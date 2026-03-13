ADVERTISEMENT

Paper may seem fragile, ordinary, and easy to overlook—but in the hands of the French artist duo Zim&Zou, it transforms into something extraordinary. Composed of Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmermann, the pair have spent more than 16 years turning simple sheets of paper into intricate, colorful worlds filled with astonishing detail. Every element is carefully cut, folded, and assembled by hand, resulting in vibrant installations that blur the line between sculpture, illustration, and storytelling.

Their works often feel like tiny universes suspended somewhere between reality and imagination. Inspired by nature, technology, travel, and the quiet nostalgia of childhood, Zim&Zou’s creations invite viewers to slow down and look closer. What first appears playful and whimsical often reveals deeper reflections on our contemporary world, reminding us that even the simplest materials can carry powerful meaning.

More info: zimandzou.fr | Instagram | Facebook