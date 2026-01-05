“Done Hearing It!”: Experts Reveal The ‘Overused’ Slang Words And Phrases To Be Banished In 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 1, Lake Superior State University (LSSU) announced its annual list of banned words and phrases for 2026. Started as a party idea in 1976, the tradition has continued with the latest list marking its 50th edition.

Among the canceled terms, the viral slang “6,7,” which originated from a rap song and has a baffling meaning, topped the list.

Highlights On New Year’s Day, Lake Superior State University continued its annual tradition of announcing banished words with the internet slang “6,7” topping this year’s list.

The phrase, originating from rapper Skrilla’s song, has no fixed meaning and became an internet sensation last year because of its absurdity.

Other slang terms, such as “Demure” and “Cooked,” were also included on the list, but some netizens defended their favorite banished words and phrases.

“It’s time for ‘6-7’ to be ‘86ed,’” one submitter said.

Other popular slang terms have also been included on the list, with the LSSU citing “mis-, mal-, over-use, or general uselessness” as the primary criteria for their selection.

RELATED:

Viral slang “6,7” topped the list of words and phrases banished in 2026

Young woman indoors with text overlay about overused slang words experts say to banish in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to LSSU’s website, they received 1,400 submissions from the USA and other countries, including Uzbekistan, Brazil, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The phrase “6,7,” pronounced as “six-seven,” topped the list, receiving the highest volumes of submissions.

Man in a basketball uniform sitting and laughing during an interview about overused slang words to be banished in 2026.

Image credits: TikTok/hornets

“There are six or seven reasons why this phrase needs to be stopped,” one person said of the slang.

Its origins lie in the 2024 song Doot Doot (6 7) by Philadelphia-born rap artist Skrilla. It quickly became a viral internet meme after it was prominently featured in video edits of professional basketball players, such as Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who is 6 ft 7 in tall.

The phrase has no official meaning, baffling netizens with its absurd nature and sudden popularity in 2025. Skrilla admitted that he intended for the lyrics to have an open interpretation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never put an actual meaning on it, and I still would not want to,” the rapper told the Wall Street Journal.

Hand holding Dove deodorant with text overlay about applying deodorant linked to overused slang words and phrases.

Image credits: TikTok/joolieannie

Dictionary.com has described it as a “nonsensical and playfully absurd” slang term, with possible interpretations such as “so-so,” or “maybe this, maybe that.”

@joolieannie#fyp#demure♬ original sound – Jools Lebron

The website also chose the slang as its 2025 Word of the Year. Given the phrase’s frenzy among Gen Z teens, educators called for its banishment as early as October 2025.

Other common phrases that were also banished include “Demure” and “Cooked.”

Four diverse teenagers smiling and chatting, illustrating overused slang words and phrases to be banished in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the viral phrase, other words that were banished from the lexicon include “Demure” and “Cooked,” which were ranked 2nd and 3rd on the list.

Demure emerged as an internet buzzword after TikToker Jools LeBron posted a video where she used it to describe her work outfit.

Two children in a playground, one sitting on a swing and the other standing, discussing overused slang words to banish.

Image credits: Pocstock

“It’s very said more than very done, and we’re all very done hearing it!” a submitter said, calling for its axing.

Meanwhile, parents and guardians reportedly led the charge on the cancellation of cooked, a term used to reference “someone or something as being in a state of possibly irreversible misfortune and hardship,” as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Young woman with headphones typing on keyboard, expressing surprise while discussing overused slang words to be banished in 2026.

Image credits: Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hearing it…my brain feels ‘cooked,’” one person said.

Similarly, “Massive” was included because of its alleged overuse, and “My Bad,” which was earlier banished in 1998 but resurfaced over the years, was featured because it reportedly “does not convey much meaning in the way of an apology.”

Some netizens came forward to defend their favorite canceled viral slang phrases

Group of young teens outdoors, focused on their smartphones, illustrating experts' views on overused slang words to banish.

Image credits: Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the LSSU, words and phrases such as “Reach Out,” “Perfect,” “Gift/Gifted (verb),” “Full stop,” and “Incentivize” had also allegedly overstayed their welcome in Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s lexicon.

However, not all netizens were happy with the axing of their favorite slang and defended some of the banished terms.

Alana Bobbitt, a 19-year-old university sophomore, had no regrets over using “6,7,” stating, “I find joy in it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a little bit silly, and even though I don’t understand what it means, it’s fun to use,” she added.

“I’ve always used the word ‘cooked,'” another college student admitted.

Person lying on carpet with notebook covering face showing a large question mark, representing overused slang words to banish.

Image credits: Unsplash

David Travis, the president of LSSU, himself defended the use of “My Bad,” admitting he started using it when he was young and never stopped.

“A lot of us older people are still using it,” he said.

Travis hoped that while most of the banished words would disappear, he acknowledged that some “will stick around in perpetuity.”

“I still don’t get it.” Netizens have mixed reactions to 2026’s banished words and phrases

Screenshot of a social media comment from a user saying they don't know the overused slang words experts want to banish in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment on overused slang words, featuring phrase "Bro they are cooked" and two likes, highlighting language trends.

A social media comment thanking actual parents, illustrating overused slang words and phrases to be banished in 2026.

Comment by Shaina saying I still don’t get it, representing overused slang words and phrases to be banished in 2026.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Greg Cumens stating no meaning to the phrase, highlighting overused slang to be banished in 2026.

Screenshot of a social media comment about overused slang phrases, related to experts revealing banned phrases in 2026.

Comment by Florencio expressing difficulty understanding the truth and information, related to overused slang words and phrases.

Comment from Orlando Rodriguez expressing frustration about overused slang words and confusion among older Gen-Z.

Comment from Diandra Lagunas expressing mixed feelings about overused slang words and phrases to be banished in 2026.

User callowayjerry commenting about new slang trends thanks to viral TikTok videos on a social media post about overused slang words.

Comment questioning if parents allow their kids to use overused slang words experts say to banish in 2026.

Social media comment highlighting overused slang words and phrases to be banished in 2026 by experts.

Comment on social media reading am old still don't understand, reflecting overused slang words to be banished in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing irritation about overused slang words to be banished in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment with a profile picture and the overused slang phrase "It’s dumb" highlighted for 2026 banishment.

Comment on social media showing the slang phrase absolutely ridiculous with upset emojis, highlighting overused slang words to banish.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing overused slang words and phrases to be banished in 2026.

Comment by user simeoneriksen saying how the trend has reached Norway and questioning its global spread in a social media thread.

Social media comment criticizing overused slang words and phrases experts suggest to be banished in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT