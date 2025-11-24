ADVERTISEMENT

Tomatoes may not be vegetables, but did you know that pumpkins are berries? While this sounds like the sort of factoid your older brother would tell you so you’d embarrass yourself at some point down the line, it’s actually absolutely true. As it turns out, there are a lot of facts about the world that are exactly like that.

So when one netizen asked the internet “What’s a fact about the world that sounds totally fake but is 100% true?” we gathered the best responses out there. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote and memorize your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments down below.

Father in surgical scrubs and mask showing newborn baby to young girl, sharing true facts that make others question reality. I was once the youngest person on the planet.

Pac_Eddy , Jonathan Borba Report

kallencbt avatar
GenericElder
GenericElder
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

maybe for a fraction of a second?

    Dark and light clouds forming dramatic shapes in the sky, illustrating nature’s true facts that seem unreal. Clouds weigh millions of pounds on average.

    Jt_250 , Pixabay Report

    Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton on display in museum with dramatic shadow, highlighting true facts that seem unreal to people. T-Rex lived closer in time to the cell phone than it did to stegosaurus.


    Sharks have been in the ocean on earth for longer than Saturn has had rings.

    WholeLottaNothing-7 , Solstice Hannan Report

    Adult hand gently holding a baby's hand, illustrating touching moments that make people question if they’re real true facts. Less than 1% of the atoms that you were composed of at birth are still there at age 70.

    RogLatimer118 , Aditya Romansa Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...& I can tell exactly which ones have folded their tents & gone

    Satellite map image of Europe showing country borders and surrounding seas, related to true facts people share. Norway is separated from North Korea by one country: Russia.

    Lazarus558 , google Report

    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, one country, which is a de facto empire, and has many, many ethnic groups between Norway and North Korea. Karelian, Komi, Mordva, Chuvash, Mari, Khanty, Mansi, Tatar, Bashkir, Altai, Khakas, Tuvan, Tungus, and more.

    It once rained for 1 million years straight around 225 million years ago.

    Keno837 Report

    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, the very first mammals began to appear. A shrew-like creature lived around the same time. Hopefully it had an umbrella…

    Anne Frank and Martin Luther King, Jr were the same age.

    Emily-Seger Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think what OP is trying to say is that they were born in the same year (1929.)

    Microscopic view of bacteria and cells illustrating surprising true facts that make others question if they’re real. The human body is estimated to contain more bacterial cells than human cells, with trillions of microorganisms living on and inside you.

    RogLatimer118 , Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Report

    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s so amazing that our body is a microcosmos.

    Most of what makes human life so hard is human made mass delusion.

    Edit: It's funny how so many came to argue, only proving my point.

    V01d3d_f13nd Report

    Close-up of ants crawling on a stone surface illustrating true facts about nature that make others question if they’re real. All the ants 🐜 in the world weigh more than all the people in the world!

    jerrrrrrrrrrrrry , shraga kopstein Report

    It was 66 years between the wright brothers first flight and landing on the moon.

    RoboticGreg Report

    A teaspoon of a neutron star would weigh about a billion tons.

    GnarlyNarhwal Report

    The first BBC radio broadcast in a foreign language was a broadcast to Egypt in Arabic.

    Air France used to be the aviation arm of the French postal service.

    American Express used to deliver packages.

    The Portuguese were the first European sailors to make contact with the Indians and the Japanese.

    Speaking of the Portuguese, the Portuguese border is the oldest, unchanged border in Europe.

    TrollerCoasterWoo Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Speaking of the Portuguese, how do we know that Japanese and Indians didn't visit Europe earlier. After all there are reports of Chinese fleet visiting east Africa. Not impossible that some may have ventured further.

    There are three candidates for the tallest mountain on earth, depending on how you define the tallest.

    * Highest elevation above sea level: Everest (Nepal/Tibet) at 8,848.86 m / 29,032 ft
    * Tallest from base to peak: Mauna Kea (Hawai`i) at 10,205 m / 33,481 ft
    * Tallest from earth's centre to peak: Chimborazo (Ecuador) at 6,384.4 km (3,967.1 mi) vs Everest at 6,382.3 km (3,965.8 mi).

