My Face Is A Canvas For Unique And Scary Illusions I Create With Makeup (18 Pics)
My name is Toma, I'm 26 years old and I live in the beautiful city of Klaipėda which is in Lithuania on the Baltic sea coast.
I have loved art ever since I can remember. My creativity rocketed when I realized that my greatest canvas was my own body.
After completing my studies in graphic design at a design college in Vilnius, I began my career in makeup artistry and soon found out that my true passion was visual effects and illusion styles.
Makeup is my passion and definitely one of the best ways to express myself and show my creativity to other people.
So I can say that makeup has changed my life for the better, and I hope it will continue to do so for as long as possible.
...am I the only one who wants to stick my finger through even though it's fake? She's so talented...
It looks like the condition when you are allergic to water! (BTW, that was a compliment)
Some people mock makeup as if it's for vain or insecure people, but it's an art form, whether you are going for special effects stage makeup or for a simple touch up.
Amazing work! I’m literally speechless! Do you have a Youtube channel?? I would love to see how you create amazing art!
She needs a career in visual media, either cinema or television. These would be amazing when done on models!
Some people mock makeup as if it's for vain or insecure people, but it's an art form, whether you are going for special effects stage makeup or for a simple touch up.
Amazing work! I’m literally speechless! Do you have a Youtube channel?? I would love to see how you create amazing art!
