around them are closely monitored to prevent any damage from moisture or extreme temperatures.

    Paintings on canvas are especially sensitive to these conditions. Too much humidity and the art gets warped and starts to crack. Not enough humidity and the paint becomes brittle and flaky. Museums spend a load of money making sure that the masterpieces are kept in just the right environment to last for hundreds of years.
    #7

    "The Girl With A Pearl Earring" By Johannes Vermeer, Van Delft, Located At The Mauritshuis Collection In The Hague, The Netherlands

    Mauritshuis museum exterior with visitors next to the famous painting Girl with a Pearl Earring on display.

    RB Photo , Johannes Vermeer Report

    #8

    "The Lady Of Shalott" By John William Waterhouse, Located At The Tate Britain, London, United Kingdom

    Visitors admiring famous paintings displayed in a gallery, highlighting locations of the most famous paintings worldwide.

    Txllxt TxllxT , John William Waterhouse Report

    #9

    "Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer" By Gustav Klimt, Located At Neue Galerie, New York, USA

    Exterior view of the historic museum building and the famous portrait painting showcasing locations of most famous paintings.

    edenpictures , Gustav Klimt Report

    Of course, there's also the issue of dust and dirt.... So museums and galleries invest heavily in conservation and cleaning to ensure the longevity of their artworks. This might include specialized wiping down, repairing any damage, or even restoring a piece to its original state, depending on what's needed.

    "They can use techniques like sandblasting to restore arts and sculptures by gently removing layers of dirt and grime without damaging the underlying surface of the artwork," notes cosmobc.com. "For more delicate pieces, conservationists may use a process called consolidation, which involves applying a special adhesive to stabilize and protect fragile materials."

    Museums also operate with a "prevention is better than cure" mindset. And regularly check for signs of wear and tear, or pests that may cause damage. Before they become a problem that can't be fixed.
    #10

    The Skiff (La Yole)" By Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Located At The National Gallery, London, United Kingdom

    National Gallery exterior with visitors and impressionist painting of two women in a boat, popular locations of famous paintings.

    CrisNYCa , Pierre-Auguste Renoir Report

    #11

    "Vase With Irises Against A Yellow" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Van Gogh's famous Irises painting displayed at the location of the most famous paintings collection.

    Scorpio835 , Vincent van Gogh Report

    #12

    "The Starry Night" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Museum Of Modern Art, New York, USA

    Visitors admiring and photographing a famous Starry Night painting, showcasing top locations of the most famous paintings.

    bradhostetler Report

    Ever seen pics of people touching a masterpiece like the Mona Lisa? Probably not. That's because grubby paw-prints don't do much to help keep a masterpiece in tip-top condition.

    "Oils from our skin and other contaminants can easily transfer onto the surface of an artwork and cause damage over time," explains the site. "The less touching and exposure to outside elements, the better chance a piece has at staying intact."
    #13

    "Whistler's Mother" By James Whistler, Located At The Musee D'orsay, Paris, France

    Orsay Museum exterior and famous painting Portrait of the Artist's Mother showcasing locations of famous paintings.

    DXR , James McNeill Whistler Report

    #14

    "Woman With A Parasol - Madame Monet And Her Son" By Claude Monet, Located At The National Gallery Of Art, Washington, D.C, USA

    Top image of a museum exterior with columns and bottom image of an impressionist painting, highlighting locations of famous paintings.

    AgnosticPreachersKid , Claude Monet Report

    #15

    "Composition 8" By Wassily Kandinsky, Located At The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, USA

    Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum exterior in New York City with abstract geometric painting inside showcasing famous paintings locations.

    Jean-Christophe BENOIST , Wassily Kandinsky Report

    Some galleries or museums will merely display a sign reminding visitors not to touch the art. But others go the extra mile... keeping their prized possessions behind barriers to prevent unwanted physical touch. The Mona Lisa, for example, is kept behind bulletproof glass.

    The world's most famous painting has suffered several attacks over the years, forcing authorities to step up security around the enigmatic smile. In 2024, environmentalists threw soup at The Mona Lisa, but the glass helped her save face.
    #16

    "Still Life: Vase With Fourteen Sunflowers" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The National Gallery, London, United Kingdom

    National Gallery building exterior under a clear sky alongside a famous painting of sunflowers in a vase location.

