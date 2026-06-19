Netizens have been sharing surprising facts that sound too ridiculous to be true, so we’ve compiled a list of the most amusing ones below. From scientific fun facts to random tidbits of information about modern companies, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this treasure trove of knowledge. And be sure to upvote the facts that you find hard to believe!

Nobody wants to be perceived as gullible . So if you hear something that sounds too good, too absurd, or too devastating to be true, your first instinct might be to simply deny it. “Yeah right, that’s a good joke !” But history has shown us time and time again that truth is stranger than fiction, and we’ve got a list below that proves that point.

#1 There are more libraries in the US than McDonald's.

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#2 The entire state of Wyoming only has 2 escalators.

#3 John Tyler, born 1790 has 2 living grandchildren as of 2017. Not great grandchildren, just regular grandkids. I think he was in his 80s when he had a son and his son was also pretty old when he had these 2.

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#4 Nintendo was founded in 1889.

#5 There is a point in the Pacific Ocean named "Point Nemo" which is the furthest point from land. In fact, it is so far from land, the nearest humans are often astronauts in the International Space Station when it passes overhead. The ISS orbits the Earth at a maximum of **416 km** while the nearest inhabited landmass to Point Nemo is **over 2,700 km away**.

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#6 The longest domestic flight in the world is in France (Paris to Réunion).

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#7 It’s illegal to hunt whales in Arizona, a completely landlocked state.

#8 At its furthest away point, you can fit every planet in our solar system between Earth and the Moon.

#9 The 15-20 largest container ships in the world create more pollution than all of the cars in the world.

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#10 Pluto has not gone half way around the sun since its discovery.

#11 There was no grass in dinosaur times. It just seems so strange because it's so ubiquitous today.

#12 The four largest US cities(by area) are in Alaska.

#13 Having six fingers is actually a dominant trait, but the genes for it are so incredibly rare that pretty much no one has it.

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#14 The entire captain planet cartoon was a all star cast. It had Whoppie Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Tim Curry, Meg Ryan.

#15 Most people have already met psychopaths and sociopaths in their lives, without really knowing which ones are crazy.

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#16 There are more whitetail deer in the U.S now than at the time of first European contact.

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#17 Saudi Arabia imports sand ..

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#18 The introduction of metal helmets in WW1 causes head injuries to increase.

#19 That Netflix was founded a year before Google.

#20 The Giza pyramids were built when Mammoths still roamed the earth.

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#21 Polar Bears have recently been migrating further south and mating with Grizzly bears, creating a hybrid called Grolar Bears. They were separated for so long they took on different phenotypes, but they aren’t distant enough to no longer be able to mate and create viable offspring.

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#22 If you have 10 dollars in your pocket and no debts , you have more wealth than 25% of Americans.

#23 A Chihuahua is more Closely related to a Grizzly bear than to a Hyena.

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#24 Fungi are actuly more closely related to animals than plants.

#25 You can't choke an owl.

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#26 The state of Maine has more Black Bears than Black People.



Edit:

15,000 Black People.

30,000 Black Bears.

#27 The best thing for you to do if you're stung by a tarantula hawk wasp is to lie down and scream.



EDIT: Laying down prevents you from falling over/hurting yourself when you're in the throes of pain, and the screaming helps cope with the pain level. Nothing else is really going to help you.

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#28 Googolplex is such an absurdity huge number that if you wanted to try and write it out you’d need a tool that could imprint on subatomic particles; Also there aren’t enough subatomic particles in the universe to even write the number.

#29 Harvard University is over 100 years older than the United States.

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#30 The world's largest desert isn't the Sahara. It's the entire continent of Antarctica





-------Deserts aren't measured by grains of sand or amount of camels; it's all about precipitation, and Antarctica takes the cake. The roughly 5.5 million square mile continent only gets about eight inches of rain a year.

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#31 A ton of people is only about 11 people.

#32 HD Video has been around for over 20 years, only became popular with consumers in the past 5/10 years.

#33 If you cut a hole in a net. It will have less holes.

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#34 Otters carry a favourite stone in their pocket.

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#35 France lends power to Britain so they don't get power surges from boiling the kettle, which happened several times in 2013 after a tv programme ended.

#36 Ada Lovelace designed the first computer algorithm roughly 100 years before the first computer.

#37 Wasabi is really hard to find, and most times the “wasabi” you’re eating is horse radish with food coloring.

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#38 In the US, the legislation which prevents the government from banning gay marriage was passed in 1868.

#39 Contrary to popular belief, Napoleon was actually average height and wasn’t short for the time. He was 5’6” and the average height of European men at the time was 5’5”-5’7” depending on which historical record you read.

#40 Water is a bad conductor of electricity.



*Pure* water absolutely is an insulator. Water is also really good at containing things that are good conductors of electricity therefore most water, non-pure water, is a good conductor of electricity.

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#41 Vikings did in fact *not* have any horns on their helmets.

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#42 That if you knock your tooth out and put it back in the socket it will grow roots back and save the tooth.

#43 27 US states have land that is farther north than the southern most point of Canada, with 13 of them being completely north of the southern most point of Canada. The most surprising is that California has land north of Canada, but New Jersey does not.



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#44 The New York City metro area has a greater population than all of New York State.

#45 The saying "money doesn't buy you happiness". People often read into the surface of the sentence and disregard it; but aren't aware of the research behind it.



Money does not buy us happiness after a rearching a certain threshold (73k USD a year last time I read, but with time I'm sure with time the amount has inflated). After we fulfill our basic physiological needs through money, money is unlikely to buy us happiness.



So subjectively it might not be true for a lot of people, but objectively the statement "money doesn't buy you happiness" is likely to be correct.

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#46 When you receive the wrong type of blood when given a blood transfusion you can become overwhelmed with a feeling of dread like something bad is about to happen.

#47 People who sing with accents are actually faking it. Different hemispheres of the brain are responsible for speech, harmony and rhythm. That why, for example, British vocalists (Adele, etc.) have no english accent while singing.

#48 The most expensive grocery store item on a per pound basis is saffron. It’s about $5,000 lb.

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#49 There is a polar bear "jail" in Churchill, Manitoba. Polar bears who get too close to the town and/or attack townspeople are shot with tranquilizer darts, airlifted, and dropped off at the jail. IIRC, they are released into the wild again a few days later.

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#50 That humans are 60% genetically similar to bananas.

#51 For any given language, the most common word will occur 2x as often as the second most common word, 3x as often as the third most common word, and so on. It's called Zipf's Law and it works.

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