    Lazarus558 Report

    Electric signal, the power behind electricity travels nearly at the speed of light. The electrons in wires mostly travel along the surface of the wire and only move a few centimeters an hour. Almost all the electricity you ever used in your house is mostly electrons sitting in your wires, moving back and forth really, really fast.

    The_Southern_Sir Report

    Mushrooms absorb vit D so much that they can basically be a supplement.

    genescheezesthatpls Report

    The earth is missing a giant mass of itself which - after divesting itself of this mass in a collision with another celestial object - became our moon.

    Iriltlirl Report

    Moose can dive 20 feet deep to graze on the bottom of lakes.

    lemelisk42 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moose can seal their nostrils shut while browsing underwater vegetation! The hooves of the moose also "splay" a little, which aids them in walking on surfaces like mud and snow and also facilitates swimming.

    Running your hand on stainless steel removed smells from your hands. Onions. Garlic. Metal rust. Try it!

    Oddharry1923 Report

    Wood is one of the rarest things in the galaxy. Much rarer and more valuable than any precious gems or metals.

    Joober81 Report

    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t tell the De Beers family!

    Several bright orange pumpkins of different sizes arranged on rustic wooden surface, true facts make others question reality. * Strawberry: Not a berry.
    * Raspberry: Not a berry.
    * Pumpkin: A berry.



    * Starfish: Not a fish.
    * Jellyfish: Not a fish.
    * Seahorse: A fish.

    Lazarus558 , Olivia Spink Report

    Cleopatra was alive closer to our own modern times than to the building of the pyramids in Egypt.

    ForeverExplore15 Report

    Black and white photo of a man and woman outside a wooden house, illustrating true facts that make others question if they’re real. The last civil war pension was paid in December of 2020.

    Helen Viola Jackson, lived until December 16, 2020, to the age of 101. At 17, she married 93-year-old Union veteran James Bolin in 1936 during the Great Depression. Their marriage was arranged so she could receive his pension, a fact she kept secret for most of her life.

    A911owner Report

    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how much she received monthly on the end. Pensions must follow inflation.

    Close-up of a rare transparent crystal on rough rock surface illustrating true facts that make others question reality. Diamonds aren't all that rare and are actually pretty plentiful.

    tiersanon , Géry PARENT Report

    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The De Beers family created quite an empire by great marketing and controlling the quantity allowed on the market, making diamonds seem rare and precious.

    Wooly mammoths were still around when the pyramids were built.

    Lovebeingadad54321 Report

    Oxford University was founded 332 years BEFORE the founding of the Aztec Empire.

    hiro111 Report

    Three men lifting dumbbells in a gym, showcasing strength training while people share favorite true facts that seem unreal. Although exercise is necessary, we actually build muscle when resting, especially while sleeping.

    curiosity_2020 , Getty Images Report

    Close-up of a white flower in bloom, illustrating one of the true facts people share that make others question reality. Magnolias are one of the oldest flowering plants, with a lineage that dates back over 95 million years to the age of the dinosaurs. At that time, bees had not yet evolved, so magnolias developed a pollination strategy that relied on beetles, which are still their primary pollinators today.

    Grapeape934 , Ronin Report

    Close-up of the moon showing detailed craters, an example of true facts that make people question if they’re real. Australia is wider than the moon. 🌙.

    EnleeJones , Mike Petrucci Report

    Older man in a pinstripe suit and glasses posing in front of American flag, illustrating favorite true facts that seem unreal. The oldest ever U.S. secretary of defense and the youngest ever secretary of defense… were the same person.

    MustardKarl , Scott Davis Report

    Lake Superior contains enough water to cover all of the continents of North and South America to a depth of 1 foot.

    Aggressive-Catch-903 Report

    Giraffe walking across a dirt road in a dry savannah landscape, illustrating true facts that seem unreal. The number of vertebrae in a giraffe's neck is the same as in a humans - 7.

    WellWellWellthennow , Mike Prince Report

    The average person has an above average number of legs.

    whamtet Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Averages:- Mean - YES, Mode - NO, Median - NO

    Abraham Lincoln and The Samurai Shogunate *Could* have sent each other a Fax.

    lightarcmw Report

    Maine is the closest US state to Africa 🌍.

    Bovine_University_ Report

    21% of adults in the United States are illiterate.

    Charming_Walrus4452 Report

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmmm... Illiteracy is a spectrum from 'can't read a thing' to 'this form is complex and hard to understand if you're not a lawyer and accountant rolled into one'. I Suspect that most of that 21% tend to the latter half of that spectrum.

    Statistically speaking no one is likely to replicate a random card shuffle of a deck of 52 cards in their lifetime.

    athiestinbiblebelt56 Report

    All the nuclear waste in the world can fit in a football stadium.

    Perfect-Ad2578 Report

    Whales share a common ancestor with wolves, thus are more closely related to wolves than other marine animals.

    uncle_douglas Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So THAT'S why I love water and swimming so much! Explains a lot!

    Bismuth was formerly understood to be the element with the highest atomic mass whose nuclei do not spontaneously decay. However, in 2003 it was found to be *very slightly* radioactive. The metal's only primordial isotope, bismuth-209 (^(209)Bi ), undergoes alpha decay with a half-life roughly *a billion times longer than the estimated age of the universe.*

    So if you have, say, 1 gram of bismuth -- a cube about 0.5 cm on a side -- you will get approximately 105 atoms decaying *per year.* That's one alpha particle every three and a half days. BUT: alpha particles have very little penetrating power -- a sheet of paper or human skin completely stops them, and bismuth is a heavy element with far greater absorption than either of those -- only those decays which occur very near the surface will ever be emitted outside the sample: all the rest will be trapped inside. So while it is technically *radioactive*, the actual *radiation* is ridiculously low.

    Lazarus558 Report

    The Shoe Crab has been around long enough for our solar system to make 2 galactic cycles!

    n0z3n85 Report

    I had some reason to google the French Foreign Legion yesterday, because it couldn’t possibly still be a thing, but it is, and it’s still old school. The only way to sign up is to literally knock on the door of a recruitment center in France.

    Henri_Bemis Report

    The entire world's human population could fit in Texas and every man woman and child would have ~1000 square feet to themselves.

    Mathandyr Report

    ai_cambridge avatar
    Callum Young
    Callum Young
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They'd have more square footage if they chose Ontario to stand in, instead.

    Hawaii is tied with Alaska as being the coldest state. Neither has ever recorded a temperature above 100°.

    BreakfastBeerz Report

    lahofa4375 avatar
    SleepyVampire
    SleepyVampire
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes but also no. They've both reached 100F, but it was before they were officially states.

    Data Centers now consume about 5% of the world’s total energy .

    baromanb Report

    90% of the trash floating around the oceans of the world come from 10 rivers in Asia and Africa.

    DorsalMorsel Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And about 99% of the trash polluting the beaches on the west coast of Japan come from China and Korea.

    There’s water reservoirs located over 400 miles beneath the Earths surface that hold 3x more water than all of Earths oceans combined.

    korevis Report

    -40 degrees Celsius is the same as -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

    alexandersupertramp1 Report

    The interference patterns in the wifi signals inside your home can be used to track your movements in the room.

    Zestyclose_Space7134 Report

    Of all the humans that have ever lived throughout history, about 7% are still alive.

    ThinkPath1999 Report

    To calm hyperinflation, Brazil invented a completely fictional currency. Everything was listed in the actual currency and the virtual currency. Peoples pay slips also had the virtual currency alongside the real currency. The actual currency would go down in value every day, but the virtual currency remained the same.

    It worked. Hyperinflation slowed down and one day they made the virtual currency a real currency. Which is why their currency is called the “Brazilian Real”.

    IndependentOpinion44 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lol, false on the last sentence. A form of Brazilian currency called the "real" (pronounced more like "hhhe-ahl" or "hey-awl", not "reel") was around in the 1700s. It's from the Portuguese word "real", meaning "royal" or "regal", not "real" like "it's real, dude".

    That octopuses have three hearts always blows my mind. Feels like something a kid would make up on the spot but nope, completely real. They’re just built different.

    twohertbrain Report

    A bolt of lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun.

    natescode Report

    The actual sea level varies by up to 90 meters in various places from the mean sea level.

    KURTA_T1A Report

    There’s orders of magnitude more molecules of water in a glass than glasses of water on earth.

    Bitter-Basket Report

    There was a map drawn in 1513 that had l has an accurate depiction of the land features of Antarctica without the ice. Antarctica wasn't "discovered" until 1820 and most of those features were not discovered until a high tech scan in 1997.

