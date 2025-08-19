Alpe di Siusi was by far the most challenging location of the entire trip. I hiked up the day before, spending hours exploring under hot, sunny skies, carrying all of my heavy gear. I knew a storm was forecast for the evening, so I positioned myself near the cable car station to have some shelter once the weather turned. Sunset was a disappointment - the mountains were entirely hidden behind thick, low clouds.



After the cable cars stopped running and the area closed, I found myself completely alone. The storm rolled in quickly - heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning striking directly across from me. I scrambled across to a cabin with a sheltered walkway just in time, feeling genuinely concerned about the situation. I sat down under the roof, staying dry, and watched as the storm intensified. Rain pounded for hours and the thunder was incredibly close. Eventually, the storm did ease, and I managed to get a few hours of sleep under the cabin.



Before sunrise, I hiked to the viewpoint feeling a mix of exhaustion and dread. Clouds completely covered the peaks, and I thought all the effort from the night before might have been for nothing. Then, as the first light of the sun started to break through, the clouds around the mountain began to clear, revealing the peaks in a soft glow. The break was fleeting - the clouds soon returned - but it was enough to capture this photo. After a night battling thunder, lightning, and relentless rain, this moment of calm and light felt like a true reward.