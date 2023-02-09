I'm Nancy, an artist from Georgia (Europe)!

I see everything as my canvas. In autumn 2015, I took a walk in the park to the sound of fallen leaves crunching beneath my feet. They were too beautiful to break, so since then, I take them home with me, store them in my books, and then give them another, magical life as a canvas for my artwork. Eventually, they end up in frames so they can live forever!

Look How They Shine For You

Little Prince

Moonwatchers

Cat Town

New Beggining

The Sea

Peter Pan

Mushroom House

Always Returning

Mushroom Neighborhood

Escape

By The Fire

Winter Wonderland

Heart Of Spring

Love Painted With Fingers

