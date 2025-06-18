Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family RSVP No To Wedding Because Bride Says Brother’s Look Doesn’t Match Her Aesthetics
Young woman with tattooed arm lying on couch, looking at phone, reflecting on family RSVP no to wedding conflict.
Family, Relationships

Family RSVP No To Wedding Because Bride Says Brother’s Look Doesn’t Match Her Aesthetics

Weddings are often stressful for the bride and groom because of all the planning and prep work they have to do. They often have a very specific vision for their event, and if things don’t go according to plan, it might throw them for a loop. 

This is what happened with one bride who wants her wedding pictures to look perfect. Unfortunately, since her tatted and pierced brother didn’t match the aesthetic she had in mind, she essentially wanted him to be invisible. This hurt him a lot and, luckily, his family stuck by his side.

More info: Reddit

    The bridal couple is allowed to set rules for how they want their wedding to be, but they shouldn't expect guests to change themselves to fit an ideal

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he and his sister have always had a complex relationship, but when she announced her wedding, he was excited to be a part of it

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Right from the start, she kept trying to put him off coming, by first stating that it was a very long drive away, and secondly by not informing him of the dress code

    Image credits: Guzov Ruslan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She later revealed that she wasn’t planning on having him in any pictures because of his stretched ears, piercings, and tattoo that don’t fit her aesthetic

    Image credits: Marwyn-the-Mage

    The upset poster told his grandparents about the situation, and they were so shocked that they RSVP’d no for the wedding, and then the rest of the family followed

    What the poster didn’t realize is that his sister had probably planned not to have him seen in any of their photos. It’s clear that she has a very specific idea of what her wedding party should look like, and felt that he didn’t match that at all. She didn’t mind that he’d feel bad about her decision; she just wants her photos to look a certain way.

    When siblings have a toxic relationship, it can be difficult to be a part of each other’s lives. Things like insecurity, jealousy, or sibling rivalry can exacerbate the conflict between them and make it even tougher to stay connected. It seems like these bad feelings were more on the sister’s side than the OP’s because he really wanted to be a part of her big day.

    He wasn’t picking up on the hints that his sibling was leaving him, so she eventually told him that she wasn’t planning on having him in the photos. She felt that his piercings and tattoos didn’t fit with her vision, and that’s why she just didn’t want him to be seen. Her lack of acceptance obviously hurt his feelings.

    Some wedding experts do state that the bride and the groom have the right to set the standard of how guests should be dressed at their wedding. Since their photos are incredibly special, they can set a dress code for the wedding party and find a way to cover up body art that they feel would stand out too much. This should ideally be done in a kind and respectful way.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The bride was anything but respectful and clearly let her brother know that he wouldn’t be in any of their wedding pictures. Even when he broke down in tears and threatened to not attend the event, she didn’t say anything and eventually hung up. It seems like the wedding was way more important to her than his feelings.

    Although it’s a painful situation, it’s important to understand why the woman was behaving in such an extreme way. According to research, many brides struggle with their emotions during the wedding planning process because their insecurities and worries often get exacerbated. These intense feelings don’t often get an outlet, and hence get taken out on the folks in their life.

    This doesn’t excuse the bride’s behavior, but it becomes clearer as to why she was behaving so rudely with her sibling. Luckily for him, his family wasn’t going to let him be bullied in such a way, and they decided to stand up for him. All of them are boycotting the wedding to teach the woman a lesson, but this actually made the OP feel guilty.

    Just because someone is planning a wedding doesn’t give them the right to make other people feel bad about themselves. It’s great that the man’s family is sticking by him and making the bride face her karma.

    What would you have done if you were in the OP’s place? Do share your honest thoughts on this story.

    People felt that the man did nothing wrong and were glad that his family all took a stand against the bridezilla

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    I really like that last reply. It's definitely time to start turning the "aesthetic" against the bride (and groom).

    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Sister sounds like she's got "Main Character Syndrome" and because brother does not fit her aesthetics, those who know don't want to be a part of her show.

    LH25
    LH25
    LH25
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Too many brides want some perfect production instead of a reflection of their lives and the people in it. As they are.

