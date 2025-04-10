Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Reaches Her Limit As Friend Keeps Mooching Off Her Without So Much As A Chocolate In Return
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Reaches Her Limit As Friend Keeps Mooching Off Her Without So Much As A Chocolate In Return

Being a host can be a lot of fun, especially if the guests are close friends or family members. Having people around, spending time with them, and being able to treat them to your hospitality is a wonderful feeling, as long as folks don’t take advantage of it.

This is what a woman faced when her friend repeatedly stayed over at her place with her kid and expected to be waited on hand and foot. The friend kept taking advantage of the woman’s hospitality and never returned the favor, which finally irked her.

More info: Mumsnet

    Hosting close friends is a great experience as long as they don’t overstay their welcome or demand too many things from the host

    Family and friends enjoying dinner, toasting with no gifts on the table, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

    Image credits: olia danilevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her single-parent friend kept coming to stay over with her kid just so she could visit London and never reciprocated an invite to them

    Text about family and friends feeling annoyed by guests not bringing gifts.

    Text image discussing family and friends making excuses related to allergies.

    Text about feeling used by friends for free weekends in London, affecting the friendship.

    Aerial view of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, with the Thames River in the foreground.

    Image credits: Dominika Gregušová / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This entitled behavior had been going on for a decade, and the poster felt that their friendship was getting affected by the woman’s selfish behavior

    Text about family and friends visiting without bringing gifts, leaving hosts to provide all food and drink.

    Text about a friend often complaining of having no money despite receiving a large inheritance.

    Text discussing family dynamics and excuses, related to feeling annoyed by no-gifts situations.

    Text about preparing food for fussy eaters in a family and friends setting.

    Hands washing dishes in a kitchen, a yellow bell pepper on the side, related to family and friends interactions.

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster felt overwhelmed with hosting duties like having to cook, clean, and cover the costs of everything while her friend did nothing

    Text about friends being annoyed by early-rising children, describing feelings of exhaustion and resentment.

    Text discussing the dilemma of confronting a friend, highlighting mental health concerns and feeling guilty.

    Text discussing hosting concerns affecting friendship, linked to family friends and no gifts policy.

    Text expressing frustration about family and friends overstaying.

    Image credits: Achurchi

    She didn’t want to confront her friend about the issue because of the woman’s poor mental health, but she didn’t know what else to do

    The woman couldn’t hold back her feelings about her friend’s entitled behavior. She felt that she had been taken advantage of for nearly a decade, whereas the other woman didn’t seem to realize how much her behavior was affecting her friend, which is why she kept doing the same thing again and again.

    It’s easy to identify people who are self-entitled. They seem to feel that they are owed everything and that people should always be at their beck and call. It’s clear to see that they lack empathy because they might expect other people to go overboard to please them, but not realize they should also be making an effort.

    The OP also mentioned that her friend never brought any gifts along as a thank you for being hosted. She also didn’t contribute to the food or drinks that were bought for her. She seemed okay to mooch off the poster, even though she had a sizable inheritance. She kept making excuses and pretended like she had no money.

    It’s hard to deal with friends who are moochers. Rather than confronting them or getting aggressive due to resentment, it’s better to approach the situation with calmness. Talk to them about their financial woes and find out what they have been dealing with. This will help them open up and possibly lead to a change in their behavior.

    Woman feeling annoyed at a desk, dealing with family and friends over no-gifts rule, sitting in a cozy home office space.

    Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman shared that she had to do everything for her friend and kid, right from cooking to cleaning, and even covering all their expenses. She felt exhausted and resentful of the fact that her friend never even lifted a finger to help or do anything that would lighten the load. 

    According to experts, if someone holds a grudge for a long time, it can affect their mental health, make them feel irritable, and even ruin their relationships with other people. This is because resentment can fester and make people feel bitter over time. This is probably what the OP was feeling because her friend’s entitled behavior had been going on for a decade.

    The woman was also reluctant to confront her friend about anything because of the other woman’s poor mental health. She felt that it wouldn’t be right to voice her feelings because it would end up upsetting the other woman greatly. Unfortunately, keeping all these feelings in only stressed out the OP more.

    Nobody wants to be on bad terms with their friends, but sometimes, it’s important to take the hard route and speak about difficult things so that the relationship can improve. The OP might be worried about how her friend will react, but maybe she might end up surprised by the woman’s response.

    How do you think the poster should handle the situation? Share your opinions in the comments.

    Folks urged the woman to talk to her friend, and many were shocked that the behavior had gone on for a decade

    Comment on dealing with family demands, suggesting use of a polite refusal to avoid giving gifts.

    Text suggesting ways to handle family and friends who annoy by reducing visits, emphasizing boundaries.

    Text comment urging someone to stop family and friends from giving unwanted gifts.

    "Comment discussing friendship dynamics when no gifts are given.

    Text from user advising to firmly say no to gifts from family and friends.

    Text suggesting how to handle family and friends who annoy with no-gifts policy.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look, if you can't talk about being frustrated with your friends, and you e had years to do it, you don't care enough about the friendship to maintain it, so just let them know that and end it. OP makes it clear this isnt a new situation, but she's not ever felt the need to be honest or genuine with the "friend", so they aren't really friends. They just spend time together. Face up to the fact that you've been disengenuine and you think they have been too, and stop pretending. Honestly, this is why people don't trust English friends. They have already turned in you, but they wont tell you for years, just to make sure there's gaslighting as well as betrayal

