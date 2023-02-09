I'm Nancy, an artist from Georgia (Europe)!

I see everything as my canvas. In autumn 2015, I took a walk in the park to the sound of fallen leaves crunching beneath my feet. They were too beautiful to break, so since then, I take them home with me, store them in my books, and then give them another, magical life as a canvas for my artwork. Eventually, they end up in frames so they can live forever!

More info: Instagram | Facebook