    Elisa.rolle , Vincent van Gogh Report

    #17

    "The Astronomer" By Johannes Vermeer, Located At The Louvre Museum, Paris, France

    Louvre Museum exterior with glass pyramid and The Astronomer painting showcasing famous paintings locations.

    Jonaseckerbom , Johannes Vermeer Report

    #18

    "The Last Supper" By Leonardo Da Vinci, Located At The Basilica Di Santa Maria Delle Grazie Church, Milan, Italy

    Church of Santa Maria delle Grazie exterior in Milan and the Last Supper painting, famous locations of paintings.

    Marcin Bialek , Leonardo da Vinci Report

    While your own artwork might not be as valuable and pricey as the Mona Lisa, experts advise that you treat it with great care. Treat your home like a museum, suggests Frame Destination.

    While that gorgeous painting might look amazing hung over a fireplace, you're actually making a huge mistake. "Especially if it’s a wood-burning fireplace and the artwork has no glazing," notes the site.

    "Heat can dry out artwork, soften paint and attract dust and grime; with wood-burning fireplaces, the rising soot and smoke can cause even further damage," it explains. "Ensure artwork is hung away from heating vents or air conditioning units as well — museums’ storage facilities are always temperature controlled."
    #19

    "Napoleon Crossing The Alps" By Jacques-Louis David, Located At The Chateau De Malmaison, France

    Château de Malmaison, a historic location of the most famous paintings, with an outdoor view and Napoleon on horseback artwork.

    Zairon , Jacques-Louis David Report

    Or you can look at version 3 at the Belvedere and have a look at the "The Kiss" at the same time. Tha painting is huge, almost life size.

    #20

    "The Scream" By Edvard Munch, Located At The The National Museum Of Norway, Oslo, Norway

    Nasjonalmuseet in Oslo, home to the famous painting The Scream by Edvard Munch, a key location of famous paintings.

    Ssu , Edvard Munch Report

    #21

    "The Cafe Terrace On The Place Du Forum, Arles" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Kroller-Muller Museum, Otterlo, Netherlands

    Top image shows a modern museum building through trees, bottom image is a famous painting of a night cafe, key locations of famous paintings.

    qwesy qwesy , Vincent van Gogh Report

    Loving the way the sunlight hits your art? You might want to rethink its positioning. "Homes that get tons of sunlight are desirable, but not for artwork," warns the site. "Museums have far fewer windows in their galleries (and sometimes none at all) to minimize exposure to harmful UV light. While you can purchase UV-filter glass or acrylic glazing, not everyone knows what type of glazing is in existing frames or feel the need to purchase specialty glazing."

    Rather hang picture frames in areas that receive no direct sunlight, or hang only easily reproducible work in rooms with lots of natural light, say the experts.
    #22

    "Two Sisters (On The Terrace)" By Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Located At The Art Institute Of Chicago, USA

    The Art Institute of Chicago building exterior and a famous painting displayed showcasing locations of the most famous paintings.

    ajay_suresh , Pierre-Auguste Renoir Report

    #23

    "The Polar Sea (The Sea Of Ice)" By Caspar David Friedrich, Hamburger Kunsthalle, Hamburg, Germany

    Exterior view of an art museum with cyclists and a famous painting of icebergs and shattered ice in a cold landscape.

    https://joyofmuseums.com/ , Caspar David Friedrich Report

    #24

    "Las Meninas" By Diego Velazquez, Located At The Museo Nacional Del Prado, Madrid, Spain

    Museum exterior with classical columns next to an interior view of one of the most famous paintings displayed inside.

    Emilio__ , Diego Velazquez Report

    The experts also advise rotating your art pieces, perhaps bringing some out from storage for a few months, and changing what's displayed based on the season or a theme.

    But when it comes to the unhung pieces, you need to be equally cautious. If not more. "Choose your storage space wisely when putting artwork away for any period of time," warns Frame Destination.

    "Basements, attics, and garages are the main storage spaces for most homes, but they are less likely to be insulated or temperature controlled," adds the site. "The extreme fluctuations in temperature and humidity may cause more damage than constant display in sunlight."

