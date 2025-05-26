ADVERTISEMENT

With a decade of sculpting experience and the past three years dedicated to ceramics, I draw on a background in Contemporary Art and Design (Sculpture) to shape deeply personal, narrative-driven works.

My ceramic practice serves as a vessel for storytelling, confronting themes such as anxiety, depression, and the passage of time—often with a touch of dark humor. Each face jug is intentionally expressive, designed to resonate emotionally and spark a moment of reflection, empathy, or even quiet connection with the viewer.

More info: Instagram | rushbrothers.co.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Epoch

Epoch

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
User avatar Adam Rush
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Mischevious Teapot

    Mischevious Teapot

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Worn Out, Multifaceted Series

    Worn Out, Multifaceted Series

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Already Aged, Multifaceted Series

    Already Aged, Multifaceted Series

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Be You

    Be You

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Grumpy Goblin

    Grumpy Goblin

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Pitch Your Feelings

    Pitch Your Feelings

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Quiet Time

    Quiet Time

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Just Use Me

    Just Use Me

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My Devil Friend

    My Devil Friend

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I Need Silence

    I Need Silence

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Neoclassical Inspired Face Jug

    Neoclassical Inspired Face Jug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Suspicious Mug

    Suspicious Mug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Unknown Artifact

    Unknown Artifact

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cryptic Behaviors

    Cryptic Behaviors

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Dreadful Jug Vase (Ornamental)

    Dreadful Jug Vase (Ornamental)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cracking Lamp

    Cracking Lamp

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Subtle Sun Face Plate

    Subtle Sun Face Plate

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    One Pour Away

    One Pour Away

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Child's Play, Face Jug

    Child's Play, Face Jug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Self Portrait

    Self Portrait

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Cat Mug

    Cat Mug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mini Portrait

    Mini Portrait

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Self Portrait

    Self Portrait

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Bothered

    Bothered

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Small Self-Potrait

    Small Self-Potrait

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Being Aware

    Being Aware

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Its Okay To Loose

    Its Okay To Loose

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Why The Long Face?

    Why The Long Face?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Together Face Plate

    Together Face Plate

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    I Thought I Was Free

    I Thought I Was Free

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Eye Can See You

    Eye Can See You

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Good Man

    Good Man

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    The Price Of War

    The Price Of War

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Ineffable

    Ineffable

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Feeling Blue, Face Jug

    Feeling Blue, Face Jug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    4 Face Ornament Ceramic Piece

    4 Face Ornament Ceramic Piece

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Feeling Rough Mug

    Feeling Rough Mug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Judgment Mug

    Judgment Mug

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Unusual Peruvian Inspired Pottery

    Unusual Peruvian Inspired Pottery

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Adam Rush
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!