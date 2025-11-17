21 Clever Shadow Art Installations That Make Ordinary Objects Come AliveInterview With Artist
This year marks ten years since Damon Belanger, a graphic artist based in the San Francisco Bay Area, first turned everyday shadows into playful little scenes. He was commissioned to create 20 “fake” shadows in downtown Redwood City to bring more creativity to the streets, and the results caught people’s attention right away. Bike racks, mailboxes, and street signs became tiny stories on the pavement, surprising and delighting anyone who happened to notice them.
Looking back on how the project has evolved, Belanger says he’s been surprised by how quickly people connected with the idea. “It seems obvious now, but when you do something new, you never know if it’s going to work… will the angle make sense? Will it really look like a shadow? But as it turns out, I never had to explain what I’m doing. People immediately see that they’re shadows, and it’s fun because it prompts them to think of their own ideas, like this spark of an idea gets the juices flowing.
It’s so wonderful how people all over the world have heard about this project and have become so intrigued by the idea. The overall theme here is transformation and the unexpected. When you think about it, you don’t really pay much attention to shadows until something interesting happens, like you notice a shadow cast by a tree that looks like an animal or something odd. It’s kind of like looking for shapes in clouds. Or making shadow puppets. Imagining what might happen if you were to transform the item casting the shadow.”
One of the most challenging parts of creating these shadow pieces, Belanger says, was surprisingly technical. “One of the earliest challenges was selecting the right color of paint. You might think of shadows as just being black, but depending on the color of the cement or time of day there are subtle variations to the color you have to account for.
The large pieces were some of the toughest to execute. I had stencils for many of the smaller ones, but when they get larger, stencils become impractical and you have to freehand it. There was a piece by the train station that was particularly challenging because the railing that the shadow was cast from was curved.
It’s of course incredibly rewarding to receive such a positive reaction and be part of such an enduring project!”
Belanger has also been surprised and delighted by how people react to his work in public spaces. “I’ve gotten really positive reactions, and people really enjoy it. Even when I was blocking the walkway leading to the Caltrain station, folks didn’t mind too much because they were so fascinated by the art.
I was also amazed at how many people were interested in coming to help with the painting and installation. I’ve had more than one person describe painting in the lines as a meditative experience.”
Looking ahead, Belanger continues to explore new directions for his shadow art. “Last summer, I was fortunate enough to be invited to participate in the Kaapstad Arts Festival in Tilburg, The Netherlands where I designed new original shadow art pieces to be installed during the festival.
On the theme of artwork on the ground, I also designed a crosswalk featuring koi fish that was installed in Palo Alto, California.
I hope to continue creating new and intriguing pieces that bring thoughtful and fun art to public spaces.”
Over the past decade, Belanger’s project has grown from a local experiment in Redwood City to a widely admired body of public art. His work shows how a simple idea, playing with shadows, can capture people’s imagination, invite participation, and transform everyday spaces into moments of surprise and delight.
So far, no one has had anything to say about this artwork. Well, I for one liked it.