    #25

    "Mona Lisa" (La Gioconda) By Leonardo Da Vinci, Located At The Louvre Museum, Paris, France

    Crowd photographing the Mona Lisa, one of the most famous paintings, in a museum setting with multiple cameras raised.

    sergeymk , Leonardo da Vinci Report

    #26

    "The Laughing Cavalier" By Frans Hals, Located At The Wallace Collection, London, United Kingdom

    Famous painting displayed in a historic museum building under a clear blue sky, showcasing art locations.

    Simon Burchell , Frans Hals Report

    #27

    "Dancers In Blue" By Edgar Degas, Located At The The Pushkin State Museum Of Fine Arts, Moscow, Russia

    Top image shows a museum entrance with visitors; bottom image features a famous painting of ballerinas, highlighting locations of most famous paintings.

    Mike1979 Russia , Edgar Degas Report

    #28

    "Wheat Field With Cypresses" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, New York, USA

    Exterior of a famous art museum with banners above stairs and a vibrant landscape painting showcasing nature and sky colors.

    lucasferretti40 , Vincent van Gogh Report

    #29

    "American Gothic" By Grant Wood, Located At The Art Institute Of Chicago, Illinois, USA

    Modern art museum exterior in Chicago reflecting skyline next to Grant Wood's iconic American Gothic painting details.

    Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC BY-SA , Grant Wood Report

    Cool Story Bro: I used to live in an apartment building that used to be a hotel before it was converted. One of the large conference rooms had a mural painted by Grant Wood. Most of the mural was carefully removed before the renovation, but some sections of it still remain hidden behind drywall and drop ceilings. Google up "The Corn Room".

    #30

    "The Gleaners" By Jean-Francois Millet, Located At The Musee D'orsay, Paris, France

    Interior view of a famous museum showcasing 39 locations of the most famous paintings with visitors exploring exhibits.

    Benh , Jean-François Millet Report

    #31

    "Breezing Up (A Fair Wind)" By Winslow Homer, Located At The National Gallery Of Art, Washington, D.c., USA

    Top image shows the exterior of a classical museum building, bottom image depicts a famous painting of boys sailing a boat.

    ajay_suresh , Winslow Homer Report

    #32

    "Paris Street; Rainy Weather" By Gustave Caillebotte, Located At The Art Institute Of Chicago Building, Chicago, USA

    Top half shows the exterior of an art museum with statue, bottom half features famous painting of people with umbrellas, famous paintings locations.

    ShanMcG213 , Gustave Caillebotte Report

    #33

    "Guernica" By Pablo Picasso, Located At The Museo Nacional Centro De Arte Reina Sofia, Madrid, Spain

    Modern art museum exterior with glass elevators and visitors viewing a famous painting among 39 locations of most famous paintings.

    ajay_suresh , Pedro Belleza Report

    #34

    "Irises" By Vincent Van Gogh, Located At J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA

    Modern museum exterior with a person walking, and a famous painting of irises showcasing locations of the most famous paintings.

    travelourplanet.com , Vincent van Gogh Report

    #35

    "The Sleeping Gypsy" By Henri Rousseau, Located At The Museum Of Modern Art, New York, USA

    Modern art museum courtyard with visitors above a famous painting of a reclining figure and lion under a moonlit sky.

    Alsandro , Henri Rousseau Report

    I love Le Douanier Rousseau. Growing up I had a children's book where his paintings were used as illustrations.

    #36

    "The Man With The Golden Helmet" By Rembrandt, Located At The Gemaldegalerie, Berlin, Germany

    Modern museum exterior and a famous painting of a man in ornate helmet, showcasing locations of the most famous paintings.

    Membeth , Circle of Rembrandt Report

    #37

    "The Angelus" By Jean-Francois Millet, Located At The Musee D'orsay, Paris, France

    Museum exterior by a river with famous painting of two peasants praying in a field, highlighting locations of famous paintings.

    Alexandre Prevot , Jean-François Millet Report

    #38

    "View Of Toledo" By El Greco, Located At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, New York, USA

    Exterior view of a historic museum building and a famous painting depicting a dramatic landscape, showcasing locations of famous paintings.

    Arad , El Greco Report

    #39

    "Mont Sainte-Victoire And The Viaduct Of The Arc River Valley" By Paul Cézanne, Located At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, New York, USA

    Top image shows a famous museum exterior with columns, bottom image depicts a landscape painting from famous paintings locations.

    Rodrigo Alomia Diaz , Paul Cezanne Report

