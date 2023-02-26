Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Make Expressive Face Pots
Art, Social Issues

I Make Expressive Face Pots

Adam Rush
Community member

My name is Adam Rush and I am an artist who primarily creates sculptures using clay.

One of my more popular series is called “Face Jugs.” These sculptures are made in the form of vases and bottles which are carefully molded into the shape of a human face. The eyes, nose, and mouth of the face are then empathized with oxides, giving each jug a unique personality.

My most recent collection deals with the subject of grief. There is no right or wrong way to deal with grief. Some people find that talking about their feelings helps, while others find that projecting it into art. Some people find that it helps them to understand themselves better.

No matter how we choose to deal with our grief, it is important to be gentle with ourselves and to give ourselves time to heal.

More info: rushbrothers.co.uk | Instagram

4 Headed Vase

I Make Expressive Face Pots

DARK collection October 2022

I Make Expressive Face Pots

DRUNK collection Dec 2022 – Adam Rush

I Make Expressive Face Pots

Face Pots collection FEB 2023

I Make Expressive Face Pots

Life is Fragile

I Make Expressive Face Pots

Self Portrait

I Make Expressive Face Pots

Adam Rush
Adam Rush
Author, Community member

Ceramics and Sculpture Artistwww.rushbrothers.co.uk

