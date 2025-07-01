ADVERTISEMENT

Gil Bruvel is a visionary sculptor whose work transforms simple materials like wood into intricate, flowing forms that explore emotion, identity, and the human condition with remarkable depth and precision. Raised in the South of France and trained in his father’s cabinet-making business before mastering restoration techniques, Bruvel combines high-level craftsmanship with philosophical inquiry, drawing inspiration from surrealists, cubists, and modern architects to create art that blurs the line between geometry and organic movement.

His celebrated series such as “The Mask Series” and “Bending the Lines” feature thousands of hand-shaped wooden shafts assembled into serene, expressive faces and pixelated human forms that appear to breathe and shift, reflecting complex neural pathways and the passage of time. Through intentional gaps, negative space, and gradient color, Bruvel captures the fluidity and interconnectedness of human experience, inviting viewers to move beyond surface reality and engage with deeper layers of consciousness in a way that is both meditative and visually striking.

More info: Instagram | bruvel.com

#1

3D face sculpture made from wooden sticks, painted blue with yellow highlights, creating a hypnotic and alive effect.

gilbruvel Report

    #2

    3D face sculpture made from wooden sticks, showing a detailed and hypnotic textured expression in vibrant colors.

    gilbruvel Report

    #3

    3D face sculpture made from wooden sticks, featuring hypnotic details and vibrant blue and green colors.

    gilbruvel Report

    #4

    Hypnotic 3D face sculpture made from wooden sticks, showcasing intricate textures and vibrant blue and orange colors.

    gilbruvel Report

    #5

    Hypnotic 3D face sculpture made from wooden sticks with textured and blocky design, appearing lifelike and artistic.

    gilbruvel Report

    #6

    3D wooden face sculpture made from carved sticks, showing a hypnotic and lifelike expression in green and blue tones.

    gilbruvel Report

    #7

    Wooden 3D face sculpture made of small sticks, creating a hypnotic and lifelike texture with detailed facial features.

    gilbruvel Report

    #8

    3D wooden face sculpture made of small wooden sticks, showcasing hypnotic and lifelike texture with blue and green colors.

    gilbruvel Report

    #9

    3D wooden face sculpture made of small carved sticks in blue and yellow tones with a hypnotic, lifelike expression.

    gilbruvel Report

    #10

    3D wooden face sculpture made from stacked wooden sticks showing hypnotic depth and intricate texture.

    gilbruvel Report

    #11

    Sculptor standing next to a hypnotic 3D wooden face artwork made of small wooden sticks with vibrant colors.

    gilbruvel Report

    #12

    Wooden sticks sculpted into a hypnotic 3D face with intricate textured details and a gradient blue to purple finish.

    gilbruvel Report

    #13

    3D wooden face sculpture made of small wooden sticks creating a hypnotic and lifelike textured artwork on wall.

    gilbruvel Report

    #14

    3D wooden face sculpture made from stacked wooden sticks in vibrant orange and blue colors with a hypnotic effect.

    gilbruvel Report

    #15

    Man standing next to a hypnotic 3D wooden face sculpture made of colorful wooden sticks that seem alive.

    gilbruvel Report

    #16

    3D wooden face sculpture and wooden cloud art mounted on a white wall in a minimalist room with skylight.

    gilbruvel Report

    #17

    Wooden sculpture featuring a hypnotic 3D face with intricate pixelated texture and small animal figures on top.

    gilbruvel Report

    #18

    Sculpture of a 3D skull face made from wooden sticks, showcasing hypnotic and lifelike wooden art details.

    gilbruvel Report

    #19

    Sculptor’s hypnotic 3D face made from wooden sticks, featuring intricate texture and lifelike expression on display pedestal.

    gilbruvel Report

    #20

    Wooden sticks sculpted into a detailed 3D skull face with hypnotic texture and depth on a white pedestal.

    gilbruvel Report

