My name is Toma, I'm 26 years old and I live in the beautiful city of Klaipėda which is in Lithuania on the Baltic sea coast.

I have loved art ever since I can remember. My creativity rocketed when I realized that my greatest canvas was my own body.

After completing my studies in graphic design at a design college in Vilnius, I began my career in makeup artistry and soon found out that my true passion was visual effects and illusion styles.

Makeup is my passion and definitely one of the best ways to express myself and show my creativity to other people.

So I can say that makeup has changed my life for the better, and I hope it will continue to do so for as long as possible.

More info: Instagram