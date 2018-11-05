My name is Toma, I'm 26 years old and I live in the beautiful city of Klaipėda which is in Lithuania on the Baltic sea coast.

I have loved art ever since I can remember. My creativity rocketed when I realized that my greatest canvas was my own body.

After completing my studies in graphic design at a design college in Vilnius, I began my career in makeup artistry and soon found out that my true passion was visual effects and illusion styles.

Makeup is my passion and definitely one of the best ways to express myself and show my creativity to other people.

So I can say that makeup has changed my life for the better, and I hope it will continue to do so for as long as possible. 

#1

Toma Skabeikytė
Avery Belisle
Avery Belisle
Community Member
3 years ago

...am I the only one who wants to stick my finger through even though it's fake? She's so talented...

6
6points
#2

Toma Skabeikytė
Danish Dynomummy
Danish Dynomummy
Community Member
3 years ago

This is so pretty

1
1point
#3

Toma Skabeikytė
Last Hurrah
Last Hurrah
Community Member
3 years ago

Get a hold of yourself!

6
6points
#4

Toma Skabeikytė
Last Hurrah
Last Hurrah
Community Member
3 years ago

I see you enjoyed the spaghetti, but really!

4
4points
#5

Toma Skabeikytė
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
3 years ago

The eyes are perfect.

4
4points
#6

Toma Skabeikytė
Sierra Batten
Sierra Batten
Community Member
3 years ago

this is beautiful!

7
7points
#7

Toma Skabeikytė
Avery Belisle
Avery Belisle
Community Member
3 years ago

heh me on my period

5
5points
#8

Toma Skabeikytė
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
3 years ago

Mrs. Pennywise I presume?

2
2points
#9

Toma Skabeikytė
diane a
diane a
Community Member
3 years ago

Creepy

0
0points
#10

Toma Skabeikytė
Lyndsey
Lyndsey
Community Member
3 years ago

The top is so beautiful, though the hands are a sudden shock.

3
3points
#11

Toma Skabeikytė
love life you only live once
love life you only live once
Community Member
3 years ago

danggg

2
2points
#12

Toma Skabeikytė
Last Hurrah
Last Hurrah
Community Member
3 years ago

I'll see you much later!

0
0points
#13

Toma Skabeikytė
Lyndsey
Lyndsey
Community Member
3 years ago

I feel like I'll be seeing you in my nightmares tonight.

1
1point
#14

Toma Skabeikytė
love life you only live once
love life you only live once
Community Member
3 years ago

lovely

3
3points
#15

Toma Skabeikytė
love life you only live once
love life you only live once
Community Member
3 years ago

penelope

5
5points
#16

Toma Skabeikytė
Kathryn Harterink
Kathryn Harterink
Community Member
3 years ago

It looks like the condition when you are allergic to water! (BTW, that was a compliment)

0
0points
#17

Toma Skabeikytė
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
3 years ago

Jill Pumpkinhead.

0
0points
#18

Toma Skabeikytė
A Rose Among Thorns
A Rose Among Thorns
Community Member
3 years ago

trippy

3
3points
