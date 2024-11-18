Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons
Celebrities, News

‘Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jaleel White, best known for playing the nerdy Steve Urkel on the classic TV show Family Matters, recently recalled network executives once asking him to switch up Urkel’s iconic wardrobe to fix a peculiar issue. He had to start wearing looser jeans to hide his bulge.

White debuted his iconic character in 1989, when he was 12 years old, and played him for almost 10 years until 1998. 

Highlights
  • Executives asked Jaleel White to wear looser jeans to hide his 'bulge' on Family Matters.
  • White struggled with maintaining Urkel's childlike persona as he matured.
  • Jaleel White almost quit Family Matters due to challenges playing Urkel.
  • Jaleel White earned $300,000 per episode, despite personal struggles.

Going from boy to man while playing a character renowned for his innocence and childlike appeal came with various challenges, including hiding his maturing anatomy.

“I nearly quit the show,” White admits, delving into the strain the role was putting on his life in his upcoming memoir Growing Up Urkel, set to release tomorrow (November 19).

Actor Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel on Family Matters, revealed that executives asked him to wear looser pants to hide his “bulge”

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty

At the height of the show’s popularity, Urkel became known for his trademark look, sporting suspenders and very tight jeans. 

However, the actor’s wardrobe became increasingly uncomfortable. He revealed that he was “peeling [himself] out of those pants like a banana” by the time he was in college. At that point, the show was nearing its eighth season, and the now 47-year-old actor was in his twenties.

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jaleel White

The “bulge” issue became so intrusive that the network began receiving angry letters from the show’s audience. “It was getting uncomfortable for viewers,” White added, which is why executives decided to pull the trigger and exchange Urkel’s iconic jeans for looser pants. 

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Image credits: Fotos International / Getty

“It’s getting awkward,” White’s bosses said. “Let’s take off the suspenders and lower those pants.”

The actor had already outgrown his character’s childlike persona in terms of body mass, and his voice had deepened enough that maintaining Urkel’s high-pitched voice was straining his vocal cords.

White struggled with his growing body and tensions among cast members who, at one point, made him “cry”

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Image credits: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

“Speaking like Steve was physically painful, White recalled, explaining how the network’s reluctance to allow the character to grow and match his—at that poin—now-adult body made him feel like a fraud and he considered leaving Family Matters for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time the actor has revealed the darker side of his involvement in the TV show. He previously opened up about what he described as a strained relationship with some of his co-stars, who made him feel unwelcome” as his character’s rising popularity began to eclipsing theirs.

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Image credits: truTV

“I didn’t see how I was stepping on anybody’s toes or taking anybody’s shine, White explained in a 2021 interview. “I wasn’t welcomed to the cast at all, okay?”

Among those specifically he mentioned were actors Reginald VelJohnson and Jo Marie Payton, whom White accused of making him cry during a table read. “I don’t need to rehash that with the adults over and over again. They know what it is, he recounted.

White remained on Family Matters until its cancellation, appearing in most of its episodes and earning a considerable amount of money

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the difficulties of portraying the iconic character, Jaleel White remained on the show until its cancellation in 1998.

One of the chief reasons for his stay was the massive amount of money he was making, with various celebrity websites stating that he was the highest-paid actor on the show at the height of its fame.

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Image credits: Jaleel White

ADVERTISEMENT

His earnings, adjusted for inflation, amounted to $300,000 per episode for approximately $7 million per season. This does not account for the commercials, toy deals, and other brand collaborations the star participated in at the time—like a cereal named after his character—which only added to his already vast wealth.

In his personal life, the actor married tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl on May 4 of this year in an outdoor wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

Netizens and fans of the show reaffirmed their love of the character, despite the actor’s discomfort while playing him

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jaleel White

“Say what you want, but that show was excellent on several levels, and Jaleel slayed it! one fan wrote.

“We loved him no matter his size, another joked.

Others defended the network’s decision to keep the character true to his origins despite the actor’s maturing physique.

“Urkel was known for his quintessential geeky style, and the idea of making adjustments to his wardrobe to maintain that image speaks to the attention to detail that goes into character development in television, a reader explained.

“It was a good idea. No one wants to see that, another said, referring to the character’s “anatomy.”

While some fans where surprised by the actor’s account, others took the chance to congratulate him for his portrayal of the beloved character

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Image credits: HeddyNajjar

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

Image credits: larsfab

'Family Matters’ Star Was Told To Wear Looser Jeans To Hide His ‘Bulge’ In Later Seasons

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DasherJobe777

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda