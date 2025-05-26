ADVERTISEMENT

With a decade of sculpting experience and the past three years dedicated to ceramics, I draw on a background in Contemporary Art and Design (Sculpture) to shape deeply personal, narrative-driven works.

My ceramic practice serves as a vessel for storytelling, confronting themes such as anxiety, depression, and the passage of time—often with a touch of dark humor. Each face jug is intentionally expressive, designed to resonate emotionally and spark a moment of reflection, empathy, or even quiet connection with the viewer.

More info: Instagram | rushbrothers.co.uk