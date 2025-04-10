Woman Reaches Her Limit As Friend Keeps Mooching Off Her Without So Much As A Chocolate In Return

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a host can be a lot of fun, especially if the guests are close friends or family members. Having people around, spending time with them, and being able to treat them to your hospitality is a wonderful feeling, as long as folks don’t take advantage of it.

This is what a woman faced when her friend repeatedly stayed over at her place with her kid and expected to be waited on hand and foot. The friend kept taking advantage of the woman’s hospitality and never returned the favor, which finally irked her.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Hosting close friends is a great experience as long as they don’t overstay their welcome or demand too many things from the host

Share icon

Image credits: olia danilevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her single-parent friend kept coming to stay over with her kid just so she could visit London and never reciprocated an invite to them

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Dominika Gregušová / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

This entitled behavior had been going on for a decade, and the poster felt that their friendship was getting affected by the woman’s selfish behavior

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster felt overwhelmed with hosting duties like having to cook, clean, and cover the costs of everything while her friend did nothing

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Achurchi

She didn’t want to confront her friend about the issue because of the woman’s poor mental health, but she didn’t know what else to do

The woman couldn’t hold back her feelings about her friend’s entitled behavior. She felt that she had been taken advantage of for nearly a decade, whereas the other woman didn’t seem to realize how much her behavior was affecting her friend, which is why she kept doing the same thing again and again.

It’s easy to identify people who are self-entitled. They seem to feel that they are owed everything and that people should always be at their beck and call. It’s clear to see that they lack empathy because they might expect other people to go overboard to please them, but not realize they should also be making an effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP also mentioned that her friend never brought any gifts along as a thank you for being hosted. She also didn’t contribute to the food or drinks that were bought for her. She seemed okay to mooch off the poster, even though she had a sizable inheritance. She kept making excuses and pretended like she had no money.

It’s hard to deal with friends who are moochers. Rather than confronting them or getting aggressive due to resentment, it’s better to approach the situation with calmness. Talk to them about their financial woes and find out what they have been dealing with. This will help them open up and possibly lead to a change in their behavior.

Share icon

Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman shared that she had to do everything for her friend and kid, right from cooking to cleaning, and even covering all their expenses. She felt exhausted and resentful of the fact that her friend never even lifted a finger to help or do anything that would lighten the load.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to experts, if someone holds a grudge for a long time, it can affect their mental health, make them feel irritable, and even ruin their relationships with other people. This is because resentment can fester and make people feel bitter over time. This is probably what the OP was feeling because her friend’s entitled behavior had been going on for a decade.

The woman was also reluctant to confront her friend about anything because of the other woman’s poor mental health. She felt that it wouldn’t be right to voice her feelings because it would end up upsetting the other woman greatly. Unfortunately, keeping all these feelings in only stressed out the OP more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody wants to be on bad terms with their friends, but sometimes, it’s important to take the hard route and speak about difficult things so that the relationship can improve. The OP might be worried about how her friend will react, but maybe she might end up surprised by the woman’s response.

How do you think the poster should handle the situation? Share your opinions in the comments.

Folks urged the woman to talk to her friend, and many were shocked that the behavior had gone on for a decade

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT