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Nobody wants to be perceived as gullible. So if you hear something that sounds too good, too absurd, or too devastating to be true, your first instinct might be to simply deny it. “Yeah right, that’s a good joke!” But history has shown us time and time again that truth is stranger than fiction, and we’ve got a list below that proves that point.

Netizens have been sharing surprising facts that sound too ridiculous to be true, so we’ve compiled a list of the most amusing ones below. From scientific fun facts to random tidbits of information about modern companies, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this treasure trove of knowledge. And be sure to upvote the facts that you find hard to believe!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A library aisle with bookshelves and people studying, symbolizing true facts about knowledge and places. There are more libraries in the US than McDonald's.

MayurBhat , Robert So Report

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    #2

    An upward view of multiple escalators in a modern building, highlighting surprising Wyoming escalator facts. The entire state of Wyoming only has 2 escalators.

    Kukantiz , Phearak Chamrien Report

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you see a pair of moving stairs like these, only one is the escalator. The one going downwards is the de-escalator.

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    #3

    A portrait of John Tyler, the 10th US President, depicting amazing facts and somehow true facts. John Tyler, born 1790 has 2 living grandchildren as of 2017. Not great grandchildren, just regular grandkids. I think he was in his 80s when he had a son and his son was also pretty old when he had these 2.

    tatsuedoa , George Peter Alexander Healy Report

    5points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His son, Lyon Gardiner Tyler, was born in 1853 when the President was 63. Lyon Gardiner Tyler subsequently had his own children at an advanced age, with his sons Harrison Ruffin Tyler (born 1928) and Lyon Gardiner Tyler Jr. (born 1924).While Harrison Ruffin Tyler was the last living grandson, he passed away in May 2025.

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    #4

    The Nintendo Software Technology Corporation building on a sunny day, showcasing surprising facts about companies. Nintendo was founded in 1889.

    abusiveyusuf , Jeff Dlouhy Report

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    #5

    A map showing the location of Point Nemo, a pole of inaccessibility, illustrating a crazy but true fact. There is a point in the Pacific Ocean named "Point Nemo" which is the furthest point from land. In fact, it is so far from land, the nearest humans are often astronauts in the International Space Station when it passes overhead. The ISS orbits the Earth at a maximum of **416 km** while the nearest inhabited landmass to Point Nemo is **over 2,700 km away**.

    12477 , Timwi Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually knew this one, read about it somewhere, but I didn't know the exact distances...2,700+ km is crazy.

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    #6

    A map showing the distance between Paris, France and Reunion, highlighting true facts and amazing facts. The longest domestic flight in the world is in France (Paris to Réunion).

    roadierunway12 , bbc.com Report

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    #7

    A whale's tail emerging from the ocean, splashing water, showcasing one of the crazy facts about nature. It’s illegal to hunt whales in Arizona, a completely landlocked state.

    anon , Neil Ni Report

    4points
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    #8

    The solar system with planets orbiting the sun, a visual representation of surprising scientific facts. At its furthest away point, you can fit every planet in our solar system between Earth and the Moon.

    anon , Zelch Csaba Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But they refuse to show up unless Pluto is invited.

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    #9

    A large container ship sailing on the ocean, laden with numerous containers, representing a crazy but true fact. The 15-20 largest container ships in the world create more pollution than all of the cars in the world.

    GiGGLED420 , Ray McKay Report

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    #10

    A close-up view of Pluto, showcasing its surface details and coloration, a crazy but true fact about planets. Pluto has not gone half way around the sun since its discovery.

    anon , NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The way it's been treated, I'm surprised it goes anywhere at all.

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    #11

    A person's hand resting on lush green grass, illustrating true facts about everyday life. There was no grass in dinosaur times. It just seems so strange because it's so ubiquitous today.

    GrandDukeOfNowhere , Ivett M Report

    3points
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually know most of these facts

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    #12

    A wooden welcome to Alaska sign with The Gateway to the Klondike in a misty landscape, one of the crazy facts. The four largest US cities(by area) are in Alaska.

    Skeptik7 , Ryan Schreiber Report

    3points
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    #13

    An X-ray of a human hand, illustrating scientific crazy facts that are surprisingly true. Having six fingers is actually a dominant trait, but the genes for it are so incredibly rare that pretty much no one has it.

    TheJaiGitster , Drgnu23 Report

    3points
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    #14

    Captain Planet with the Planeteers, showcasing a true fact from Wyoming with only 2 escalators. The entire captain planet cartoon was a all star cast. It had Whoppie Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Tim Curry, Meg Ryan.

    Foolishpuck80 , DIC Entertainment / Hanna-Barbera Report

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    #15

    Most people have already met psychopaths and sociopaths in their lives, without really knowing which ones are crazy.

    anon Report

    3points
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    orionred_1 avatar
    Orion Red
    Orion Red
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not crazy .. sociopathic and psychopathic.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A deer standing in a field with trees in the background, representing true facts and Wyoming's limited escalator count. There are more whitetail deer in the U.S now than at the time of first European contact.

    Illhunt_yougather , Aaron J Hill Report

    3points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mainly because their predators have gone extinct (except humans, of course).

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    #17

    A blue dump truck driving on a sandy beach with palm trees, illustrating a crazy fact about Wyoming's two escalators. Saudi Arabia imports sand ..

    Indianfattie , Juan Pablo Daniel Report

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    #18

    A worn military helmet resting on a wooden crate, highlighting crazy facts and Wyoming escalators. The introduction of metal helmets in WW1 causes head injuries to increase.

    anon , Rob King Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because many of what had been fatalities previously now became survivable injuries.

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    #19

    A couple relaxing on a bed watching Netflix on a laptop, illustrating surprising facts. That Netflix was founded a year before Google.

    ToxicSpook , Anastasia Shuraeva Report

    2points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would anyone think that sounds fake?

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    #20

    Camels resting in the desert with the Pyramids of Giza in the background, a surprising true fact. The Giza pyramids were built when Mammoths still roamed the earth.

    TheRealMajour , mustangjoe Report

    2points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe that’s how they hauled those giant stones! Using mammoths like oxen.

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    #21

    A brown bear, sometimes called a grizzly bear, standing on all fours, highlighting a crazy but true fact. Polar Bears have recently been migrating further south and mating with Grizzly bears, creating a hybrid called Grolar Bears. They were separated for so long they took on different phenotypes, but they aren’t distant enough to no longer be able to mate and create viable offspring.

    TheRealMajour , Corradox Report

    2points
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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Male Polar Bears producing an offspring with a female Grizzly, the offspring are called Pizzly Bears.

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    #22

    Hands counting US dollar bills, including five and ten dollar denominations, depicting a crazy but true fact. If you have 10 dollars in your pocket and no debts , you have more wealth than 25% of Americans.

    TheSlipperyPot8o , kaboompics Report

    2points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As written, this would imply that only 25% of Americans have mortgage, student loan, or credit card debt.

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    #23

    A chihuahua dog on a wooden bridge, looking up, representing crazy facts and true facts. A Chihuahua is more Closely related to a Grizzly bear than to a Hyena.

    anon , Ellie Burgin Report

    2points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is why you rarely hear a chihuahua laughing.

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    #24

    A cluster of wild mushrooms growing on a tree trunk, illustrating somehow true facts and crazy facts. Fungi are actuly more closely related to animals than plants.

    Emilybeths , Femke Hansen Report

    2points
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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to upset a Vegan....

    -1
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    #25

    An intense Eurasian eagle-owl with bright orange eyes, representing fascinating facts about birds and nature. You can't choke an owl.

    ephemeralkitten , Jeremy Waterhouse Report

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    #26

    A close-up of a black bear looking directly at the camera, showcasing amazing facts about wildlife. The state of Maine has more Black Bears than Black People.

    Edit:
    15,000 Black People.
    30,000 Black Bears.

    Crashbrennan , Regan Dsouza Report

    2points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As of 2024–2025, the estimated number of black bears in Maine is higher than the state's Black or African American population. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife estimates there are between 24,000 and 36,000 black bears in the state. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2024, the Black or African American population in Maine makes up approximately 2.3% of the total population, which translates to roughly 32,000 individuals. The numbers vary throughout the years but the discrepancy isn't as great as this post depicts.

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    #27

    A vibrant blue wasp with orange wings on white flowers, highlighting the incredible facts and diversity of nature. The best thing for you to do if you're stung by a tarantula hawk wasp is to lie down and scream.

    EDIT: Laying down prevents you from falling over/hurting yourself when you're in the throes of pain, and the screaming helps cope with the pain level. Nothing else is really going to help you.

    anon , Renee Grayson Report

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    #28

    A pile of colorful plastic numbers and letters, symbolizing the 52 crazy facts that are somehow true. Googolplex is such an absurdity huge number that if you wanted to try and write it out you’d need a tool that could imprint on subatomic particles; Also there aren’t enough subatomic particles in the universe to even write the number.

    jaykeith , Tara Winstead Report

    2points
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    #29

    A campus scene with a large red brick building and lush green trees on a cloudy day, highlighting crazy facts. Harvard University is over 100 years older than the United States.

    odin99999 , prayitnophotography Report

    2points
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Loosey Goosey
    Loosey Goosey
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's still fairly recent compared to many European universities. Several of Harvard's founders had attended the University of Cambridge in England, and named Cambridge, Massachuetts in honour of the university.

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    #30

    A vast desert landscape under a clear sky, highlighting one of 52 facts about Wyoming's 2 escalators. The world's largest desert isn't the Sahara. It's the entire continent of Antarctica


    -------Deserts aren't measured by grains of sand or amount of camels; it's all about precipitation, and Antarctica takes the cake. The roughly 5.5 million square mile continent only gets about eight inches of rain a year.

    skye_sago , Luis Quintero Report

    2points
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    #31

    A diverse group of friends walking together on a rooftop, representing crazy but true facts. A ton of people is only about 11 people.

    Icantunafish , cottonbro studio Report

    2points
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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seven if you're in the Southern US

    1
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    #32

    A professional video camera on a tripod, with a blue screen background, demonstrating crazy facts. HD Video has been around for over 20 years, only became popular with consumers in the past 5/10 years.

    JDM_MoonShibe , Caleb Oquendo Report

    2points
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    #33

    Tennis court net with a Seaclub logo, representing a crazy fact about Wyoming's few escalators. If you cut a hole in a net. It will have less holes.

    guywhoclimbs , Valeska Huyskens Report

    2points
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    #34

    An otter standing with paws together, illustrating one of 52 facts about Wyoming's 2 escalators. Otters carry a favourite stone in their pocket.

    ShetlandPoodle , Jim Report

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    #35

    Two kettles on a gas stove, one copper and one silver, showcasing facts and how crazy they sound. France lends power to Britain so they don't get power surges from boiling the kettle, which happened several times in 2013 after a tv programme ended.

    ZenxFold , H. Hümâ Yardim Report

    2points
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    #36

    Ada Lovelace designed the first computer algorithm roughly 100 years before the first computer.

    LDodge7047 Report

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    #37

    Wasabi is really hard to find, and most times the “wasabi” you’re eating is horse radish with food coloring.

    anon Report

    2points
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you mean the wasabi I’m throwing away 🤮

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    #38

    Two men in suits sharing a kiss at their wedding, symbolizing crazy but true facts like Wyoming only having two escalators. In the US, the legislation which prevents the government from banning gay marriage was passed in 1868.

    Governor_Humphries , Wallace Araujo Report

    2points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I presume the OP is referring to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, with its equal protection clause. The other two major provisions of that amendment were birthright citizenship and due process, both currently under a*****t from the Trump administration. Gay marriage will go the way of abortion rights if the Alito wing of the Supreme court has its way.

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    #39

    Contrary to popular belief, Napoleon was actually average height and wasn’t short for the time. He was 5’6” and the average height of European men at the time was 5’5”-5’7” depending on which historical record you read.

    MiYu23 Report

    2points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was often seen (and painted) surrounded by members of the Imperial Guard, who had to be at least 6 feet tall.

    0
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    #40

    A light bulb with a drop of water, symbolizing a crazy, yet true fact about Wyoming's 2 escalators. Water is a bad conductor of electricity.

    *Pure* water absolutely is an insulator. Water is also really good at containing things that are good conductors of electricity therefore most water, non-pure water, is a good conductor of electricity.

    Zediac , Monojit Dutta Report

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    #41

    A man dressed as a Viking with a sword, helmet, and red-stained beard, illustrating the crazy facts. Vikings did in fact *not* have any horns on their helmets.

    MacheteDont , Fernando Cortés Report

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    #42

    A hand holding a single extracted tooth, highlighting the crazy facts. That if you knock your tooth out and put it back in the socket it will grow roots back and save the tooth.

    Leanne1719 , kaboompics Report

    1point
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you’re lucky...

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    #43

    27 US states have land that is farther north than the southern most point of Canada, with 13 of them being completely north of the southern most point of Canada. The most surprising is that California has land north of Canada, but New Jersey does not.

    ​.

    5a1amander Report

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    #44

    The New York City metro area has a greater population than all of New York State.

    anon Report

    1point
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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um… do you mean than “the REST of New York State?” Or is not all of New York City in New York State?

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    #45

    The saying "money doesn't buy you happiness". People often read into the surface of the sentence and disregard it; but aren't aware of the research behind it.

    Money does not buy us happiness after a rearching a certain threshold (73k USD a year last time I read, but with time I'm sure with time the amount has inflated). After we fulfill our basic physiological needs through money, money is unlikely to buy us happiness.

    So subjectively it might not be true for a lot of people, but objectively the statement "money doesn't buy you happiness" is likely to be correct.

    wscjustin Report

    1point
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if money can't actually buy you happiness, it is one of the better subscription plans available.

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    #46

    A person donating blood with bags of blood visible, showcasing true facts and Wyoming's unique escalator situation. When you receive the wrong type of blood when given a blood transfusion you can become overwhelmed with a feeling of dread like something bad is about to happen.

    anon , Tahir Xəlfə Report

    1point
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    #47

    People who sing with accents are actually faking it. Different hemispheres of the brain are responsible for speech, harmony and rhythm. That why, for example, British vocalists (Adele, etc.) have no english accent while singing.

    MetalManic Report

    1point
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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BUT … you can tell The Proclaimers sing with a Scottish accent

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    #48

    The most expensive grocery store item on a per pound basis is saffron. It’s about $5,000 lb.

    Skeptik7 Report

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    #49

    There is a polar bear "jail" in Churchill, Manitoba. Polar bears who get too close to the town and/or attack townspeople are shot with tranquilizer darts, airlifted, and dropped off at the jail. IIRC, they are released into the wild again a few days later.

    QueenofKnights Report

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    #50

    That humans are 60% genetically similar to bananas.

    anon Report

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    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And some much more similar...

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    #51

    For any given language, the most common word will occur 2x as often as the second most common word, 3x as often as the third most common word, and so on. It's called Zipf's Law and it works.

    etymologynerd Report

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    #52

    More Americans believe they've seen a ghost than met a trans person.

    Jolly_bob_ Report

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And how many believe they've met the ghost of a trans person?

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