    Weak_Rate_3552 Report

    If the history of the planet earth was laid out as a football field, with one end zone being the planets beginning and the other being today, human history would fit into one blade of grass at the end of the field.

    ViewAskewRob Report

    Cows have best friends and get stressed when they're separated. Honestly more emotional intelligence than some people.

    acasiabanksia Report

    Coelacanths are more closely related to humans than they are to sharks.

    Lazarus558 Report

    Joe Biden was born closer to Abraham Lincoln's inauguration than Biden was to his own.

    ForeverExplore15 Report

    Water, as a total of Earth's mass, makes up less than 1%.

    GeeEmmInMN Report

    There is a massive lake below the Antarctic called Lake Vostok.

    Certain-Forever-1474 Report

    lrock7 avatar
    Lola Rocksmith
    Lola Rocksmith
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and it's red because of minerals bleeding in

    We are overdue for a magnetic pole reversal and the pole movement is currently accelerating. This could result in the earth itself rotating around 90 degrees from its current axis, pretty much terraformimg the planet through enormous tsunamis and tectonic chaos.

    torch9t9 Report

    lrock7 avatar
    Lola Rocksmith
    Lola Rocksmith
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not the Earth spinning around, it's actually just the magnetic north and south poles swapping

    The entirety of South America is East of Atlanta.

    Commercial-Drama-863 Report

    Crocodiles are more closely related to birds than they are to lizards. .

    Fun_in_Space Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And both descended from dinosaurs. And the aggressive, cyclist-attacking magpie behind my rear fence is descended from the T.Rex

    Nearly 30% of the weight of your 💩 is bacteria.

    Odd_Dragonfruit_2662 Report

    Everyone has kicked a pregnant woman.

    Lex_Extexo Report

    Tomatoes are fruit, but they don't go on a fruit salad.

    Wedgerooka Report

    When I was in high school, I woke up one morning to a bright sunshiney day with birds chirping. I opened the door to my room and went across the house and it was dark clouds and heavy rain literally on the other side of my house, was surreal. No one believes me when I tell them that this really happened.

    AnythingWithGloves Report

    On a geological timescale, all coal was basically formed at the same time (give or take a couple million years).

    peperazzi74 Report

    Lean over the planet, peel North America off the map like a magnetic sticker, and slap it on the Moon. It would cover two-thirds.

    IanRastall Report

    If your finger was the size of the earth and you were feeling the planet’s surface, the human finger is sensitive enough to feel and distinguish the difference between the cars and houses.

    DrEnter Report

    The Roman Empire existed at the same time as the following empires: Macedonian, Greek, Carthaginian, Seleucid, Persian, Ethiopian, Malian, Ottoman, Incan, Mayan, and Aztec. It actually didn’t officially end until about 25-30 years before Christopher Columbus set sail.

    Infinite_Calendar458 Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Holy Roman Empire existed until August 6, 1806.

    We are closer in time to Shakespeare than he was to the time people spoke in Old English. Yet half the English teachers in the US tell kids “Shakespeare wrote in Old English.” Drives me insane.

    RogerMooreis007 Report

    There are, in fact, Native Antarcticans - 11 people were born there.

    Native-Antarctican Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So anyone born in the USA is automatically a native American?

    That you drive on a parkway and park on a driveway.

    Ok_Arm_2922 Report

    The distance from the equator to the North Pole is exactly 10 million meters.

    If the Earth were a marble with a diameter of 1 inch, it's surface would appear as smooth as glass.

    No-Donkey-4117 Report

    The Great Lakes of the American Midwest in the current formation are about as old as the oldest continuously inhabited cities like Aleppo (6,000 year old). Whereas Lake Baikal is about as old as when the Arabian Peninsula broke off from Africa (30 million years old).

    Cut me some slack on the precision of the numbers.

    The Great Lakes are mere puddles after the most recent spring melt.

    daveescaped Report

    1 million seconds is 11.5 days. 1 billion is over 31 years. A trillion seconds…..over 31,000 years.

    EMAW2008 Report

    Remember John Tyler, the 10th president of the United States? Served 1841 to 1845? His grandson passed away earlier this year.

    trentsiggy Report

    The fact that record players work by tracing sound waves translated on the record sounds like cartoon logic.

    blondeee1902 Report

